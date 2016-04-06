Alumnos de medicina hacen donaciones al Hospital Regional de Ciudad del Este
Luego de haber realizado el “Bautismo Solidario” nuevamente los alumnos del primer año “sección P” de carrera de Medicina de la Universidad Politécnica y Artística del Paraguay UPAP de Ciudad del Este, volvieron a visitar el Hospital Regional en el marco de otra jornada de trabajo voluntario y ayuda asistencial al área de pediatría del del Hospital.
En ésta oportunidad entregaron pañales, leche, ropas y juguetes a los niños internados en el pabellón de pediatría. Los mismos estudiantes realizaron las colectas y personalmente procedieron a la entrega de los mismos a los pequeños, recorrieron las salas de los niños vestidos con sus batas blancas y narices rojas, con el propósito de llevar alegría, contención y ánimo de pronta recuperación a los pacientes que más lo necesitan. Entre los objetivos de la actividad, están el contribuir a la salud emocional del paciente hospitalizado, desdramatizar el espacio de tratamiento y ofrecer momentos de distracción a través de la compañía.
La Profesora Jazmín Ledesma, acompañó a los alumnos de la “sección P” que realizaron ésta visita, dentro del marco del trabajo comunitario y extensión universitaria. El coordinador de la carrera de medicina, es el doctor Armando Meza, quién apoya y fomenta éste tipo de actividades de trabajo voluntario, motivando a los alumnos a participar en actividades extracurriculares que involucren a la comunidad.
Cabe resaltar que el 17 de marzo, los alumnos habían realizado una limpieza general, pintaron algunas dependencias del centro asistencial y donaron varios insumos que adquirieron luego de hacer una colecta de G. 13 millones aproximadamente. Dotaron las salas de agua sanitaria, papel higiénico, aparatos de toma de presión, bebederos, leche para pediatría, franelógrafos, artículos para las salas de administración, y otros.
