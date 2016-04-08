Capturan a profesor que abusó de su alumna de 16 años DESTAQUE

ITAKYRY. Un profesor fue detenido por la Policía Nacional sindicado de abusar sexualmente de una adolescente a la que hace tiempo le andaba detrás con intenciones de mantener relaciones. Como la menor no accedía a sus intenciones, el docente decidió raptarla y llevarla a un eucaliptal perteneciente a una multinacional para lograr su objetivo a la fuerza. La detención del depravado se registró el miércoles a las 18 horas en el centro urbano de la colonia Itaypyte Norte, en cumplimiento a una orden de captura emanada por el Ministerio Público.

El depravado que no podía sacar de su mente a una de sus alumnas es el docente Guido Javier Chamorro Ramoa, de 37 años, con domicilio en el Cruce Itakyry, quien cumple funciones en varias instituciones de la zona como reemplazante. El mismo fue denunciado el pasado 1 de abril por la adolescente J.S.L.S., de 16 años, que sostuvo que fue abusada sexualmente en medio de un eucaliptal ubicado camino a la ciudad de Itakyry.

De acuerdo a los datos, hace 6 meses el docente comenzó a impartir clases como reemplazante en un colegio de la colonia Capiibary del distrito de Itakyry. A los pocos días ya se fijó en una de las alumnas adolescentes y comenzó a fantasear con la misma. Tras ganarse su confianza obtuvo su número de celular e inició un intenso intercambio de mensajes. Con el tiempo dejó en claro que quería mantener relaciones sexuales, pero la alumna no accedió y rechazó los insistentes pedidos hechos durante meses. Cansado de esperar y no lograr su objetivo, el docente decidió raptar a la menor cuando esta salía de un curso de computación en el Cruce Itakyry y la metió a la fuerza dentro de su automóvil Toyota Caldina blanco. Luego tomó la ruta en dirección al casco urbano de Itakyry y por el trayecto ingresó a un eucaliptal de una empresa multinacional. Dentro del vehículo desnudó a la adolescente y abusó de ella para al fin satisfacer sus bajos instintos. Por varios días la víctima se mantuvo callada y no mencionó nada a nadie, hasta que el pasado 5 de abril una vecina notó su comportamiento extraño y se enteró de lo ocurrido. Cuando decidió denunciar, los colegas del docente los amenazaron para que no denuncien nada. El hecho llegó a oídos de la Policía Nacional y el fiscal Aldo Moreira, quien ordenó la captura del docente depravado. Chamorro quedó recluido en la sede de la Comisaría 15a de Minga Porá por medidas de seguridad.