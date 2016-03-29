Cae paraguayo que viajaría a España con 4 kilos de cocaína
FOZ DE IGUAZU. Un paraguayo que pretendía viajar a España con más de 4 kilos de cocaína escondidos dentro de su equipaje fue detenido por agentes de la Policía Federal. El compatriota ya se encontraba dentro del avión cuando los federales pasaron sus maletas por un escaner y detectaron algo raro. La aprehensión del narcotraficante se produjo el fin de semana pasado en el aeropuerto internacional.La Policía Federal no reveló la identidad del joven paraguayo, solo indicaron que tiene 26 años de edad y que dentro de sus dos maletas se hallaron 4,195 kilogramos de cocaína distribuidas en varios paquetes. La droga, que tenía como destino final la ciudad de Barcelona, España, estaba envuelta con una espuma especial, pero aun así fue detectada por el aparato de rayo X.
Según los federales, durante un control de los equipajes que ya fueron despachados y que solo faltaban ser cargados al avión, detectaron por medio del escaner que dos maletas tenían alguna sustancia rara adentro. Al verificar la identificación se percataron que pertenecían a un paraguayo y lo hicieron bajar del avión para controlar el interior en su presencia. Al abrir encontraron la droga escondida bajo la funda, envuelta con una espuma especial que aparentemente dificulta que sea olfateada por canes antidrogas. Con las evidencias a la vista, el paraguayo confesó que debía recibir US$ 10.000 (G. 56 millones) para llevar la cocaína hasta España. El compatriota quedó recluido en la sede de la Policía Federal y puede ser condenado hasta 15 años de cárcel por tráfico internacional de drogas.
