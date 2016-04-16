Capturan a 3 soldados del narcotráfico con 318 panes de marihuana prensada
En un operativo realizado por agentes antinarcóticos de la Senad, fueron decomisados 318 panes de marihuana (aproximadamente 300 kilos de la droga) y capturados tres “soldados” del narcotráfico. La operación se realizó anoche en una vivienda del Km. 9 Acaray, a unos 200 metros de la ruta VII, distrito de Ciudad del Este.
De acuerdo a los datos, los agentes venían realizando un trabajo de inteligencia, y en el marco del mismo, estaban siguiendo a un camioncito de la marca Mitsubishi, color rojo, chapa OAS 593.
El vehículo era guiado por Lucas Velázquez, paraguayo, mayor de edad, quien tenía como acompañante a Armando Andrés Ranoni, paraguayo, mayor de edad.
De acuerdo a los datos, los mismos se trasladaron hasta el Km. 9 Acaray, a la vivienda de Diego Joel Montenegro, paraguayo, mayor de edad, dueño de la casa. En el lugar, procedieron a descargar la droga, momento en que fueron sorprendidos por los intervinientes.
Se encontraron un total de 318 panes de marihuana, totalizando unos 300 kilos de la droga, que iba a ser comercializada hacia territorio brasileño, de acuerdo a los datos. Intervino también el fiscal antidrogas Elvio Aguilera, quien dispuso la remisión de la droga y los detenidos a la base de la Senad, en CDE, a disposición del Ministerio Público.
