Blindados que partieron de CDE son interceptados por delincuentes
ITACURUBI DE LA CORDILLERA. Dos transportadores de caudales que partieron de Ciudad del Este con destino a Asunción fueron interceptados por al menos diez delincuentes enmascarados que se movilizaban en dos camionetas. Uno de los blindados fue vaciado por los bandidos, mientras que el otro ingresó al predio de una comisaría para refugiarse. Se desconoce el monto robado. Tras el atraco los autores abandonaron los vehículos usados en una zona boscosa de Eusebio Ayala. El hecho ocurrió ayer al mediodía en el Km. 81 de la Ruta II. El blanco de los delincuentes fueron dos carros fuertes de la empresa Yrendague, que salieron de Ciudad del Este con destino a la capital. Según los reportes, al alcanzar el Km. 81 una camioneta Isuzu D-Max plata y una Chevrolet S-10 blanca interceptaron a tiros los blindados. Dos patrulleras de la Policía Nacional que hacían la escolta también fueron ametralladas. El conductor de uno de los blindados logró zafar y huyó del lugar para refugiarse en el patio de una comisaría de la zona. El otro transportador de caudales se detuvo y los guardias acabaron reducidos luego de intercambiar disparos.
Los delincuentes se apoderaron del dinero, cuyo monto se desconoce, y huyeron raudamente. Posteriormente abandonaron las camionetas en la compañía Curupayty de la ciudad de Eusebio Ayala. Los mismos se internaron en una zona boscosa y se perdieron de la Policía. Según testigos, uno de los asaltantes aparentemente resultó herido durante la balacera.
I simply want to mention I am just new to blogs and actually savored this website. Probably I’m likely to bookmark your site . You certainly come with outstanding article content. Thanks for sharing with us your web site.
litige avec le chauffagiste ? electricité
I enjoy you because of every one of your effort on this site. Kim really loves setting aside time for investigation and it is easy to see why. A number of us know all regarding the lively tactic you produce functional tactics through this web blog and even cause contribution from some others on that situation and our daughter is undoubtedly learning so much. Have fun with the rest of the new year. Your carrying out a good job.
Thank you for another wonderful article. Where else could anybody get that kind of information in such a perfect means of writing? I have a presentation subsequent week, and I am on the search for such information.
I¡¦ve learn a few just right stuff here. Certainly worth bookmarking for revisiting. I surprise how a lot effort you put to create this kind of great informative website.
Thank you, I have just been searching for info approximately this subject for a long time and yours is the best I’ve found out so far. However, what concerning the bottom line? Are you positive in regards to the source?
I’m really impressed with your writing skills as well as with the layout on your blog. Is this a paid theme or did you customize it yourself? Either way keep up the excellent quality writing, it is rare to see a nice blog like this one these days..
Attractive section of content. I just stumbled upon your blog and in accession capital to assert that I get actually enjoyed account your blog posts. Anyway I will be subscribing to your feeds and even I achievement you access consistently quickly.
Of course, what a magnificent blog and educative posts, I will bookmark your blog.Best Regards!
Wow, superb blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you made blogging look easy. The overall look of your web site is great, as well as the content!
My brother suggested I might like this web site. He was totally right. This post actually made my day. You can not imagine simply how much time I had spent for this information! Thanks!
There is noticeably a bunch to realize about this. I suppose you made certain good points in features also.
Great work! That is the kind of info that should be shared around the web. Shame on Google for no longer positioning this publish upper! Come on over and seek advice from my site . Thanks =)
I have recently started a blog, the info you offer on this web site has helped me greatly. Thanks for all of your time & work.
You actually make it seem so easy together with your presentation however I find this topic to be really one thing that I believe I might by no means understand. It sort of feels too complex and very huge for me. I am taking a look forward in your subsequent put up, I¡¦ll try to get the hang of it!
Awsome info and straight to the point. I don’t know if this is truly the best place to ask but do you guys have any ideea where to employ some professional writers? Thx 🙂
I¡¦m now not sure where you’re getting your information, however good topic. I needs to spend a while finding out more or understanding more. Thanks for wonderful info I used to be searching for this information for my mission.
