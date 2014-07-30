Aparecen más víctimas de mega estafa concretada por colombianos
Centenares de víctimas de la mega estafa materializada por dos colombianos a través de la empresa Coltan´s Inversiones SA siguen presentándose ante el Ministerio Público de Ciudad del Este. La fiscal Natalia Montanía, quien investiga el ilícito, anunció ayer que los extranjeros fueron detenidos en Brasil y que la Receita Federal habría incautado de su poder al menos 3 millones de dólares, aunque la información todavía no se dio a conocer de manera oficial por las autoridades del vecino país.
El Ministerio Público había ordenado la detención de los colombianos Nelson Argüello Camargo (48) y Leonardo Rubio Castaneda (41), supuestos líderes de la banda delictiva que estafaron al menos 2 millones de dólares a 5.000 personas que invirtieron su dinero en la empresa Coltan´s Inversiones SA, cuya oficina se encontraba en el edificio Santa María, en el barrio José.
También formaría parte de la estructura, Edir Roa, quien sería de nacionalidad venezolana, también prófugo. Los agentes Contra Delitos Económicos y Financiero de la Policía detuvieron el lunes al mediodía a la licenciada en Contabilidad, Graciela Prieto Encina, quien figura como presidenta en la comisión directiva de Coltan´s Inversiones SA. La indiciada fue detenida en el barrio San José y es investigada por la fiscal Montanía, según se informó.
También figura en la nómina de directivos de la firma: José Venancio Cárdenas como vicepresidente y Estela Ávalos Rodríguez es el síndico. Ambos, en compañía de sus abogados, ya se presentaron ante la Fiscalía y se pusieron a disposición, según indicó a la prensa la representante del Ministerio Público.
Montanía resaltó que existe información, todavía no oficial, de que los colombianos fueron detenidos días atrás en la Aduana de Medianeira (estado de Paraná, Brasil) cuando viajaban en un ómnibus.
“Los agentes de la Receita Federal se habían incautado de al menos 3 millones de dólares, que los colombianos estaban transportando en un bolso de mano”, según precisó ayer la fiscal Natalia Montanía a radio Cardinal de Asunción.
Agregó que están recabando información respecto a la detención y la incautación del dinero. Los cafeteros tendrían orden de detención en su país de origen por un hecho similar, según averiguaciones de la Policía Nacional.
La Fiscalía se incautó de documentos y dos gabinetes de computadoras de la oficina administrativa, ubicada en el barrio San José, y del apartamento, situado en el barrio Boquerón, donde residían los extranjeros.
La representante pública dijo que en cada computadora se encontraron 2.500 inversionistas diferentes. “Por eso concluimos que existiría al menos 5.000 personas estafadas”, sentenció Montanía.
Varias personas habían extraído sus ahorros de bancos, cooperativas y otros se endeudaron para invertir su capital en Coltan’s Inversiones SA.
La firma para captar inversionistas se comprometía a pagar intereses del 20 por ciento. La persona que invertía firmaba un contrato (ver facsímil), entregaba su dinero y firmaba un pagaré a la orden.
El contrato tiene una vigencia de 90 días, pero al cabo de 30 días después, el inversor ya podía cobrar mensualmente el 20 por ciento de interés y cumplido el contrato tiene 5 días para el retiro de la inversión o la prórroga del negocio.
Coltan’s Inversiones SA se había iniciado como empresa en abril del año 2013 y cuenta con el Registro Único del Contribuyente (RUC) Nº 80077838-3.
La cantidad de inversionistas fue exponencial. Los extranjeros utilizaron a los paraguayos, que figuran en la nómina de directivos, para concretar la mega estafa. La responsabilidad de los directivos de la empresa todavía debe ser aclarada por la Fiscalía.
