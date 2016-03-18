Capacitación docente sigue siendo una materia pendiente del MEC EDITORIAL

En materia de educación, el Paraguay continúa presentando un gran rezago en el ámbito regional. De acuerdo con la última medición del informe PISA, los países de América Latina que se encuentran mejor posicionados –si bien aún están lejos de la media de los países desarrollados– son Chile, México y Uruguay. Existen dos factores del informe PISA que no pueden dejar de ser considerados. El primero señala, palabras más palabras menos, que el primer e irremplazable “centro de enseñanza” lo constituye el hogar. Lo que se recibe allí desde la más tierna edad es crucial para el posterior desarrollo intelectual del niño. En este sentido, claro está, las familias menos favorecidas económicamente son las que están en condiciones de transmitir menos.

“Los estudiantes con padres que tengan un nivel alto de educación y trabajos bien pagados se ven beneficiados de un capital tanto económico –clases privadas, mejores ordenadores, libros– cultural –un vocabulario más rico, más tiempo para que sus padres les ayuden–, como social –patrones de conducta, red de contactos– que facilita mucho su éxito en los estudios si los comparamos con los hijos de familias con bajos niveles educativos y/o que se encuentran en desempleo, cobrando salarios bajos o en la pobreza”, puntualiza el reporte.

El segundo aspecto es el de la formación docente, ámbito en el que nuestro país presenta un importante rezago en relación con la media de cualquiera de las naciones de nuestro entorno geográfico inmediato; ni qué decir si se lo compara con Chile y Uruguay, que son los mejor posicionados en América del Sur.

Sin un cuerpo docente altamente capacitado, es imposible que los alumnos encuentren las herramientas para superar los obstáculos que les plantea el aprendizaje. Maestros mediocres generan alumnos con una capacitación pobre. A su vez, maestros con mayores estándares de preparación inciden de manera determinante en la buena formación de los estudiantes.

Y aquí es precisamente donde el MEC debería apretar el acelerador. No deja de ser llamativo que existan los recursos pertinentes para obtener mejores resultados en la materia y que, sin embargo, estén prácticamente sin ser utilizados hasta el momento. Hasta dos años le ha llevado al Ministerio elaborar un plan de mejoramiento de la formación docente sin que se haya puesto en práctica de manera masiva entre los integrantes del magisterio.

Un ambicioso plan de formación continua para 49.689 docentes del sector oficial, lo que constituye poco más del 50% existente en servicio, presentó ya en noviembre de 2014 el Ministerio de Educación y Cultura (MEC). El plan se debe desarrollar gracias a la aprobación de USD 49 millones de los recursos del Fondo para la Excelencia de la Educación y la Investigación. Sin embargo, por una razón o por otra, el programa ha venido siendo postergado.

Si el Paraguay quiere dar un salto cualitativo en su desarrollo, no es solo con la promoción de las inversiones que tanto anuncia el Gobierno como será logrado ese nuevo estadio; es menester que el cambio se origine desde y por la educación, no solamente con proyectos de crecimiento económico que serán, desde luego, insostenibles si la población no se supera en términos de capacitación.