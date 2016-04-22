Buscan a empleada doméstica por hurtar G. 15 millones de sus patrones
Una joven que el pasado fin de semana empezó a trabajar como empleada doméstica en la casa de una pareja de abogados, fue denunciada ante el Ministerio Público por hurtar unos G. 15 millones y desaparecer. La misma se apoderó del dinero mientras los patrones estaban en la vivienda y salió del lugar con la excusa de ir a comprar un libro. El hecho ocurrió el miércoles a la tardecita en el barrio Jardín del Este del Km. 8 Acaray.
La ladrona que también hace de empleada doméstica y que ahora está siendo buscada es la joven identificada como Alicia Almirón, de 20 años. La misma fue denunciada ayer ante la Fiscalía por la abogada Nilda Benítez Peña, de 35, y su marido Leonardo Samaniego Amarilla, de 37, asistente fiscal. La pareja denunció el hurto de G. 15 millones que estaban guardados dentro de un cofre oculto en el ropero.
Según la denuncia, el pasado 16 de abril la entonces empleada doméstica Celina Cañete, de 18 años, avisó a sus patrones que debía viajar a la Argentina por 15 días para cuidar a un familiar que estaba enfermo. Como su reemplazante presentó a su amiga Alicia Almirón. La pareja de abogados no tuvo problemas y aceptó que esta última trabaje en la casa. El miércoles a la tardecita, mientras estaban tomando tereré frente a la vivienda, Almirón se acercó a ellos y pidió permiso para salir un rato. Supuestamente debía comprar un libro porque es estudiante de medicina.
Pasaron los minutos y Almirón no regresó más a la casa. La abogada Nilda Benítez comentó en su denuncia que llamó varias veces al celular de la joven y el aparato daba apagado. Sospechando de alguna cosa ingresó a su habitación y encontró las cosas desparramadas. Al verificar el ropero se percató que la caja fuerte fue violentada y que desaparecieron los G. 15 millones que tenía guardado.
