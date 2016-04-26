Alumnas de Medicina de la UPE desmienten supuesto caso de abuso sexual
PRESIDENTE FRANCO. Un grupo de alumnas de la facultad de medicina de la Universidad Privada del Este salió a favor de un instructor de la carrera que fue detenido el fin de semana por supuestamente abusar sexualmente de una recién ingresada. Las mujeres mencionaron que no existió ninguna violación y que la supuesta víctima inventó todo porque su pareja descubrió una infidelidad.
La brasileña Vanessa Barakat, estudiante de la carrera de medicina y amiga de su compatriota y supuesto violador Maiko Rodrigo Fetzer (25), llegó hasta la Jefatura de Policía acompañada de otras compañeras para salir en defensa del detenido. La misma mencionó que la denuncia radicada por su también amiga y compatriota Drielli Karine de Oliveira (19) es falsa y que no existió ningún abuso sexual durante el “bautismo” realizado el pasado 20 de abril.
Según Barakat, en la fecha citada un grupo de amigas fue hasta la vivienda de Fetzer, que se encontraba bebiendo alcohol con otros amigos. En un momento dado la propia De Oliveira pidió al dueño de casa que la acompañe y lleve al baño. En ese lapso tuvieron relaciones sexuales, que de acuerdo a Barakat fue por voluntad propia de la joven que luego denunció un supuesto abuso sexual mietnras estaba dopada o alcoholizada.
Acorde a la versión de las estudiantes de medicina, De Oliveira decidió radicar una denuncia falsa cuando su novio descubrió que se acostó con otro. Para no romper la relación por causa de una infidelidad, inventó un supuesto abuso sexual. Incluso circula el screen de una conversación en el Whatsapp, donde supuestamente De Oliveira pide a una amiga que niegue que fueron a una discoteca y que le fue infiel a su pareja. La fiscal Natalia Montanía mencionó que maneja esa versión y que se investigará si es cierta, teniendo en cuenta la gravedad del caso. Mientras tanto el supuesto abusador permanece recluido en la Jefatura de Policía.
