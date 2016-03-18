Capturan a narco con pastillas de éxtasis DESTAQUE

Un presunto narcotraficante que se preparaba para hacer la entrega de una carga de éxtasis valuados en unos US$ 15.000, fue aprehendido por agentes de la Secretaría Nacional Antidrogas mientras aguardaba a su cliente. Los agentes antidrogas supuestamente ya lo estaban siguiendo hace algunos días y lo interceptaron antes de concretarse la venta de los estupefacientes. El procedimiento se realizó ayer a las 13 horas sobre la avenida Capitán Del Puerto, frente al Area 4.

El presunto narcotraficante que estuvo a punto de embolsarse una considerable suma de dinero con la venta de estupefacientes es Rafael Ariel Brítez Núñez, de 22 años, vecino del Km. 9 Monday y vendedor de anabolizantes en el centro de la ciudad, quien se encontraba al mando de un automóvil Toyota IST rojo, con placa FAD 447. En el asiento del vehículo fue hallado un paquete plástico con 500 unidades de éxtasis, que según el propio detenido tienen un costo de US$ 30 (G. 172.500) cada uno. Con la incautación de los estupefacientes el traficante dejó de embolsarse US$ 15.000 (G. 86,2 millones).

Los agentes antidrogas explicaron que hace algunas semanas estaban siguiendo los pasos de Brítez, tras recibir información que se estaría dedicando al tráfico y comercialización de drogas en la zona Este. En los primeros seguimientos no pudieron sorprenderlo con evidencias, por lo que continuaron con el trabajo de vigilancia. Ayer se filtró el dato que debía hacer una importante entrega de estupefacientes en inmediaciones de un gimnasio ubicado sobre la avenida Capitán Del Puerto.

Lo esperaron en las cercanías y lo interceptaron cuando se estacionó frente al gimnasio The Gym CDE para aguardar a su cliente. Con presencia del fiscal Manuel Rojas procedieron a verificar el interior del automóvil y hallaron las pastillas de éxtasis sobre el asiento. La droga es producida en laboratorios y es consumida por personas de clase media alta para arriba, por causa de su alto costo. Ante la evidencia, Benítez confesó que debía concretar un “negocio” en el lugar y que cada pastilla tenía un costo de US$ 30. Sobre el comprador, los agentes de la Senad no mencionaron nada, como en todos los operativos realizados y donde llamativamente solo uno de los involucrados es detenido.