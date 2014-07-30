Buscan apoderarse de una estancia valuada en unos 10 millones de dólares
MAYOR OTAÑO, ITAPÚA (Sergio Rubinich, enviado especial) Una rosca integrada por políticos y autoridades judiciales está buscando usurpar una estancia adquirida legalmente por un ciudadano brasileño y de un valor que supera los 10 millones de dólares. Ayer la Policía efectuó un violento desalojo en el lugar, por decisión de la cámara de Apelaciones de Encarnación, que dio lugar a la apelación de una antigua arrendataria, quien meses atrás ya había desistido de su derecho de posesión vía escribanía. En el caso estarían involucrados el político Luis Aníbal Schupp, el diputado Mario Cáceres e incluso al presidente en ejercicio Juan Afara.
La propiedad en litigio está ubicada en éste distrito y posee una dimensión de 1742 hectáreas. El legítimo propietario es el brasileño Vilmar Heisen, quien adquirió el inmueble el 23 de agosto del año pasado del ciudadano alemán Karl Anton Haussler, por valor de U$S 10.500.00. Luego, Vilmar pasó la propiedad a nombre de su hijo, Joel Heisen Hittler, como anticipo de herencia.
El inmueble en cuestión era arrendado por la señora María Magdalena Díaz de Virk, oriunda de Santa Rita, quien ya había contraído una deuda de 800 mil dólares, en concepto de arrendamiento. Por tal motivo, se embargó la cosecha de soja de la misma, pero luego, la mujer entró en acuerdo con el propietario, quien le condonó la deuda. Entonces, por escritura pública, el día 4 de Febrero de éste año, Díaz de Virk entrega la posesión de arrendamiento, dándosele tiempo hasta marzo, para retirar su cosecha de soja. Sin embargo, en ese mes, aparece el intendente de San Carlos del Apa, Luis Aníbal Schupp, en compañía de cuatro capangas fuertemente armados, y expulsa a los personales del señor Vilmar Heisen, apropiándose de la estancia.
Ante esta situación, la víctima contrató los servicios del abogado Arnaldo Gaona, quien planteó un interdicto de recuperar la posesión denominado “Vilmar Heisen contra Luis Anibal Schupp Medina sobre interdicto de recobrar la posesión”. El caso fue tratado en el Juzgado de María Auxiliadora de primera instancia, donde la jueza ordenó la inmediata restitución del inmueble a su dueño, en fecha 30 de mayo.
Vilmar recobra la posesión de la estancia y alquila 1200 hectáreas mecanizadas al productor Itamar Betto. Sin embargo, Luis Anibal Schupp es notificado, quien entonces acciona a su abogado, Ricardo González Forcado, cuñado del diputado Mario Cáceres, socio comercial del presidente en ejercicio, Juan Afara, quien por su vez es socio comercial de Luis Aníbal Schupp.
Schupp y su abogado plantean una apelación y reposición de inmueble, llegando el caso a la Cámara de Apelaciones de Encarnación. Los camaristas César Cáceres, Miguel Vargas y César Roig ordenan entonces la entrega de la posesión del inmueble a la ex arrendataria, María Magdalena Díaz de Virk, quien ya había entregado por escritura pública y entregado la posesión de la estancia. La misma siquiera es parte del juicio de interdicto, pero eso no impidió a los camaristas de tomar su decisión, ordenando a la Policía que se desaloje a los Heisen. Ayer, unos 200 efectivos policiales, llegaron hasta la estancia para practicar el desalojo. Incluso tenían orden de detención del señor Vilmar y su hijo Joel. Como la supuesta beneficiaria no se encontraba, la posesión de la propiedad fue entregada al abogado Ricardo González Forcado.
ABERRANTE SITUACIÓN
Ante esta situación, el abogado de las víctimas anunció que pedirán la destitución de los 3 camaristas por prevaricato, mal desempeño en sus funciones e ignorancia supina del derecho. Igualmente se pedirá la destitución del juez Juan Carlos Casco Amarilla, juez del quinto turno en lo comercial de Encarnación, quien está agregado en el interdicto, además de la destitución del diputado Mario Cáceres y el juicio político al vicepresidente de la república, por tráfico de influencias. El abogado calificó de “muy llamativo” que el desalojo se haga justo cuando Afara está ejerciendo la presidencia de la Nación (Horacio Cartes está en Venezuela, participando de la Cumbre del Mercosur).
“Mañana (por hoy) nos reuniremos con el cónsul general del Brasil, Flavio Bonsanini, para informarlo de esta situación. También el embajador brasileño en Paraguay está en conocimiento e indignado. Los antecedentes de este caso serán derivados a Brasilia. Conversé con el abogado Mauro Barreto, asesor del consulado brasileño, quien también prometió que le dará un seguimiento a este caso”, afirmó el abogado Gaona. “Lo que está pasando es como en la época de la más cruenta dictadura, ayer 50 motociclistas sin chapa ingresaron a las tierras del señor Vilmar, mataron animales, depredaron todo lo que había en el lugar. Es una situación lamentable, donde se nota el tráfico de influencias de personeros políticos, hasta el más alto nivel, quienes operan para beneficiar a sus grupos de poder”, enfatizó el letrado.
