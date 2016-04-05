Asesino condenado y prófugo de la cárcel es detenido en alcotest y luego liberado otra vez
Un hombre que fue condenado a 30 años de cárcel por un homicidio y que escapó de una penitenciaría en el 2015 fue detenido fortuitamente por agentes policiales luego de atropellar un control de alcotest en estado de ebriedad. Un uniformado que participaba del retén fue embestido por el prófugo y sufrió algunas lesiones. Pero increíblemente el Ministerio Público liberó nuevamente al peligroso homicida, aparentemente porque la propia Policía Nacional no informó sobre sus antecedentes. La detención del fugitivo se produjo el domingo a las 22:30 horas sobre la calle 8 de Diciembre, en el barrio 23 de Octubre.
Se trata de Marcial Fernández Benítez, de 32 años, con antecedente por homicidio doloso, quien fue aprehendido por personal de la subcomisaría 4a el domingo a la noche durante un control de alcotest. En la ocasión se encontraba al mando de una motocicleta cuando atropelló la barrera y embistió al suboficial inspector Cristian Ortíz, que sufrió lesiones en el brazo derecho. La fiscal de turno Denise Duarte ordenó la prueba de alcotest al motociclista y el resultado arrojó positivo. Pero ayer en horas de la tarde Fernández fue liberado nuevamente por disposición fiscal.
Aparentemente los policías y la propia fiscal no se percataron que Fernández Benítez fue condenado a 30 años de cárcel en noviembre del 2013 por el homicidio del comerciante Darío Brítez Díaz. El crimen fue encargado a Fernández por la expareja de la víctima y se registró en el 2011 en el barrio Ciudad Nueva. Tras la condena, el homicida quedó recluido en la Penitenciaría Regional de CDE por un tiempo y posteriormente fue trasladado a la cárcel de Pedro Juan Caballero, de donde escapó en diciembre del 2015 junto con otros tres internos. Sin jamás darse cuenta que un peligroso asesino estaba en sus manos, las autoridades lo liberaron nuevamente.
