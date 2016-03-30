Caen siete presuntos involucrados en hurto de vehículo y venta de piezas
Con ayuda de un joven que fue víctima del hurto de su vehículo, agentes de Investigación de Delitos detuvieron a siete presuntos integrantes de una gavilla que se dedica a hurtar automóviles para luego desarmarlos y vender las piezas por separado. Cuatro de ellos cuentan con antecedentes. Los investigadores llegaron hasta los mismos cuando el afectado reconoció las llantas de su rodado siendo ofrecidas en una gomería y los alertó. El lunes a la tarde los uniformados detuvieron a cuatro personas en los barrios San Alfredo, San José y San Isidro, mientras que ayer a la mañana cayeron más tres en el Km. 7 de la Ruta VII.
La división Investigación de Delitos informó sobre la detención de Cristhian Vera González (29), con antecedentes por hurto agravado y robo agravado; Rolando Abel Blanco Guerrero (30), con antecedente por homicidio doloso en el 2011; Junior Miguel Galeano López (27) y Esteban Aquino Inchausti (28). Estos cuatro fueron detenidos el lunes a la tarde. Ayer a la mañana se sumaron Carlos Alberto Gómez Torales (28), con antecedente por robo agravado y restricción horaria; Beto Daniel Sandoval Duarte (25), con antecedente por reducción; y Willian Manuel Cutier González (18). Los siete fueron detenidos con relación al hurto de un automóvil Toyota Allion plata, con chapa CDB 289, propiedad de Ramón Marío Macchi Duarte (25) . El vehículo fue “levantado” el pasado 18 de marzo al costado de la X Region Sanitaria, en el barrio Santa Ana.
Acorde a los datos, el lunes a la tarde el dueño del vehículo hurtado se encontraba en el barrio San Alfredo cuando reconoció las llantas de su automóvil siendo ofertadas por G. 1 millón frente a una gomería denominada “Daniel”. Enseguida avisó a la Policía y pidió ayuda. Agentes de Investigación de Delitos fueron al lugar y detuvieron allí a Vera y Blanco. Estos dijeron que las llantas fueron dejadas en el lugar el pasado 24 de marzo por Galeano y Aquino. Los investigadores fueron en busca de ambos y detuvieron primero a Galeano en su casa de bebidas. Luego fue aprehendido su presunto cómplice Aquino. Galeano, que había dejado las llantas en la gomería, comentó que las mismas le fueron entregadas el pasado 21 de marzo por Gómez Torales, como parte de pago por una deuda. Ayer a la mañana los investigadores “pescaron” por Gómez y lo interceptaron sobre la Ruta VII cuando conducía una furgoneta.
En el vehículo también se encontraban Sandoval y Cutier. Todos los aprehendidos negaron el hurto del vehículo y se acusaron mutuamente.
El comisario principal Juan Alonso, jefe de Investigación de Delitos, mencionó que los siete detenidos serían miembros de una gavilla dedicada a hurtar o robar automóviles para desarmarlos y vender las piezas. En el grupo están los encargados de vender los motores, otros las llantas, y los que se encargan de las demás piezas. El jefe policial agregó que existirían más personas en la banda, pero evitó revelar datos sobre las mismas.
