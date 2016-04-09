Bandidos roban unos G. 30 millones tras raptar a administrador de carnicería
Cuatro a cinco delincuentes tomaron de rehén el administrador de una carnicería cuando llegaba a su casa del Km. 8,5 Acaray y lo obligaron a abrir nuevamente el local ubicado en el barrio Ciudad Nueva para poder robar unos G. 30 millones que había en el cofre. Los bandidos también llevaron los equipos que almacenaban las imágenes de las cámaras de seguridad. La víctima estuvo en mano de los malvivientes por casi dos horas. El asalto con toma de rehén ocurrió el jueves entre las 19:30 y las 21:30 horas.
El que vivió momentos de terror e incertidumbre en mano de los delincuentes es Juan Vicente Ríos Patiño, de 27 años, administrador de la carnicería “Beef Market”, ubicada sobre la avenida Julio César Riquelme, en el barrio Ciudad Nueva. Acorde a la denuncia radicada en la Comisaría 2a, los bandidos robaron alrededor de G. 30 millones, monto extraoficial que debe ser confirmado luego de un arque de caja.
Ríos mencionó que el jueves cerró el local y subió a su automóvil para dirigirse a su vivienda ubicada en el Km. 8,5 Acaray.
Cuando estaba llegando fue chocado por otro rodado al mando de un hombre. Al bajar para verificar los daños fue sorprendido por cuatro desconocidos que se movilizaban en dos motocicletas. Tres bajaron armados y anunciaron el asalto, obligándolo a subir al asiento trasero de su auto.
El delincuente que subió al volante se dirigió hacia el barrio Don Bosco y durante el “paseo” la víctima fue amenazada de muerte por los otros dos para contar dónde estaba el dinero. Luego de muchas vueltas los bandidos llevaron a Ríos hasta la carnicería. Allí lo obligaron a abrir el local y desactivar la alarma. Posteriormente lo hicieron abrir el cofre y se apoderaron de todo el dinero que había, unos G. 30 millones aproximadamente.
Al constatar que la carnicería contaba con cámaras de seguridad, los bandidos ingresaron a la sala de monitoreo y desconectaron los cables. También se apoderaron de los equipos que almacenan las imágenes. Con el dinero en manos y seguros que no dejaron evidencias, los delincuentes subieron nuevamente a Ríos a su vehículo y lo trasladaron al Km. 9 Acaray, donde finalmente lo abandonaron en inmediaciones de la cárcel de menores. Su rodado fue abandonado 300 metros más adelante con el motor en marcha.
