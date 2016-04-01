Atrapan a ladrón que fue filmado hurtando en el Hospital Regional
Un ladronzuelo que contaba con arresto domiciliario fue filmado ingresando a una oficina del Hospital Regional de Ciudad del Este de donde desaparecieron unos G. 1,5 millón de la cartera de una mujer. El bandido alegó que solo fue al centro asistencial para comer, pero las cámaras de seguridad lo grabaron entrando a una sala y acabó detenido por la Policía Nacional al regresar al hospital como si nada. Su detención se registró el miércoles a las 13:40 horas.
El que hizo de las suyas pensando que nadie se percató de nada, pero sin embargo acabó detenido es Daniel Rodrigo Cochere, de 28 años, con domicilio en el barrio Tres Fronteras de Presidente Franco. Agentes de la subcomisaría 3a del barrio Santa Ana lo detuvieron en el predio del Hospital Regional de CDE y tras verificar sus datos constaron que contaba con arresto domiciliario desde abril del 2015 por una causa de hurto. También cuenta con una condena de 1 año 9 meses de prisión en régimen abierto en el Brasil, por reducción.
Según los datos, el pasado miércoles Cochere fue filmado cuando ingresaba a una oficina del Hospital Regional. En la imágen se observa claramente al mismo acercándose lentamente a la puerta y mirando a todos lados para controlar si había alguien cerca. Luego de pocos segundos se lo ve saliendo de la sala mientras acomoda algo en la cintura y baja la remera. Posteriormente la funcionaria Ermelinda Torres se percató que su cartera fue violentada y que desaparecieron G. 1,5 millón. El jueves Cochere regresó al hospital como si nada hubiese ocurrido y fue reconocido enseguida, por lo que fue detenido por agentes policiales. En la Jefatura de Policía el ladrón alegó que fue hasta al centro asistencial solo para comer, pero en las imágenes de las cámaras de seguridad aparece ingresando a la sala de donde desapareció el dinero.
I just want to say I am just newbie to weblog and truly liked you’re web page. Probably I’m going to bookmark your blog . You amazingly have really good stories. Thanks a bunch for revealing your blog.
I was suggested this website by my cousin. I am not sure whether this post is written by him as no one else know such detailed about my difficulty. You’re incredible! Thanks!
Hello thank for this information, I just inspecting the blog to retrieve an stimulus or an motivating article. Cool article, be grateful for sharing. John
D’après vous, quels sont les métiers où ils n’y aura pas de chômage ou peu dans les années à venir couvreur ?
I have been surfing online more than three hours today, yet I never found any interesting article like yours. It’s pretty worth enough for me. In my view, if all web owners and bloggers made good content as you did, the web will be a lot more useful than ever before.
Hi there, I found your web site by means of Google at the same time as searching for a related matter, your web site came up, it appears good. I have bookmarked it in my google bookmarks.
I’ve been absent for some time, but now I remember why I used to love this web site. Thanks , I¡¦ll try and check back more often. How frequently you update your website?
I’m not sure where you are getting your info, but good topic. I needs to spend some time learning much more or understanding more. Thanks for wonderful information I was looking for this information for my mission.
Great post. I was checking constantly this blog and I’m impressed! Very helpful information particularly the last part 🙂 I care for such info a lot. I was looking for this particular info for a long time. Thank you and best of luck.
Great write-up, I¡¦m regular visitor of one¡¦s website, maintain up the excellent operate, and It is going to be a regular visitor for a lengthy time.
wonderful issues altogether, you simply won a emblem new reader. What would you suggest in regards to your post that you just made a few days ago? Any certain?
I enjoy you because of all of the labor on this site. My mother delights in making time for investigations and it is simple to grasp why. I know all relating to the powerful form you give powerful tips and tricks by means of your website and therefore inspire participation from other people about this topic plus our own child is studying a whole lot. Enjoy the rest of the year. Your doing a fantastic job.
You are a very clever individual!
I¡¦ll immediately snatch your rss feed as I can’t find your email subscription hyperlink or e-newsletter service. Do you’ve any? Kindly permit me recognize in order that I may subscribe. Thanks.
Pretty section of content. I just stumbled upon your web site and in accession capital to assert that I get actually enjoyed account your blog posts. Anyway I will be subscribing to your feeds and even I achievement you access consistently quickly.
I wanted to write you the very small note to finally say thank you over again just for the extraordinary views you have featured on this site. It was so generous of you to give without restraint all that many individuals would have sold for an e-book to help make some dough for their own end, certainly seeing that you could have done it in case you decided. The solutions as well served as a easy way to know that other individuals have the same passion much like mine to figure out great deal more concerning this condition. I believe there are a lot more fun situations ahead for people who check out your blog.