Very good written story. It will be beneficial to everyone who employess it, as well as yours truly :). Keep doing what you are doing – for sure i will check out more posts.
Wow, awesome blog structure! How lengthy have you been running a blog for? you made running a blog glance easy. The whole look of your web site is excellent, as smartly as the content!
I’ve been surfing online more than 3 hours today, yet I never found any interesting article like yours. It is pretty worth enough for me. In my view, if all website owners and bloggers made good content as you did, the internet will be much more useful than ever before.
Thanks for another informative site. The place else could I get that type of information written in such an ideal approach? I have a challenge that I’m just now working on, and I’ve been on the look out for such info.
You are a very intelligent person!
As I web-site possessor I believe the content matter here is rattling fantastic , appreciate it for your hard work. You should keep it up forever! Best of luck.
Great blog here! Also your website loads up very fast! What host are you using? Can I get your affiliate link to your host? I wish my website loaded up as quickly as yours lol
I think this is among the most significant info for me. And i am glad reading your article. But wanna remark on few general things, The web site style is ideal, the articles is really excellent : D. Good job, cheers
Fantastic website. A lot of helpful information here. I¡¦m sending it to some pals ans additionally sharing in delicious. And obviously, thanks on your sweat!
Thanks , I have just been searching for information about this subject for ages and yours is the best I’ve discovered so far. But, what concerning the bottom line? Are you positive in regards to the source?
Thank you for your entire effort on this web page. My niece loves doing research and it’s really easy to understand why. Many of us learn all relating to the dynamic manner you convey simple tips on this blog and even increase participation from some others on the point while my child has been becoming educated a whole lot. Enjoy the rest of the new year. You’re the one doing a wonderful job.
Great paintings! That is the kind of information that should be shared across the internet. Shame on the seek engines for no longer positioning this put up upper! Come on over and discuss with my web site . Thank you =)
Wow, wonderful blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you made blogging look easy. The overall look of your web site is wonderful, let alone the content!
Thank you for sharing superb informations. Your web site is so cool. I’m impressed by the details that you have on this website. It reveals how nicely you perceive this subject. Bookmarked this web page, will come back for extra articles. You, my friend, ROCK! I found just the info I already searched everywhere and just couldn’t come across. What a great web-site.
Nice read, I just passed this onto a colleague who was doing some research on that. And he actually bought me lunch because I found it for him smile So let me rephrase that: Thanks for lunch!
It’s actually mostly extremely difficult to come across well-advised users on this issue, regrettably you come across as like you comprehend the things you’re writing on! Thanks A Lot
Good day here, just became mindful of your weblog through Search engine, and have found that it is quite informational. I’ll be grateful should you decide carry on this informative article.
I don’t even know how I ended up here, but I thought this post was great. I don’t know who you are but certainly you are going to a famous blogger if you aren’t already 😉 Cheers!
Great beat ! I wish to apprentice while you amend your website, how could i subscribe for a blog web site? The account helped me a acceptable deal. I had been tiny bit acquainted of this your broadcast offered bright clear idea
There is obviously a lot to know about this. I feel you made some good points in features also.
I have not checked in here for a while since I thought it was getting boring, but the last few posts are great quality so I guess I will add you back to my everyday bloglist. You deserve it my friend 🙂
I keep listening to the news update lecture about getting boundless online grant applications so I have been looking around for the top site to get one. Could you tell me please, where could i find some?
Thanks for sharing superb informations. Your website is so cool. I am impressed by the details that you have on this website. It reveals how nicely you understand this subject. Bookmarked this website page, will come back for more articles. You, my pal, ROCK! I found just the information I already searched all over the place and simply couldn’t come across. What an ideal web-site.
Hiya very cool web site!! Guy .. Beautiful .. Wonderful .. I will bookmark your site and take the feeds also¡KI’m happy to seek out so many useful information right here within the submit, we want develop extra techniques on this regard, thanks for sharing. . . . . .
Generally I don’t read article on blogs, however I wish to say that this write-up very compelled me to take a look at and do so! Your writing style has been amazed me. Thank you, very great article.
