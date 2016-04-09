Atrapan a supuesto miembro del PCC que tenía identidad falsa
Un presunto miembro de la facción criminal brasileña Primeiro Comando da Capital (PCC) que vivía escondido en nuestro país tras fugarse de una cárcel de su país fue detenido por agentes de Delitos Económicos. El delincuente utilizaba una identidad falsa y al momento de su detención portaba un arma de fuego y una pistola de juguete. Por estar en condición de ilegal fue expulsado y entregado a la Policía Federal. Su aprehensión de produjo el miércoles a las 23 horas en el centro de la ciudad, pero las autoridades solo dieron a conocer el procedimiento luego de confirmar a su verdeadero nombre.
Se trata del brasileño Willyan Silva Cabral, alias “Gordinho”, de 37 años, con antecedentes en su país por robo agravado, robo, tenencia de estupefacientes, tenencia de munición de uso restringido y otros. Además cuenta con orden de captura de la justicia brasileña válida hasta el año 2.036, por una causa de robo agravado y hurto simple. Al momento de su detención tenía en su poder un revólver calibre 38mm y una pistola calibre 9mm de juguete.
Agentes de Delitos Económicos mencionaron que atraparon a Silva sobre las calles Emiliano R. Fernández y Regimiento Sauce, en el centro de Ciudad del Este. Al revisarlo encontraron en su poder dos armas de fuego, siendo una de juguete. Al principio el brasileño se identificó como Edair Fornazza Filho. Ante las sospechas, muestras de sus huellas dactilares y su fotografía fueron enviadas a la Policía Federal para corroborar sus datos. Las autoridades brasileñas informaron que su verdadero nombre era Willyan Silva Cabral y que era prófugo de la justicia. Los federales también agregaron que sería un supuesto miembro del grupo criminal PCC.
Ayer a las 11 de la mañana los agentes de Delitos Económicos lo trasladaron hasta la aduana brasileña y lo entregaron a la Policía Federal, tras ser expulsado por la Dirección de Migraciones. En el 2.011 “Gordinho” fue protagonista de una seguidilla de asaltos registrados en la ciudad de Maringa, estado de Paraná. Primero robó un vehículo y mantuvo de rehén a los tres ocupantes durante toda una noche. A dos trancó dentro de la valijera. Cuando se quedó sin combustible abandonó a sus víctimas y enseguida robó otro automóvil. Fue perseguido por la Policía y se enfrentó a tiros con los mismos. Herido abandonó el rodado y tomó de rehén a una mujer que utilizó como escudo humano durante varios minutos. Tras ser rendido se limitó a decir que un ladrón y no se avergonzaba de eso.
