Aprehenden a menor indígena que hurtó champagne y otras cosas de una discoteca
Un adolescente indígena fue filmado por las cámaras de seguridad de una discoteca mientras hurtaba una botella de champagne y otros objetos en horas de la madrugada. Con las imágentes agentes policiales y guardias de la Municipalidad de Ciudad del Este lograron identificar y atrapar al nativo, pero sin los objetos hurtados. El hurto ocurrió en la madrugada del martes en el barrio Boquerón, mietras que la aprehensión del ladron se registró a las 23 horas en la zona del Lago de la República.
El que quería brindar a lo grande y con estilo su hazaña es el adolescente Catalino B.G., de 14 años, indígena de la parcialidad Guayakí, que fija domicilio en el monte que se encuentra en las inmediaciones del Lago de la República. El menor fue atrapado por personal de la Comisaría 1a y por guardias municipales con relación a u hurto registrado en el interior de la discoteca Bambuddha, ubicada sobre la avenida Eugenio A. Garay del barrio Boquerón.
Las cámaras de seguridad de la discoteca registraron la presencia de un extraño el martes a las 4:40 de la madrugada. Horas mas tarde una empleada del local se percató que había desaparecido una botella de champagne, una licuadora, dos termos forrados en cuero y un alisador de cabello. A las 23 horas del mismo día, con base a las imágentes, agentes policiales reconocieron al ladrón y lo atraparon en la zona del Lago de la República. Pero los objetos hurtados ya no fueron recuperados.