It is actually almost not possible to see well-aware women and men on this area, even though you look like you fully understand what you’re raving about! Thanks
I want to point out my appreciation for your kindness for those who should have help with this one field. Your real commitment to getting the solution all-around was surprisingly interesting and has helped folks like me to achieve their pursuits. Your own invaluable publication entails so much a person like me and even more to my fellow workers. Regards; from each one of us.
I definitely wanted to jot down a small note to express gratitude to you for all the great hints you are writing at this site. My time-consuming internet investigation has at the end been paid with awesome knowledge to share with my colleagues. I would believe that we site visitors actually are unequivocally blessed to live in a superb place with many perfect individuals with valuable basics. I feel rather fortunate to have come across your website and look forward to some more thrilling moments reading here. Thanks once again for all the details.
Thank you for the auspicious writeup. It in fact was a amusement account it. Look advanced to more added agreeable from you! By the way, how can we communicate?
What i do not realize is actually how you’re now not actually much more well-appreciated than you might be right now. You’re so intelligent. You know therefore considerably relating to this matter, produced me in my view imagine it from numerous numerous angles. Its like women and men don’t seem to be interested unless it is something to do with Lady gaga! Your own stuffs outstanding. All the time handle it up!
Excellent blog here! Also your site loads up fast! What host are you using? Can I get your affiliate link to your host? I wish my web site loaded up as fast as yours lol
My brother suggested I might like this website. He was totally right. This post actually made my day. You can not imagine simply how much time I had spent for this info! Thanks!
What i don’t understood is in reality how you’re not really much more neatly-favored than you may be now. You’re very intelligent. You already know thus significantly in terms of this topic, produced me for my part believe it from so many varied angles. Its like women and men are not fascinated until it is something to accomplish with Lady gaga! Your own stuffs outstanding. All the time maintain it up!
I have to show appreciation to you just for bailing me out of such a instance. As a result of scouting throughout the search engines and coming across notions which are not productive, I thought my life was well over. Living devoid of the strategies to the issues you’ve resolved as a result of your entire guideline is a serious case, as well as ones which may have adversely damaged my entire career if I hadn’t encountered your web blog. Your main talents and kindness in touching every part was tremendous. I’m not sure what I would have done if I hadn’t discovered such a step like this. I can now look ahead to my future. Thanks a lot so much for this reliable and result oriented help. I won’t hesitate to propose your web sites to any person who needs and wants assistance about this subject matter.
I’m not sure where you’re getting your information, but great topic. I needs to spend some time learning more or understanding more. Thanks for magnificent info I was looking for this info for my mission.
I have been browsing online greater than three hours nowadays, but I never discovered any attention-grabbing article like yours. It is pretty price enough for me. In my opinion, if all website owners and bloggers made just right content as you probably did, the web will be a lot more useful than ever before.
Nice post. I was checking continuously this blog and I’m impressed! Extremely useful information specifically the last part 🙂 I care for such info much. I was looking for this particular information for a long time. Thank you and good luck.
Wow, fantastic blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you make blogging look easy. The overall look of your site is magnificent, let alone the content!
I wanted to post a comment to be able to appreciate you for those magnificent suggestions you are showing on this site. My time consuming internet research has at the end of the day been rewarded with high-quality details to write about with my friends and classmates. I would mention that we visitors actually are undoubtedly lucky to dwell in a good place with many perfect individuals with good plans. I feel pretty grateful to have come across your weblog and look forward to plenty of more cool minutes reading here. Thanks again for a lot of things.
It is perfect time to make some plans for the future and it’s time to be happy. I’ve read this post and if I could I wish to suggest you some interesting things or tips. Perhaps you could write next articles referring to this article. I desire to read more things about it!
Simply want to say your article is as surprising. The clearness in your post is just cool and i can assume you’re an expert on this subject. Fine with your permission allow me to grab your RSS feed to keep updated with forthcoming post. Thanks a million and please keep up the enjoyable work.
I¡¦m no longer certain the place you’re getting your information, but good topic. I needs to spend a while finding out more or working out more. Thanks for great information I was looking for this information for my mission.
wonderful issues altogether, you just gained a new reader. What could you recommend in regards to your post that you made some days ago? Any certain?
