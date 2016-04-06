Aclaran que bonos ya fueron autorizados por la J.M. y que solo se emitieron 20 mil millones hasta ahora
El director de finanzas de la Municipalidad de Ciudad del Este, David Espínola, aclaró que el tema de los bonos municipales aprobados por la anterior junta municipal no tiene vuelta atrás, pues ya se ha autorizado la emisión de los mismos y se ha procedido a emitir un porcentaje de los mismos, unos 20 mil millones. “La junta había aprobado 90 mil millones, y se emitieron 20 mil, el resto está aprobado pero aún no se han emitido, en estos momentos estamos viendo la posibilidad de volver a hacer otras emisiones para proseguir con los proyectos de obras que se han establecido realizar con estos recursos”, enfatizó.
Por su parte, la intendenta Sandra Zacarías, aseveró que “la junta puede solicitar lo que sea, están en su derecho, pero es evidente cuando solamente están buscando trabar las obras. Nosotros sabemos a qué apunta todo esto, incluso el tema de bonos fue auditado por la Contraloría, y los bonos de esta administración son confiables, de verdad, no como en una época pasada, casualmente en la administración de uno de los ex intendentes que apoya a la oposición, Morales, cuando repartían bonos sin ningún control. La misma gente que ha generado el caos administrativo, como el actual presidente de la Junta, Juan Carlos Barreto, hoy en día quieren volver a ingresar a la intendencia por la ventana y con ataques permanentes”.
La misma puso como ejemplo el caso de la caja de jubilaciones del personal municipal, cuyo importe nunca fue repasado por la administración de Barreto Miranda, a pesar de haber sido descontado cada mes el monto respectivo a los funcionarios municipales. “Casi 3 mil millones se descontó de los funcionario y no se depositó, esas son verdades, esos son datos concretos que corresponden a la administración del señor Barreto y del señor Morales, casualmente hoy los que hablan de supuestas irregularidades y supuestamente piden transparencia”.
Finalmente, la jefa comunal agregó que ante decisiones absurdas, arbitrarias y que van en contra del progreso, tiene la herramienta del veto.
EDILES CONFUNDEN MOVIMIENTOS
SECUNDARIOS CON NUEVAS EMISIONES
Los concejales opositores demostraron una vez más su ignorancia en temas legales para hacer denuncias sin sentido. Celso Miranda, Juan Carlos Barreto y Miguel Prieto, insistieron durante la sesión sobre supuestas nuevas emisiones de bonos. Según aclaró el director de finanzas, lo que se tuvo fueron movimientos secundarios, es decir, nuevas negociaciones de los bonos ya negociados, que llegaron a unos 1950 millones de guaraníes.
“Son personas o empresas que adquirieron los bonos y los volvieron a negociar, eso se registra en la bolsa de valores y esos son los datos que tienen los concejales, es absolutamente absurdo lo que dijeron.
