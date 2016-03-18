Adolescente paraguayo es detenido al intentar pasar auto robado a Paraguay
FOZ DE IGUAZU. Un paraguayo, supuestamente menor de edad, fue aprehendido por agentes de la Policía Rodiviaria Federal cuando intentaba cruzar a nuestro país con un automóvil recientemente robado. El adolescente admitió que cobraría por atravesar con el vehículo hacia el lado paraguayo de la frontera. La detención del mismo se produjo el martes en horas de la tarde en la aduana brasileña.
El paraguayo que fue detenido por los agentes federales no fue identificado, pero el mismo dijo a las autoridades que aún era menor de edad. De su poder se recuperó un automóvil Volkwagen Gol rojo, con matrícula de Foz de Iguazú. El propietario del rodado ni siquiera se había percatado del hurto cuando fue avisado por la policía.
Los agentes federales apostados en la aduana brasileña informaron que sospecharon del conductor del automóvil y le hicieron señas para que se detenga. Al observar el interior del rodado se percataron que había una llave maestra en el tambor de ignición. Pero en el sistema no figuraba ninguna denuncia por robo o hurto. Al ser consultado sobre el origen del vehículo, el conductor paraguayo confesó que era hurtado y que recibiría G. 500.000 para cruzar el Puente de la Amistad.
Minutos después del procedimiento los federales confirmaron que el automóvil acaba de ser hurtado sobre una calle paralela de la avenida Paraná, en inmediaciones de la Delegacía de la Receita Federal. El propietario recién se enteró que su vehículo fue hurtado cuando fue llamado por los policías.