Generally I do not read article on blogs, but I would like to say that this write-up very compelled me to check out and do it! Your writing style has been surprised me. Thanks, quite great article.
I am very happy to read this. This is the type of manual that needs to be given and not the accidental misinformation that is at the other blogs. Appreciate your sharing this best doc.
Great website. Lots of helpful info here. I am sending it to a few pals ans also sharing in delicious. And obviously, thank you in your sweat!
I am glad for writing to let you be aware of of the wonderful experience my friend’s princess undergone browsing the blog. She figured out plenty of issues, which included what it is like to possess an awesome teaching heart to let many more without difficulty fully grasp specific problematic subject areas. You really surpassed our own expected results. Thank you for distributing the important, healthy, edifying and cool tips on the topic to Lizeth.
you are actually a just right webmaster. The website loading pace is incredible. It sort of feels that you are doing any unique trick. Moreover, The contents are masterwork. you’ve performed a magnificent task on this subject!
It is actually practically extremely difficult to encounter well-educated parties on this issue, still you appear like you be aware of what you’re posting on! Bless You
It is actually mostly extremely difficult to come across well-advised men or women on this niche, still, you seem like you comprehend whatever you’re preaching about! With Thanks
Wow, superb blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you make blogging look easy. The overall look of your site is fantastic, let alone the content!
I like what you guys are up too. Such clever work and reporting! Carry on the superb works guys I have incorporated you guys to my blogroll. I think it will improve the value of my website 🙂
Whats Happening i am new to this, I stumbled upon this I have discovered It absolutely helpful and it has aided me out loads. I’m hoping to contribute & assist different users like its helped me. Great job.
Lovely site! I am loving it!! Will come back again. I am bookmarking your feeds also
I simply desired to say thanks once more. I’m not certain the things I would have done in the absence of the actual hints documented by you regarding my concern. It has been the fearsome crisis for me, nevertheless understanding your specialized approach you solved it made me to jump with contentment. Now i’m happy for the advice and thus wish you recognize what a powerful job you’re carrying out teaching men and women thru your site. Most likely you’ve never come across any of us.
Wow! Thank you! I permanently needed to write on my blog something like that. Can I take a fragment of your post to my website?
You made some clear points there. I did a search on the subject and found most persons will consent with your site.
Whats Happening i’m new to this, I stumbled upon this I have found It positively helpful and it has aided me out loads. I am hoping to contribute & aid other customers like its aided me. Great job.
Hiya, I am really glad I’ve found this information. Nowadays bloggers publish only about gossips and net and this is actually annoying. A good website with interesting content, this is what I need. Thank you for keeping this site, I’ll be visiting it. Do you do newsletters? Can’t find it.
Nice read, I just passed this onto a colleague who was doing some research on that. And he just bought me lunch as I found it for him smile Thus let me rephrase that: Thanks for lunch!
Very good written information. It will be useful to anyone who usess it, as well as me. Keep doing what you are doing – can’r wait to read more posts.
Wonderful work! That is the kind of info that should be shared around the net. Disgrace on the search engines for no longer positioning this put up upper! Come on over and seek advice from my site . Thank you =)
Thank you for your entire efforts on this site. My aunt really likes going through research and it’s easy to understand why. Most people notice all concerning the lively tactic you present good ideas on this web blog and as well foster contribution from other people about this topic then our girl is without question being taught a whole lot. Enjoy the rest of the new year. You are always carrying out a good job.
I¡¦ve read several good stuff here. Definitely worth bookmarking for revisiting. I surprise how so much attempt you set to make such a magnificent informative website.
Thank you so much for providing individuals with such a superb chance to check tips from this site. It’s always very amazing and as well , packed with amusement for me personally and my office colleagues to visit your blog at the very least 3 times weekly to find out the new tips you have. And definitely, I’m at all times satisfied for the tremendous strategies you serve. Some two areas in this article are without a doubt the very best I’ve had.
Just wish to say your article is as surprising. The clearness in your post is just cool and i can assume you are an expert on this subject. Well with your permission let me to grab your RSS feed to keep up to date with forthcoming post. Thanks a million and please continue the rewarding work.
magnificent issues altogether, you just won a new reader. What would you suggest about your put up that you simply made a few days in the past? Any positive?