I’ve been surfing online more than 3 hours today, yet I never found any interesting article like yours. It is pretty worth enough for me. In my opinion, if all webmasters and bloggers made good content as you did, the internet will be a lot more useful than ever before.
Great post. I was checking continuously this blog and I’m impressed! Extremely helpful information specially the last part 🙂 I care for such info much. I was looking for this certain information for a long time. Thank you and best of luck.
I precisely needed to say thanks all over again. I’m not certain the things that I might have sorted out without the actual suggestions shown by you regarding such subject. It became an absolute alarming matter in my view, but witnessing the professional manner you handled the issue took me to jump over gladness. Extremely thankful for the help and expect you recognize what a powerful job you have been doing training many people through your web page. More than likely you’ve never met any of us.
Wow, incredible blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you made blogging look easy. The overall look of your site is excellent, as well as the content!
I wish to convey my affection for your kind-heartedness in support of visitors who need help with in this subject. Your special dedication to passing the message all around appears to be unbelievably useful and has usually enabled somebody just like me to attain their pursuits. Your own insightful tips and hints denotes much to me and extremely more to my office colleagues. Many thanks; from all of us.
whoah this blog is fantastic i like reading your articles. Keep up the great work! You realize, a lot of individuals are looking round for this info, you could aid them greatly.
Very nice post. I just stumbled upon your blog and wished to say that I have truly enjoyed surfing around your blog posts. In any case I will be subscribing to your feed and I hope you write again soon!
Thank you a bunch for sharing this with all folks you actually recognize what you’re talking approximately! Bookmarked. Kindly also discuss with my website =). We could have a hyperlink change contract between us!
I¡¦ve learn a few excellent stuff here. Certainly worth bookmarking for revisiting. I wonder how a lot attempt you set to create such a fantastic informative website.
Excellent read, I just passed this onto a friend who was doing a little research on that. And he actually bought me lunch as I found it for him smile So let me rephrase that: Thanks for lunch!
Terrific work! That is the kind of information that should be shared around the net. Disgrace on the seek engines for no longer positioning this submit upper! Come on over and talk over with my site . Thank you =)
I like the valuable information you provide in your articles. I’ll bookmark your blog and check again here regularly. I’m quite certain I will learn many new stuff right here! Best of luck for the next!
Hello my loved one! I wish to say that this post is awesome, nice written and come with approximately all important infos. I¡¦d like to see more posts like this .
whoah this weblog is fantastic i really like studying your articles. Stay up the good paintings! You know, lots of people are searching around for this information, you can help them greatly.
Wow, wonderful weblog layout! How long have you ever been blogging for? you made running a blog look easy. The full glance of your web site is great, let alone the content material!
Somebody necessarily assist to make severely posts I might state. This is the very first time I frequented your website page and up to now? I surprised with the research you made to make this actual put up incredible. Fantastic process!
Hi there, You have done a fantastic job. I’ll certainly digg it and personally recommend to my friends. I am sure they will be benefited from this web site.
Nice post. I was checking constantly this blog and I’m impressed! Extremely useful info specifically the last part 🙂 I care for such information much. I was looking for this particular info for a very long time. Thank you and best of luck.
Whats Happening i am new to this, I stumbled upon this I’ve found It absolutely useful and it has helped me out loads. I’m hoping to give a contribution & help different users like its aided me. Good job.
Hello. impressive job. I did not anticipate this. This is a splendid story. Thanks!
whoah this weblog is excellent i love reading your articles. Keep up the good work! You know, a lot of individuals are searching around for this info, you could aid them greatly.
Thank you so much for providing individuals with an exceptionally wonderful opportunity to read in detail from this blog. It is usually so useful and stuffed with a good time for me and my office acquaintances to search your web site no less than thrice in a week to study the newest secrets you will have. And indeed, I am just actually fascinated for the exceptional hints served by you. Some 3 ideas in this posting are basically the simplest we have all had.
Excellent beat ! I wish to apprentice while you amend your site, how could i subscribe for a blog site? The account helped me a acceptable deal. I had been a little bit acquainted of this your broadcast provided bright clear idea
Hello There. I found your blog using msn. This is a very well written article. I’ll be sure to bookmark it and come back to read more of your useful info. Thanks for the post. I will definitely comeback.
This is really interesting, You are a very skilled blogger. I have joined your rss feed and look forward to seeking more of your magnificent post. Also, I have shared your web site in my social networks!
This is very interesting, You’re a very skilled blogger. I’ve joined your rss feed and look forward to seeking more of your magnificent post. Also, I have shared your web site in my social networks!
Thank you for the auspicious writeup. It in fact was a amusement account it. Look advanced to far added agreeable from you! However, how can we communicate?
Good write-up, I¡¦m regular visitor of one¡¦s website, maintain up the nice operate, and It is going to be a regular visitor for a lengthy time.
