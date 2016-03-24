Atrapan una vez más a conocida “bolsonera” con siete órdenes de captura y rosario de antecedentes
HERNANDARIAS. Una conocida “bolsonera” que posee un verdadero “rosario” de antecedentes y que ya fue detenida decenas de veces por la Policía Nacional fue atrapada una vez más luego de ser sorprendida intentando hurtar prendas de vestir de una tienda. La ladrona, que utilizaba peluca para no ser reconcida, posee nada menos que siete órdenes de captura en distintos puntos del país. Junto con la misma fue detenida una cómplice. Ambas también fueron reconocidas por otro hecho de hurto ocurrido a principios de esta semana. La detención de las mismas se produjo ayer a las 10:40 horas en el interior de un comercio ubicado sobre la avenida Juan B. Flores y Tebicuary.
La que fue detenida por enésima vez es Fanny Auxiliadora Villalba Palacio, de 38 años, que en el sistema de la Policía Nacional registra nada menos que siete órdenes de captura pendientes, tres en Ciudad del Este, dos en Encarnación, uno en Asunción y otro en Concepción, todos por hechos de hurto. Además posee 12 antecedentes por hechos de hurto, hurto agravado y tentativa de hurto. La “famosa” ladrona fue aprehendida junto con su cómplice Perla Carolina Vera Martínez, de 23. Ambas son vecinas del barrio San Rafael. Según los datos, Villal-ba y Vera ingresaron a la tienda de ropas “Casa Viviana” como clientes y un momento dado empezaron a guardar algunas prendas dentro de sus carteras. Las empleadas y la propietaria Luisa Marlene Librada Duarte, de 49, se percataron del hecho y gritaron. Al ser sorprendidas las ladronas arrojaron sus bolsos en el suelo e intentaron correr, pero la dueña del local cerró la puerta y les impidió que salgan. Agentes de la Comisaría 5a tomaron intervención y procedieron a detener a las dos delincuentes. Posteriormente, en la dependencia policial, los uniformados se percataron que Villalba estaba utilizando una peluca para no ser reconocida. Mientras las “bolsoneras” eran fichadas, se presentó en la comisaría la joven Karol Janet Sanabria, de 20 años, empleada de la tienda “American Store”, quien las reconoció a ambas. Indicó que el pasado 21 de marzo las dos mujeres hurtaron varias prendas de vestir de su local.
