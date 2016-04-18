Alliana asume hoy la presidencia de la ANR sin participación de la disidencia
El diputado Pedro Alliana asume hoy oficialmente la presidencia de la Asociación Nacional Republicana, Partido Colorado. El gran ausente será el presidente del Congreso el senador Mario Adbo Benítez. Alliana toma el timó del partido aún sin la definición real de quién sería el vicepresidente. Suenan los nombres de Javier Zacarías Irún, líder de Esperanza Colorada, Luis Gneiting, gobernador de Itapúa y el de Darío Filártiga, asesor del Presidente Horacio Cartes.
Para hoy, a las 18.00, está prevista la asunción del diputado Pedro Alliana como presidente de la Asociación Nacional Republicana (ANR). El acto se realizará en el patio de honor de la Junta de Gobierno, donde uno de los mayores ausentes será Mario Abdo Benítez, titular del Congreso Nacional.
Blas Chamorro, presidente del Tribunal Electoral Partidario (TEP), indicó que adelantaron la fecha de proclamación para que el mandatario Horacio Cartes participe en calidad de invitado especial. De acuerdo al cronograma inicial, el acto estaba previsto para el miércoles 20, pero ese día Cartes tiene un viaje programado al exterior.
Además de Alliana serán proclamados los 190 miembros nacionales y departamentales, 38 a nivel nacional de la junta y 52 titulares departamentales con sus respectivos suplentes, según refirió Chamorro.
Lamentó que el titular del Congreso, Mario Abdo Benítez, no asistirá al evento. “Las invitaciones se dan en el marco del artículo 69 del estatuto del partido, en donde se destaca que es obligación del afiliado constituirse en ejemplo de vivencia, participando activamente en debates o reuniones políticas, respetando las opiniones ajenas y evitando confrontaciones”, expresó.
Tanto Marito como los integrantes del movimiento Colorado Añetete, decidieron no estar presentes en la asunción de Pedro Alliana por no estar de acuerdo con la labor desempeñada por el TEP durante las elecciones internas del pasado 26 de julio.
“El estatuto dice que deben concurrir con espíritu dialoguista y apertura, sin alusiones personales, creemos que todos deben pensar de esta forma, este tribunal siempre se acercó a todos”, sentenció Chamorro.
NADA DEFINIDO PARA
LA VICEPRESIDENCIA
El oficialismo colorado no logra acordar como repartir las vicepresidencias en la próxima integración de la nueva Junta de Gobierno del Partido Colorado. Existen posiciones encontradas entre los que aconsejan dar espacios a la disidencia y los que proponen tomar todos los cargos.
Después de varias consultas con dirigentes de distintos puntos del país, el presidente de la República, Horacio Cartes, líder de Honor Colorado, todavía no encontró la forma de integrar la mesa directiva de la nueva Junta de Gobierno que asumirá el próximo 28 de abril.
La semana pasada mantuvo al menos dos reuniones con Javier Zacarías Irún, líder de Esperanza Colorada. Cartes consultó si estaría de acuerdo en asumir la vicepresidencia segunda de la Junta de Gobierno junto con Darío Filártiga, el asesor político del Jefe de Estado que ocuparía la vicepresidencia primera.
Zacarías confirmó el encuentro, pero se abstuvo de sentar posturas o de aceptar que ocuparía una de las vicepresidencias. Se limitó a decir que están conversando y que harán “lo que más convenga” al Partido Colorado.
Otro de los nombres que también surge para la vice presidencia es el Gobernador de Itapúa, Luís Gneiting, que también sería propuesto por un sector de la dirigencia. Gneiting señaló que todavía queda mucho de conversar, atendiendo a que hay espacios para todos.
Cartes también mantuvo reuniones con el presidente electo de la ANR, el diputado Pedro Alliana, para hablar sobre la conformación de la mesa directiva. En principio el legislador colorado se mostró abierto a aceptar la decisión del Jefe de Estado.
La senadora Lilian Samaniego, la presidente saliente de la ANR, fue otra de las personas consultadas con relación al tema. De acuerdo con fuentes del Poder Ejecutivo, la legisladora aconsejó al Jefe de Estado buscar una integración amplia que tenga como base el consenso sin dejar de lado a ningún sector. Quienes le rodean a Cartes le insisten en que la mejor salida es tomar todos los cargos en la nueva conducción colorada y no dar espacios para que futuros adversarios puedan crecer políticamente.
Remarcan que solo así el Partido Colorado podrá ser realmente un soporte político para el Poder Ejecutivo y recuerdan que fue justamente ese criterio el que llevó al oficialismo a tener un candidato propio en las internas coloradas, donde resultó ganador Alliana.
Sin embargo, otro sector del mismo grupo señala que sería “un grave error” no dar espacios a la disidencia porque implicaría una ruptura que podría tener consecuencias electorales en el 2018. Incluso proponen que se podría encontrar un candidato más neutral para la vicepresidencia y señalan que el cargo podría ser ocupado por el senador Óscar “Cachito” Salomón, quien no está asociado a ningún grupo.
Estas posiciones encontradas dentro del oficialismo hacen que hasta ahora se siga demorando una decisión sobre la integración de la próxima mesa directiva del Partido Colorado.
