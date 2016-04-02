César Palacios asegura que su candidatura a gobernador está instalándose en la dirigencia LOCALES

El referente de Honor Colorado y ex candidato a Presidente de la Seccional 3 de Ciudad del Este, Ing. César Palacios, ya suena en la dirigencia de base como posible candidato a gobernador 2018.

Palacios indicó que muchos amigos están sumándose al proyecto político donde estarán presentando postulantes a todos los cargos electivos del departamento.

Dijo que pese a que falta aún mucho tiempo para el año electoral, por lo que todavía no se habla de una campaña intensiva, pero sí ya existen reuniones y conversaciones con las bases. Sostuvo que su candidatura será a Gobernador del Alto Paraná pudiendo ser por un movimiento independiente, inclusive por su movimiento originario, dentro de Honor Colorado, por lo que no tiene ningún compromiso con nadie y tampoco le debe nada a nadie, es libre de elegir y por sobre todo de hablar con todos los sectores y los dirigentes. Mencionó que la dirigencia le está pidiendo poner a consideración su candidatura.

Lamentó por otro lado el abandono de la dirigencia y la estigmatización de las bases donde todos los dirigente ahora parecen que tienen lepra, ya que las autoridades electas de la zona se olvidaron de sus bases. Mencionó que están trabajando con las bases pero hay varios factores que hay que tener en cuenta para ser candidato ya que está el aspecto estructural y por sobre todo el económico.

Resaltó que su sector siempre está trabajando con la dirigencia pese a la serie de reclamos pero que en la medida de las posibilidades le dan respuestas a las bases.

Dijo que en caso de ir consolidándose su candidatura recién empezarían a trabajar en todas las seccionales y en todos los distritos para buscar afianzar la candidatura a la Gober-nación del Departamento del Alto Paraná, donde también tendrán candidatos a representaciones parlamentarías, pero que todo está supeditado a los acontecimientos políticos que se den en el equipo para confirmar tal intención.