You made some clear points there. I did a search on the subject matter and found most guys will go along with with your blog.
This is very interesting, You’re a very skilled blogger. I have joined your feed and look forward to seeking more of your great post. Also, I have shared your web site in my social networks!
It¡¦s actually a great and helpful piece of information. I¡¦m glad that you shared this helpful information with us. Please stay us informed like this. Thank you for sharing.
Hi my loved one! I want to say that this article is amazing, nice written and include approximately all significant infos. I would like to peer extra posts like this .
A person essentially lend a hand to make seriously posts I might state. That is the very first time I frequented your website page and so far? I amazed with the analysis you made to make this particular put up incredible. Magnificent task!
I was suggested this web site by my cousin. I’m not sure whether this post is written by him as no one else know such detailed about my trouble. You are wonderful! Thanks!
There is apparently a bunch to identify about this. I feel you made various nice points in features also.
I am always searching online for ideas that can facilitate me. Thank you!
I keep listening to the reports talk about getting boundless online grant applications so I have been looking around for the top site to get one. Could you advise me please, where could i get some?
You really make it seem so easy with your presentation but I find this topic to be really something that I think I would never understand. It seems too complex and extremely broad for me. I am looking forward for your next post, I’ll try to get the hang of it!
I really wanted to send a word in order to say thanks to you for all the fabulous facts you are giving on this website. My time-consuming internet look up has finally been recognized with wonderful facts and techniques to write about with my pals. I would tell you that we visitors actually are unequivocally fortunate to live in a wonderful place with very many marvellous professionals with insightful guidelines. I feel very much fortunate to have come across your entire web pages and look forward to tons of more fun minutes reading here. Thank you again for everything.
Great tremendous things here. I¡¦m very happy to see your article. Thanks so much and i’m taking a look forward to touch you. Will you please drop me a e-mail?
I do accept as true with all of the ideas you have offered on your post. They are really convincing and will definitely work. Still, the posts are too short for starters. May just you please prolong them a little from next time? Thanks for the post.
I would like to voice my love for your generosity for persons that should have guidance on in this topic. Your personal commitment to passing the message along had become extraordinarily helpful and have without exception encouraged regular people just like me to reach their ambitions. Your entire interesting guidelines denotes a whole lot to me and much more to my fellow workers. Best wishes; from all of us.
Whats Happening i’m new to this, I stumbled upon this I have found It absolutely helpful and it has aided me out loads. I’m hoping to contribute & help other users like its aided me. Good job.
Its like you read my mind! You seem to know a lot about this, like you wrote the book in it or something. I think that you could do with a few pics to drive the message home a little bit, but other than that, this is fantastic blog. A great read. I will certainly be back.
I’m very happy to read this. This is the kind of manual that needs to be given and not the random misinformation that’s at the other blogs. Appreciate your sharing this best doc.
It¡¦s in point of fact a nice and helpful piece of info. I¡¦m happy that you just shared this useful information with us. Please stay us up to date like this. Thank you for sharing.
I¡¦ll right away take hold of your rss as I can’t to find your e-mail subscription link or newsletter service. Do you have any? Please permit me know so that I could subscribe. Thanks.
Someone essentially assist to make severely articles I would state. That is the first time I frequented your web page and thus far? I amazed with the research you made to make this particular post extraordinary. Fantastic process!
I have to express my thanks to the writer for rescuing me from this type of dilemma. Just after looking through the world-wide-web and finding ideas which were not helpful, I thought my entire life was gone. Living minus the approaches to the issues you have sorted out through your good write-up is a crucial case, as well as the kind that could have negatively affected my entire career if I had not noticed your blog post. That capability and kindness in dealing with all the details was valuable. I am not sure what I would have done if I had not encountered such a subject like this. I’m able to at this time relish my future. Thank you so much for your professional and results-oriented help. I won’t hesitate to suggest your site to any individual who wants and needs guidelines about this matter.
of course like your website but you need to test the spelling on several of your posts. Many of them are rife with spelling problems and I find it very bothersome to inform the truth however I will certainly come again again.
