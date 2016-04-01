Auto incautado en desarmadero fue reconocido por joven que fue asaltado y tomado de rehén
Un joven que hace un mes fue tomado de rehén por delincuentes que lo asaltaron y despojaron de su automóvil, reconoció su vehículo entre los que fueron incautados en el barrio Che La Reina durante el allanamiento de un taller de chapería que funcionaba como desarmadero. Los bandidos repintaron el rodado, le cambiaron la chapa e implantaron otro número de chasis. De esta manera suman dos los rodados recuperados en el lugar, ya que una camioneta hurtada también fue hallada completamente desarmada.
Luego de leer las noticias y ver que entre los vehículos incautados había un Toyota Premio blanco, con chapa CAR 769, repintado y con el chasis adulterado, Oscar David Barrios Sanabria (29) decidió acercarse a la base de Investigación de Delitos para observar el rodado. En compañía de los investigadores verificó el automóvil y en pocos minutos reconoció como suyo por causa de algunos detalles. Explicó que el color original era plata y la matrícula CBY 167. El auto fue robado el pasado 28 de febrero. Barrios comentó que fue asaltado sobre la avenida San José casi Amado Benítez, a metros de la rotonda Area 1, cuando se detuvo frente a una hamburgusería para cenar. En la ocasión tres delincuentes que se movilizaban en un Toyota Carina blanco lo interceptaron. Dos bajaron armados y lo obligaron a pasar al asiento trasero. Luego lo amenazaron de muerte para no que intente reaccionar y lo llevaron de reheń, hasta finalmente abandonarlo sobre la avenida Ignacio A. Pane, en el barrio San José.
El comisario principal Juan Alonso, jefe de Investigación de Delitos, mencionó que exhibirán a Barrios fotografías de las 10 personas que fueron detenidas esta semana con relación al hurto, robo y desarme de vehículos. La intención es corroborar si alguno de los aprehendidos es autor material del asalto que sufrió.
OTRA VÍCTIMA
Así como Barrios, la joven Andrea Cuevas Ramírez (22), también se presentó en Investigación de Delitos con intenciones de recuperar su automóvil. La misma fue asaltada el pasado 22 de marzo frente a su vivienda en el barrio Ciudad Nueva y despojada de su automóvil Toyota Allion plata, con chapa CCE 832. La joven se acercó a los uniformados con la esperanza de saber si su rodado se encuentra entre los que fueron desarmados en el taller que funcionaba como desarmadero.
