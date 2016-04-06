Adolescente murió ahorcado accidentalmente en una hamaca
Un adolescente que por causa del intenso calor fue a dormir en una hamaca ubicada en el patio de su casa, fue encontrado muerto por su padre con las cuerdas liadas por el cuello. En un principio se mencionó que el menor se suicidó, pero los investigadores indicaron que se trató de una muerte accidental. El joven fue encontrado sin vida el miércoles a la 1:30 de la madrugada en el barrio Ciudad Nueva.
El adolescente que fue encontrado muerto y que supuestamente cometió suicidio es Anderson Eliseo González Velázquez, de 14 años. El menor fue hallado sin vida por su padre Eliseo González, de 41, que trató reanimarlo sin suceso. El médico forense del Ministerio Público, Carlos Silvero, mencionó que la víctima falleció a consecuencia de una asfixia por ahorcamiento.
Acorde a los datos, en la noche del martes el menor salió del interior de su casa por causa del intenso calor y fue a acostarse en una hamaca instalada en el patio. En horas de la madrugada su padre fue a ver cómo estaba y lo encontró colgado de las cuerdas de la hamaca, que se liaron por su cuello. Desesperado corrió y lo alzó para luego hacerlo sentar en un sillón con intenciones de reanimarlo, pero el menor ya no respiraba. Agentes policiales tomaron intervención en el caso y tras analizar la escena comenzaron a sospechar del presunto suicidio. Los padres del menor agregaron que el mismo no tenía motivos para acabar con su vida. Entonces los investigadores llegaron a la conclusión que se trató de una muerte accidental. Aparentemente mientras estaba durmiendo el adolescente se dio vuelta y su cabeza entró en medio de las cuerdas de la hamaca, que le comprimieron el cuello y le provocaron una asfixia. Para descartar el suicidio, las autoridades solicitaron el celular del menor para verificar y ver si había algún mensaje que indique que pretendía acabar con su vida.