Magnificent goods from you, man. I’ve understand your stuff previous to and you are just too wonderful. I actually like what you’ve acquired here, certainly like what you are saying and the way in which you say it. You make it entertaining and you still care for to keep it wise. I can’t wait to read much more from you. This is really a great web site.
Nice blog here! Also your site loads up fast! What web host are you using? Can I get your affiliate link to your host? I wish my site loaded up as quickly as yours lol
Thanks , I have just been searching for information approximately this subject for ages and yours is the best I’ve found out till now. But, what concerning the bottom line? Are you positive in regards to the source?
It is really a great and useful piece of info. I¡¦m glad that you shared this helpful info with us. Please stay us informed like this. Thanks for sharing.
Sweet blog! I found it while searching on Yahoo News.
Do you have any suggestions on how to get listed in Yahoo News?
I’ve been trying for a while but I never seem to get there!
Cheers
I¡¦ve been exploring for a little bit for any high quality articles or blog posts in this kind of area . Exploring in Yahoo I at last stumbled upon this website. Reading this information So i¡¦m satisfied to show that I have an incredibly excellent uncanny feeling I found out just what I needed. I most without a doubt will make certain to don¡¦t forget this site and provides it a look regularly.
I intended to put you that very little observation to help say thank you over again on your beautiful solutions you’ve discussed on this site. It was certainly incredibly open-handed with people like you to offer unreservedly what a few people might have offered for an ebook in making some profit for themselves, especially now that you could possibly have tried it if you wanted. Those good ideas also worked to become a fantastic way to comprehend some people have a similar zeal really like my very own to know good deal more with respect to this issue. I am sure there are thousands of more pleasurable occasions ahead for people who go through your website.
I have been surfing online more than three hours today, yet I by no means found any attention-grabbing article like yours. It¡¦s pretty value sufficient for me. Personally, if all website owners and bloggers made excellent content material as you did, the web will be a lot more helpful than ever before.
Remarkably enlightening knowledge you have remarked, thank you so much for putting up.
I together with my guys were actually reading the best pointers found on the blog and then all of a sudden I got an awful suspicion I had not thanked the website owner for those techniques. Those people had been absolutely thrilled to read them and already have truly been enjoying those things. Many thanks for getting very helpful and for finding some excellent subjects millions of individuals are really desperate to be informed on. My sincere apologies for not saying thanks to you sooner.
Thanks a lot for sharing this with all people you really recognize what you are speaking about! Bookmarked. Please also visit my website =). We can have a link exchange arrangement between us!
I intended to send you that little bit of word to help thank you so much as before with the unique methods you’ve provided at this time. It’s really remarkably open-handed with people like you in giving publicly what a number of people could have offered for an ebook in making some bucks for themselves, principally since you could have tried it in the event you considered necessary. The techniques as well served as a great way to be aware that some people have similar zeal just as mine to find out a little more when it comes to this matter. I’m certain there are several more pleasurable situations up front for individuals that scan through your website.
Si te agrada llevar una dieta balanceada, no
debes dejar pasar la oportunidad de comprar las mejores frutas y verduras en este tianguis. http://www.lekic.me/?option=com_k2&view=itemlist&task=user&id=1812981
I have been exploring for a little for any high quality articles or blog posts on this kind of space . Exploring in Yahoo I at last stumbled upon this website. Studying this information So i am happy to express that I’ve an incredibly good uncanny feeling I came upon just what I needed. I such a lot undoubtedly will make certain to don¡¦t omit this site and provides it a glance on a relentless basis.
Fantastic beat ! I wish to apprentice while you amend your site, how can i subscribe for a blog site? The account helped me a acceptable deal. I had been tiny bit acquainted of this your broadcast provided bright clear idea
Thanks for every other wonderful post. Where else could anyone get that kind of info in such a perfect approach of writing? I’ve a presentation subsequent week, and I’m on the look for such information.
Hi, Neat post. There is an issue together with your web site in web explorer, may test this¡K IE nonetheless is the marketplace chief and a big part of other folks will miss your wonderful writing because of this problem.