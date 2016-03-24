Aprehenden a mototaxista con cheque extraviado de G. 30 millones
Un mototaxista que tenía en su poder un cheque extraviado por más de G. 30 millones fue detenido por agentes de Delitos Económicos cuando aparentemente pretendía efectivizar la hoja en una casa de cambios. El aprehendido dijo a los uniformados que debía entregar el cheque a una empleada del local. La detención del mismo se registró el martes a las 12:45 horas sobre Adrián Jara casi Curupayty, en el centro de la ciudad.
El hombre detenido por los agentes de Delitos Económicos es el mototaxista Wilson Ojeda Sánchez, de 25 años. El mismo tenía en su poder una hoja de cheque cargo Banco Regional, por valor de G. 30,9 millones con orden de pago a Cambios Chaco S.A., que fue denunciada como extraviada el pasado 15 de marzo. La detención se produjo justamente en una sucursal de la citada entidad financiera.
Delitos Económicos informó que el martes al mediodía el gerente de la citada casa de cambios informó que en el local había un hombre que tenía en un su poder una hoja de cheque extraviada, aparentemente con intenciones de efectivizarla. Tras la denuncia el mototaxista fue detenido y mencionó que recibió instrucciones para entregar la hoja a una tal “Lorena”, empleada del local. La fiscal de turno Karina Caballero dispuso que el mototaxista quede detenido preventivamente.
