Borracho es detenido tras agredir a su padre en el interior de sede policial
Un hombre que llegó a su vivienda alcoholizado y golpeó cobardemente a su padre sin motivos aparentes, fue detenido por agentes policiales dentro de una subcomisaría luego de ir hasta el lugar e intentar agredir de nuevo a su progenitor. El borrachín agresivo también intentó golpear a los uniformados. El hecho ocurrió ayer entre las 9:30 y 11 horas en el barrio Santa Ana.
El protagonista del caso de violencia familiar es Julio César Franco González, de 30 años, aprehendido por agentes de la Subcomisaría 3a por agredir a su padre Cornelio Franco Torres, de 68 años. La víctima sufrió lesiones en varias partes del cuerpo tras ser agredido con socos y patadas.
Según los datos, ayer a las 9:30 Franco (h) llegó alcoholizado hasta su vivienda y comenzó a insulta a todos sus familiares. Su padre se interpuso y le recriminó por su actitud, por lo que reaccionó violentamente y le propinó socos y patadas en distintas partes del cuerpo. A las 11 horas la víctima se presentó en la subcomisaría para radicar su denuncia, momento que en llegó al lugar su hijo para insultarlo e intentar agredirlo de nuevo. Los uniformados tomaron intervención y también fueron atacados, por lo que tuvieron que utilizar la fuerza para reducirlo y detenerlo.
