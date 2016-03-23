Acusan a dueño de inmobiliaria por estafa de unos US$ 120.000 POLICIALES

HERNANDARIAS. El Ministerio Público presentó acusación y solicitó que sea llevado a juicio oral el presidente de la inmobiliaria Kala Huala S.A., por estafar unos US$ 120.000 a un hombre que adquirió un terreno dentro del exclusivo Paraná Country Club. El lote vendido se encuentra dentro de una franja de protección ambiental y no tiene licencia para ser edificado. Además fue vendido dos veces, pero la otra víctima logró un resarcimiento. El afectado reclama la devolución de su dinero.

La acusación planteada por el fiscal Alfredo Acosta Heyn afecta directamente a Jorge Luis Rehnfeldt Arias (64), presidente de la inmobiliaria Kala Huala S.A., que en el 2.015 fue denunciado por estafa de parte de Carlos Antonio Sosa Silvero. La víctima mencionó que fue estafado por US$ 120.000 (G.660 millones), al adquirir un terreno ubicado en la manzana RP4 del Paraná Country Club. El lote se encuentra dentro de la franja de protección del Bosque Atlántico y del río Paraná, por lo que no puede ser edificado. Está ubicado a 42 metros de distancia de la barranca del río, siendo que ley estipula una distancia mínima de 100 metros.

Acorde a los datos, en septiembre del 2.013, Rehnfeldt ofreció el terreno a Sosa y le indicó que contaba con licencia ambiental para ser edificado. Para convencerlo aún más le mencionó que supuestamente compraría el terreno colindante para construir su casa. Seguro que estaba haciendo un buen negocio, Sosa cerró trató y como parte de pago entregó una camioneta BMW X6, valuada en US$ 80.000, y dos cheques por valor de US$ 20.000, totalizando de esta manera los US$ 120.000 pedidos por el terreno.

Cuando Sosa quiso edificar el terreno, el consorcio del Paraná Country Club le informó que no podría hacerlo y que estaba prohibido por estar dentro de una franja de protección ambiental y ser una zona inundable.

Desde entonces el afectado reclamó la devolución de su dinero a Rehnfeldt y al no llegar a un acuerdo lo denunció ante el Ministerio Público. La abogada de Sosa, Martha Ferreira, agregó que Rehnfeldt también vendió el mismo terreno a una mujer dos semanas después de cerrar trato con su cliente. Lo hizo a nombre de otra inmobiliaria, pero la afectada logró recuperar su dinero. La letrada explicó que su cliente solo quiere recuperar su dinero.