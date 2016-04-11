Borracho atropella control, derriba columna y vuelca durante persecución
Un conductor alcoholizado que cuenta con antecedentes policiales atropelló una barrera policial y protagonizó una intensa persecución que terminó cuando se estrelló contra una columna de cemento y volcó. Sorprendentemente el chofer solo sufrió algunas lesiones leves. El hecho ocurrió ayer a las 6 de la mañana sobre la Calle 10 del Km. 10 Acaray, a 3.000 metros de la Ruta VII.
El automovilista borrachín que protagonizó la intensa persecución es Richard Armando Miranda, de 31 años, vecino del Km. 9 Acaray, quien se encontraba al mando de una camioneta Toyota Tundra plata, con placa NAL 261. Según agentes del Puesto Policial N° 12, que lo detuvieron, el mismo cuenta con antecedentes por tentativa de homicidio en el 2.011 y exposición al peligro en el tránsito terrestre en el 2.012.
Los policías mencionaron que estaban haciendo un control sobre la calle principal del Km. 10 Acaray cuando vieron la camioneta circulando a gran velocidad en dirección al fondo. Cuando hicieron señal de pare al conductor, el mismo atropelló la barrera y emprendió aún más velocidad. En ese momento se inició una intensa persecución que se extendió por varias cuadras. En un momento dado, por causa de la alta velocidad y las malas condiciones del camino, el conductor perdió el control y se llevó por delante una columna de cemento para luego volcar al costado de la avenida.
Sin poder correr por causa de la borrachera y los golpes que sufrió, Miranda fue detenido y esposado. Los vecinos de la zona quedaron sin energía eléctrica por varias horas debido al derrumbe de la columna embestida por el conductor borrachín, que dio positivo a la prueba de alcotest con 3.50mg/l de alcohol en la sangre.
