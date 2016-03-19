Camión desgobernado destruye un auto y dos viviendas en San Agustín
Un camión cargado con ladrillos se quedó sin frenos en una pendiente y se llevó por delante un automóvil, destruyó una columna y el portón de una casa y finalmente terminó en el patio de otra vivienda tras destrozar la muralla. Pese a la aparatosidad del hecho, milagrosamente no hubo heridos. Una mujer que se encontraba dentro del vehículo arrastrado saltó del mismo y solo sufrió un golpe leve. El accidente ocurrió ayer a las 10 horas sobre la calle Agustín Urunaga, en el barrio San Agustín.
El aparatoso accidente fue protagonizado por un camión mediano, propiedad de la empresa “Depósito de Materiales de Construcción Willian”, con sede en el asentamiento Belén del barrio Che La Reina. El vehículo se encontraba estacionado en una pendiente pronunciada y cargado con ladrillos. Mientras algunos hombres descargaban frente a una vivienda, el freno de mano colapsó y el vehículo se movió.
Unos 10 metros abajo, el camión desgobernado impactó y arrastró un automóvil Toyota Funcargo plata, que se encontraba estacionado. Dentro del rodado, propiedad de Miguel Rojas, se encontraba en el asiento del acompañante su sobrina Zoraida Rojas. Al escuchar los gritos de su tío y de los obreros la mujer saltó del rodado y se sostuvo de la reja de una vivienda. Milagrosamente solo sufrió un arañón en el brazo derecho y un golpe leve en su dedo del medio.
Por causa de la pendiente y el peso, el camión arrastró unos 50 metros el automóvil. Por el trayecto derrumbó una columna de cemento y destruyó parte de la reja de una vivienda, propiedad de Vicente Achar. Frente al lugar quedó varado el automóvil arrastrado, completamente destruido y achicharrado. El camión siguió desgobernado por unos 30 metros más e impactó contra el muro de una casa ubicada en una esquina, donde finalmente quedó atascado en el patio. El propietario de la vivienda, Bernardo Silguero solo mencionó que escuchó un fuerte barullo y se llevó un tremendo susto.
Los propietarios del automóvil y las dos viviendas afectadas dialogaron con los responsables del depósito de materiales de construcción para tratar de llegar a un acuerdo de resarcimiento. En el caso del vehículo, su dueño indicó que “ya no sirve ni para chatarra”, atendiendo que quedó destruido.
