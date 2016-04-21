Abandonan en plena calle más de 38 mil litros de leche para merienda escolar en Mallorquín
Responsables de la distribución de la leche para merienda escolar en instituciones educativas del distrito de Juan L. Mallorquín, dejaron abandonada gran cantidad de productos en plena calle, durante varias horas y un día caluroso, según denunciaron pobladores de la zona. Son de la empresa ALTA PY, contratada por la Gobernación de Alto Paraná.
Las cajas de leche fueron abandonadas en pleno sol en la conocida calle 19 del distrito de Mallorquín, donde los funcionarios de la empresa ALTA PY, se desentendieron de la distribución de los productos durante todo un día.
Gloria Vega, quien dijo ser la responsable por la empresa mencionada, no supo dar una explicación convincente ante esta denuncia de los vecinos y afectados, pues los productos estaban en plena calle y sol desde las 09:00 horas hasta pasada las 15:00.
Los funcionarios de la Municipalidad local informaron que encontraron las cajas en la vereda, al verificar la denuncia hecha por los vecinos. “Al realizar las tomas fotográficas, vía telefónica, la mencionada señora comenzó a realizar reiteradas llamadas y agresiones verbales a una persona quien sería uno de los choferes de una furgoneta, quien apareció de manera presurosa para comenzar a cargar las cajas de leche para su distribución, que totalizaban 38.000 litros”, indica el informe emitido desde la comuna mallorquina.
“Una vez más se denota la irresponsabilidad de la Gobernación del Alto Paraná en la falta total de control, traslado y entrega final de estos alimentos que deberían de haber tenido un tratamiento más delicado y cuidado puntual por tratarse de alimentos para nuestros niños. Seguiremos denunciando este tipo de actitudes caprichosas y hasta criminal, si se quiere, de los responsables de la Gobernación para que, de una buena vez, realicen con eficacia este servicio a nuestros niños”, afirma otra parte del informe publicado de manera institucional por la comuna local.