I loved as much as you’ll receive carried out right here. The sketch is attractive, your authored subject matter stylish. nonetheless, you command get bought an shakiness over that you wish be delivering the following. unwell unquestionably come more formerly again since exactly the same nearly a lot often inside case you shield this hike.
Hello there, I found your web site by way of Google at the same time as searching for a comparable topic, your website came up, it appears to be like great. I’ve bookmarked it in my google bookmarks.
Normally I do not learn article on blogs, but I would like to say that this write-up very pressured me to check out and do it! Your writing style has been amazed me. Thank you, very great article.
I am no longer certain where you are getting your information, but great topic. I needs to spend a while studying more or understanding more. Thanks for magnificent information I was on the lookout for this info for my mission.
I think other site proprietors should take this web site as an model, very clean and wonderful user genial style and design, let alone the content. You’re an expert in this topic!
of course like your web site however you have to test the spelling on quite a few of your posts. Several of them are rife with spelling problems and I find it very bothersome to inform the reality then again I will definitely come back again.
It is actually nearly unattainable to see well-qualified visitors on this niche, still you seem like you understand those things you’re preaching about! Cheers
Very nice post. I just stumbled upon your blog and wanted to say that I’ve really enjoyed browsing your blog posts. After all I will be subscribing to your feed and I hope you write again soon!
I cling on to listening to the news update lecture about receiving boundless online grant applications so I have been looking around for the best site to get one. Could you advise me please, where could i acquire some?
I’ve been surfing online more than three hours today, yet I never found any interesting article like yours. It is pretty worth enough for me. In my view, if all website owners and bloggers made good content as you did, the web will be much more useful than ever before.
Hiya, I am really glad I have found this information. Nowadays bloggers publish just about gossips and web and this is actually frustrating. A good website with exciting content, that is what I need. Thanks for keeping this website, I’ll be visiting it. Do you do newsletters? Can not find it.
Great info and straight to the point. I don’t know if this is actually the best place to ask but do you folks have any ideea where to employ some professional writers? Thank you 🙂
Nice blog here! Additionally your web site lots up very fast! What host are you the usage of? Can I get your affiliate link for your host? I desire my site loaded up as quickly as yours lol
Needed to draft you a very little remark just to say thanks again for all the wonderful techniques you’ve discussed on this page. It was quite shockingly open-handed of you to grant unhampered all most people might have offered for sale as an e-book to make some bucks for their own end, most importantly now that you could have done it in the event you decided. These inspiring ideas as well served to be a easy way to know that some people have similar zeal like my personal own to know the truth good deal more regarding this issue. I am sure there are many more pleasurable times ahead for many who go through your blog.
Wonderful work! This is the type of information that are supposed to be shared across the web. Disgrace on the seek engines for not positioning this put up upper! Come on over and discuss with my web site . Thanks =)
I was suggested this blog by my cousin. I am not sure whether this post is written by him as no one else know such detailed about my problem. You’re wonderful! Thanks!
I’ve been absent for a while, but now I remember why I used to love this website. Thank you, I¡¦ll try and check back more often. How frequently you update your website?
Someone necessarily lend a hand to make severely articles I’d state. This is the very first time I frequented your web page and to this point? I amazed with the research you made to make this actual put up amazing. Wonderful task!
Thank you for the sensible critique. Me & my neighbor were just preparing to do a little research on this. We got a grab a book from our area library but I think I learned more from this post. I’m very glad to see such excellent information being shared freely out there.
Definitely, what a splendid site and revealing posts, I definitely will bookmark your site.Best Regards!
I¡¦ve recently started a website, the information you offer on this site has helped me tremendously. Thank you for all of your time & work.
It’s almost unattainable to see well-educated men or women on this matter, although you seem like you fully understand those things you’re posting on! Thanks
I’ve been absent for a while, but now I remember why I used to love this blog. Thank you, I¡¦ll try and check back more frequently. How frequently you update your web site?
I have been examinating out some of your stories and i can claim pretty nice stuff. I will make sure to bookmark your site.
Fantastic beat ! I would like to apprentice while you amend your site, how can i subscribe for a blog web site? The account helped me a acceptable deal. I had been a little bit acquainted of this your broadcast offered bright clear concept
Wonderful goods from you, man. I have understand your stuff previous to and you’re just too magnificent. I actually like what you’ve acquired here, really like what you are saying and the way in which you say it. You make it enjoyable and you still take care of to keep it sensible. I can not wait to read far more from you. This is really a great site.
My brother recommended I might like this blog. He was entirely right. This post truly made my day. You cann’t imagine just how much time I had spent for this information! Thanks!
Very efficiently written story. It will be supportive to anybody who utilizes it, including yours truly :). Keep doing what you are doing – looking forward to more posts.
I’ve been absent for some time, but now I remember why I used to love this blog. Thanks , I will try and check back more frequently. How frequently you update your site?
