Agentes de Inteligencia extorsionaron diez mil dólares a joven con captura en el Brasil DESTAQUE

Un oficial y dos suboficiales que conforman un grupo de “inteligencia” de la Jefatura de Policía del Alto Paraná detuvieron a un joven buscado en el Brasil por no cumplir su libertad condicional y extorsionaron a sus familiares la suma de US$ 10.000. Los agentes policiales tuvieron secuestrado al joven por 8 horas y al no lograr su objetivo lo entregaron a agentes de Interpol, quienes realizaron el procedimiento de rigor conforme a derecho y comunicaron el hecho a los superiores y sus pares del Brasil.

Los policías extorsionadores que no consiguieron salirse con las suyas son el oficial inspector José Ygnacio Mendoza González, jefe del grupo de Inteligencia, y los suboficiales primero Rolando Neuman Ledesma Morínigo y Carlos Antonio De Oliveira. Los tres pretendían extorsionar US$ 10.000 (G. 56 millones) para negociar la liberación de Aldo Martín Alfredo González Ruiz, de 23 años. El joven había sido condenado en el Brasil a 5 años 10 meses de prisión por tráfico de drogas, de los cuales cumplió tres años y fue beneficiado con libertad condicional. El mismo debía permanecer en el país vecino y periódicamente presentarse ante la Justicia, pero por el alto costo que representaba su manutención en la ciudad de Sao Paulo, su madre decidió traerlo de nuevo a Ciudad del Este. La justicia entonces solicitó su orden de captura con fines de extradición en septiembre del 2.015.

Esta información era manejada por los agentes de Inteligencia, que el martes a las 11 de la mañana interceptaron a González frente a su vivienda cuando estaba en compañía de una hermana. Al desconfiar de los policías que estaban de civil, el joven se resistió y corrió para refugiarse en la casa del vecino.

Los uniformados ingresaron ilegalmente a la vivienda y lo sacaron a la fuerza. Luego se comunicaron con su madre Reina Ruíz para pedirle los US$ 10.000 y le dieron un plazo de 6 horas para conseguir.

Desesperada, la madre de González buscó ayuda para recaudar el dinero y grabó la negociación con los policías extorsionadores. “Eso depende de vos, nosotros no podemos obligarte. Nosotros te habíamos dicho que seis horas lo que podíamos (esperar). No sé si tu amigo o tu conocido el suboficial Lima (jefe de RRPP) le llamó al jefe de policía y quería presionar para liberarle a tu hijo”, le comentó el que sería el oficial Mendoza.

El mismo agente dice a la mujer “no sé si vos nos conseguiste algo”, a lo que la madre del detenido responde desesperada y llorando “no conseguí, pero les juro que les voy a dar (algo)”.

La misma les explica que está todo cerrado y les pide comprensión y tiempo. “Ustedes tienen que ser comprensibles, mañana les prometo que le doy”. De manera tajante el policía le responde “no, mañana no, estamos hablando ahora. Nosotros te dimos los plazos correspondientes”. Agrega diciendo “si nosotros le liberamos ahora (a su hijo), ya nunca más. No es que todo el día vamos a estar hinchándole. Una oportunidad nomás hay”.