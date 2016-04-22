Accidente entre motocarga sin luces y un automóvil
Una motocarga que aparentemente circulaba sin luces fue embestida en la parte trasera por un automóvil. El conductor del biciclo, una mujer y una niña que viajaban en la carrocería sufrieron lesiones y fueron llevados a un centro asistencial. El vehículo que chocó contra la moto también volcó. El aparatoso accidente ocurrió ayer a las 3 de la madrugada sobre la Supercarretera, en inmediaciones de la X Región Sanitaria y el Cuerpo de Bomberos Voluntarios de CDE.
El percance fue protagonizado por un automóvil Toyota Corolla plata, al mando de Juan Manuel Ocampo González, de 24 años, y una motocarga Kenton verde, guiado por Emiliano Ramón Martínez, de 53, que iba acompañado de María Graciela Barreto de Garcete y Ruth M.M.G., de 4.
Los tres ocupantes del biciclo sufrieron lesiones y fueron auxiliados enseguida por bomberos voluntarios, que procedieron a trasladarlos al Hospital Regional para que sean asistidos.
Según los datos, la motocarga se desplazaba por la Supercarretera en dirección a Presidente Franco cargada con materiales reciclables.
Sobre los cartones y envases plásticos iban la menor de 4 años y la mujer adulta. Al alcanzar la X Región Sanitaria el conductor del automóvil Toyota Corolla no vio el biciclo que iba en su frente y se lo llevó por delante. Con la colisión, el conductor de la moto perdió el control y se estrelló contra el muro de la region sanitaria, haciendo que los ocupantes salgan despedidos. Por el otro lado, el automovilista no pudo controlar su rodado y volcó algunos metros más adelante. La parte frontal quedó completamente destruida.
Pese a la aparatosidad del percance, el automovilista solo sufrió algunos golpes leves y salió por cuenta propia del interior de su rodado. Dijo a los policías que el biciclo circulaba sin luces y por eso no lo vio.
Los productos reciclables que eran transportados en la motocarga quedaron esparcidas en la carretera, mientras que los ocupantes fueron rápidamente auxiliados y llevados al Pabellón de Traumas, ubicado a 50 metros del lugar.
