Atrapan a asaltante que amenazó a policías
HERNANDARIAS. Un delincuente que mantenía en zozobra a los pobladores de un asentamiento y que fue denunciado como autor de un asalto domiciliario fue detenido por agentes policiales luego de una intensa persecución a pie. Al ser rodeado el bandido empuñó un arma blanca y amenazó de muerte a los uniformados. En su poder tenía varios objetos robados. La detención del peligroso bandido se registró el domingo a las 14: 30 horas en el asentamiento 13 de Junio.
El que fue sacado de circulación para tranquilidad de sus vecinos es el joven Francisco David Martínez Martínez, alias “Francisco’i”, de 22 años, morador del citado asentamiento. De su poder agentes de la Comisaría 24a incautaron un cuchillo de 20cm de largo y se recuperaron una motobomba, un aparato celular y una cadena de plata pertenecientes a Mirna Natalia González Mendoza, de 21. Según los datos, el pasado sábado a las 23:30 horas, González Mendoza se encontraba descansando sola en su vivienda ubicada en el asentamiento San Cayeta-no. Repentinamente “Fran-cisco’i” irrumpió en el lugar armado con un cuchillo y la amenazó de muerte para que no reaccione.
Luego se apoderó de su aparato celular y una cadena de plata. No contento, antes de huir decidió llevar también el motor de agua.
Tras la denuncia, agentes de la Comisaría 24a hicieron un recorrido por las calles del asentamiento 13 de Junio y encontraron a “Francisco’i” en la calle.
Al verlos el delincuente salió corriendo y fue alcanzado cinco cuadras después.
Al ser rodeado el bandido extrajo un cuchillo que llevaba por la cintura y amenazó de muerte a los policías. Luego de mucha tensión los policías aprovecharon una distracción y se abalanzaron sobre “Francisco’i” para desarmarlo y reducirlo a la fuerza.
