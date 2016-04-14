BUSCADO POR CASO FOREX POLICIALES

La Policía Nacional detuvo a más un presunto implicado en el sonado Caso Forex, que evadió unos US$ 600 millones al fisco por medio de empresas fantasmas. El aprehendido se suma a otros seis que ya fueron puestos a disposición de la Justicia para ser investigados. La detención se produjo el martes a las 6 de la mañana sobre la calle Rgto Sauce, en la entrada al barrio San Rafael. Se trata de Edgar Feliciano Candia González, que contaba con orden de captura desde diciembre del 2013, solicitado por la fiscal Juliana Giménez. El aprehendido sería parte del esquema que remesó a Europa unos US$ 600 millones por medio de firmas fantasmas para no pagar impuestos al fisco. Por el caso están procesadas más seis personas, entre ellas Felipe Ramón Duarte, considerado uno de los cerebros del esquema de evasión. La Fiscalía había solicitado la orden de captura de 22 personas involucradas en el caso. El otro mentor es el oriental Tai Wu Tung, aún prófugo.

BUSCADO POR ASALTO Y HOMICIDIO

Un albañil que había participado de un violento asalto con muerte en la ciudad de Fernando de la Mora, en el 2015, fue detenido por agentes policiales durante un control. El procedimiento se realizó el martes a las 7 de la mañana en el Km. 8 Monday.

El que era buscado por la justicia es el albañil Claudio Rivarola, de 35 años. El juez Atilio Rodríguez, de Fernando de la Mora, había dictado su captura en junio del 2015 con relación a un asalto que terminó con la muerte de Rubén Darío Cabrera Lucas, de 47, encargado del pago de salarios de la empresa Carpicenter. El guardia de seguridad del local, que en la época abrió el portón a los autores del atraco, había declarado ante la Fiscalía que el mentor del caso era el albañil Claudio Rivarola y que este incluos le “invitó” para participar. Por ese motivo la fiscal Karina Giménez lo había imputado y pedido su prisión.

REPELIDA CON BALINES DE GOMA

HERNANDARIAS. Una mujer que ingresó al predio de una propiedad en litigio fue repelida con balines de goma por parte de los guardias privados que custodian el lugar. Tras el incidente los custodios desaparecieron para evitar problemas con la Policía. El incidente ocurrió el martes a las 10 de la mañana en la colonia Félix de Azara. La que se llevó la peor parte es Zulma Sosa Penayo, de 41 años, que recibió un balazo de balín de goma en el muslo derecho. La mujer fue auxiliada por agentes de la Comisaría 24a hasta el Hospital Distrital. La misma comentó que ingresó a una propiedad en litigio y enseguida fue abordada por los custodios, que molestos con su presencia le dispararon con balines de goma. Posteriormente huyeron del lugar.