I¡¦ll immediately clutch your rss as I can not find your e-mail subscription hyperlink or e-newsletter service. Do you’ve any? Kindly allow me recognize in order that I may just subscribe. Thanks.
I get pleasure from, result in I discovered exactly what I used to be having a look for. You’ve ended my 4 day lengthy hunt! God Bless you man. Have a nice day. Bye
Hello.This article was extremely motivating, especially because I was searching for thoughts on this topic last Wednesday.
I’m still learning from you, while I’m making my way to the top as well. I certainly enjoy reading all that is written on your blog.Keep the aarticles coming. I loved it!
Thank you for sharing excellent informations. Your web site is very cool. I am impressed by the details that you have on this website. It reveals how nicely you perceive this subject. Bookmarked this website page, will come back for extra articles. You, my pal, ROCK! I found simply the info I already searched all over the place and just couldn’t come across. What a great web site.
This is very interesting, You are a very skilled blogger. I have joined your rss feed and look forward to seeking more of your magnificent post. Also, I’ve shared your web site in my social networks!
Nice blog here! Also your website loads up fast! What web host are you using? Can I get your affiliate link to your host? I wish my site loaded up as quickly as yours lol
Useful info. Fortunate me I discovered your site by accident, and I’m stunned why this coincidence did not took place in advance! I bookmarked it.
It¡¦s actually a great and helpful piece of information. I¡¦m glad that you just shared this useful info with us. Please stay us informed like this. Thank you for sharing.
Terrific paintings! That is the kind of information that are meant to be shared around the net. Disgrace on the search engines for now not positioning this post higher! Come on over and consult with my web site . Thank you =)
Whats Happening i’m new to this, I stumbled upon this I have discovered It absolutely useful and it has aided me out loads. I am hoping to contribute & help different customers like its helped me. Great job.
Keep working ,terrific job!
Thank you for another informative web site. Where else may I am getting that kind of info written in such an ideal means? I’ve a project that I’m simply now working on, and I’ve been on the glance out for such info.
I am really impressed with your writing skills and also with the layout on your weblog. Is this a paid theme or did you modify it yourself? Anyway keep up the nice quality writing, it is rare to see a nice blog like this one these days..
Great write-up, I¡¦m regular visitor of one¡¦s blog, maintain up the excellent operate, and It is going to be a regular visitor for a lengthy time.
You actually make it seem so easy with your presentation but I find this topic to be really something which I think I would never understand. It seems too complicated and very broad for me. I am looking forward for your next post, I will try to get the hang of it!
Good blog! I truly love how it is easy on my eyes and the data are well written. I’m wondering how I could be notified whenever a new post has been made. I’ve subscribed to your RSS feed which must do the trick! Have a nice day!
As I web-site possessor I believe the content material here is rattling great , appreciate it for your hard work. You should keep it up forever! Best of luck.
you’re truly a just right webmaster. The website loading pace is incredible. It seems that you’re doing any unique trick. Also, The contents are masterpiece. you’ve performed a wonderful activity on this matter!
Magnificent beat ! I wish to apprentice while you amend your site, how could i subscribe for a blog website? The account aided me a acceptable deal. I had been tiny bit acquainted of this your broadcast provided bright clear idea
I like what you guys are up too. Such clever work and reporting! Keep up the superb works guys I have incorporated you guys to my blogroll. I think it will improve the value of my website 🙂
Nice read, I just passed this onto a colleague who was doing a little research on that. And he actually bought me lunch because I found it for him smile Therefore let me rephrase that: Thanks for lunch!
I was suggested this website by my cousin. I’m not sure whether this post is written by him as no one else know such detailed about my trouble. You are amazing! Thanks!
I think other web site proprietors should take this site as an model, very clean and fantastic user friendly style and design, as well as the content. You are an expert in this topic!
Hello my friend! I wish to say that this post is awesome, great written and include almost all important infos. I¡¦d like to see more posts like this .
As I website possessor I believe the content material here is rattling great , appreciate it for your hard work. You should keep it up forever! Good Luck.
It is actually a great and useful piece of info. I am satisfied that you shared this helpful information with us. Please keep us informed like this. Thank you for sharing.
Thanks for every other excellent article. Where else may anybody get that type of information in such a perfect approach of writing? I’ve a presentation subsequent week, and I’m at the search for such info.
We’re a group of volunteers and opening a new scheme in our community. Your site provided us with valuable info to work on. You have done an impressive job and our whole community will be thankful to you.
Wonderful beat ! I wish to apprentice while you amend your website, how can i subscribe for a blog website? The account aided me a acceptable deal. I had been a little bit acquainted of this your broadcast provided bright clear concept
It really is near not possible to find well-qualified users on this area, but you appear like you fully grasp the things that you’re talking about! Excellent