Bancada colorada de Diputados con riesgo de resquebrajarse LOCALES

La bancada colorada en la Cámara Baja, que entre oficialistas y disidentes suman actualmente 46 miembros, corre el riesgo de resquebrajarse y perder la mayoría propia a raíz de la pelea interna por la integración del Consejo de la Magistratura y con miras a la futura presidencia de Diputados.

Con la intención de marcar distancia de la bancada A ,del oficialismo colorado, el diputado Bernardo Villalba, integrante de la bancada B, dijo ayer que buscarán unificar las bancadas B y C de la Asociación Nacional Republicana (ANR) con el principal objetivo de obtener una amplitud de pensamiento democrático.

“Debemos entender que existen diputados que creen que la mejor forma para discutir el proceso de formación de la ley es con amplitud de criterios y pensamientos, eso es lo que se pretende una amplitud democrática”, sostuvo Villalba.

Señaló también que el nuevo bloque contará con la virtud de entender las diversas posiciones de cada uno de sus miembros. “Resulta que en la bancada A todo se decide por mayoría y ellos tienen que respetar. Algunos no están conforme con lo que están apoyando y es por eso que se encuentran obligados. Yo creo que la bancada C tiene una disciplina que permite dar sus opiniones libremente y no se pelean entre ellos y eso me parece prudente”, indicó.

Las declaraciones del diputado Villalba surgen ante las versiones extraoficiales de que sus colegas de la bancada A del Partido Colorado, encabezada por Clemente Barrios, no estarían dispuestos a cumplir con los pactos establecidos en torno a la presidencia de la Cámara Baja y el cargo en el Consejo de la Magistratura.

El acuerdo establecido entre las tres bancadas coloradas años atrás consistía en que al finalizar el mandato del actual presidente de Diputados, Hugo Velázquez, en diciembre próximo, la titularidad del estamento sería para el representante de la bancada B, a la cual pertenece Villalba. Sin embargo señalan que ahora los oficialistas estarían queriendo maniobrar para que Velázquez continúe en la titularidad de la Cámara Baja. Y en lo que respecta a la representación de Diputados en el Consejo de la Magistratura, los oficialistas promocionan la candidatura de Julio Javier Ríos, mientras que los disidentes respaldan la continuidad del diputado ÉverEver Ovelar.

“Yo creo que en vez de ser B o C podríamos ser la bancada N y ser 12 o 15 o quizás 20 miembros en la nueva bancada”, sostuvo Villalba. En caso de concretarse el quiebre de la bancada colorada en la Cámara Baja, el problema vendría ser para el Poder Ejecutivo teniendo en cuenta que perdería la actual mayoría con que actualmente cuenta y que le facilita la aprobación de sus proyectos.