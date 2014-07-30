Allanan viviendas en busca de homicida e incautan celulares
Agentes de la sección Homicidios de la Policía Nacional y el Ministerio Público allanaron dos viviendas e incautaron varios aparatos celulares en el marco de las investigaciones para aclarar el asesinato por encargo de un comerciante, ocurrido la semana pasada en el barrio San Lorenzo de Presidente Franco. Los procedimientos se cumplieron uno tras otro ayer a las 6 de la mañana en el Area 4.
Los procedimientos fueron encabezados por la fiscal Haydee Barboza, quien tiene a su cargo las investigaciones del asesinato del comerciante Oscar Damián Vallejos Cubilla, de 34 años, ocurrido el pasado 24 de julio. En la ocasión la víctima, quien es propietario de un motel y una estación servicios, fue asesinado de 8 balazos por parte de desconocidos. Pero antes de la fallecer mencionó el nombre de un tal “Yamil” como responsable del crimen.
La fiscal Haydee Barboza mencionó que ya tiene plenamente identificado al presunto responsable del homicidio, quien sería propietario de un negocio de auto repuestos. Por ello ayer a la mañana decidió allanar las viviendas de su ex pareja y de su compadre. Las identidades de los propietarios de las casas no fueron reveladas por cuestiones investigativas.
La fiscal indicó que la primera información mencionaba que el tal “Yamil” estaría escondido en una de las viviendas, pero finalmente no lo encontraron.
Pero durante los procedimientos incautaron cinco aparatos celulares y una cámara fotográfica. Mencionó que los celulares serán sometidos a un cruce de llamadas para comprobar si los propietarios de las viviendas no tenían contacto con “Yamil”, ya que alegaron que hace tiempo no lo ven.
