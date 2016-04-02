César Palacios asegura que su candidatura a gobernador está instalándose en la dirigencia
El referente de Honor Colorado y ex candidato a Presidente de la Seccional 3 de Ciudad del Este, Ing. César Palacios, ya suena en la dirigencia de base como posible candidato a gobernador 2018.
Palacios indicó que muchos amigos están sumándose al proyecto político donde estarán presentando postulantes a todos los cargos electivos del departamento.
Dijo que pese a que falta aún mucho tiempo para el año electoral, por lo que todavía no se habla de una campaña intensiva, pero sí ya existen reuniones y conversaciones con las bases. Sostuvo que su candidatura será a Gobernador del Alto Paraná pudiendo ser por un movimiento independiente, inclusive por su movimiento originario, dentro de Honor Colorado, por lo que no tiene ningún compromiso con nadie y tampoco le debe nada a nadie, es libre de elegir y por sobre todo de hablar con todos los sectores y los dirigentes. Mencionó que la dirigencia le está pidiendo poner a consideración su candidatura.
Lamentó por otro lado el abandono de la dirigencia y la estigmatización de las bases donde todos los dirigente ahora parecen que tienen lepra, ya que las autoridades electas de la zona se olvidaron de sus bases. Mencionó que están trabajando con las bases pero hay varios factores que hay que tener en cuenta para ser candidato ya que está el aspecto estructural y por sobre todo el económico.
Resaltó que su sector siempre está trabajando con la dirigencia pese a la serie de reclamos pero que en la medida de las posibilidades le dan respuestas a las bases.
Dijo que en caso de ir consolidándose su candidatura recién empezarían a trabajar en todas las seccionales y en todos los distritos para buscar afianzar la candidatura a la Gober-nación del Departamento del Alto Paraná, donde también tendrán candidatos a representaciones parlamentarías, pero que todo está supeditado a los acontecimientos políticos que se den en el equipo para confirmar tal intención.
I just want to mention I am just beginner to blogging and site-building and certainly savored your blog site. Most likely I’m planning to bookmark your blog . You surely have fantastic articles. Regards for sharing with us your website page.
je suis annuelliser pour payer mon electricité ? vitrier
Keep working ,fantastic job!
I loved as much as you will receive carried out right here. The sketch is tasteful, your authored subject matter stylish. nonetheless, you command get got an impatience over that you wish be delivering the following. unwell unquestionably come further formerly again since exactly the same nearly a lot often inside case you shield this increase.
Excellent blog here! Also your web site loads up fast! What web host are you using? Can I get your affiliate link to your host? I wish my web site loaded up as quickly as yours lol
I am continuously searching online for articles that can aid me. Thanks!
I am now not sure the place you are getting your information, however great topic. I needs to spend some time studying much more or figuring out more. Thanks for great info I was on the lookout for this information for my mission.
I would like to thnkx for the efforts you’ve put in writing this site. I am hoping the same high-grade website post from you in the upcoming also. Actually your creative writing skills has inspired me to get my own blog now. Really the blogging is spreading its wings fast. Your write up is a great example of it.
You could definitely see your enthusiasm in the paintings you write. The arena hopes for even more passionate writers such as you who aren’t afraid to mention how they believe. At all times follow your heart.
excellent points altogether, you simply gained a brand new reader. What would you suggest in regards to your put up that you simply made some days ago? Any positive?
I just couldn’t depart your web site prior to suggesting that I extremely loved the standard info an individual provide for your visitors? Is going to be again frequently in order to check up on new posts
Super-Duper blog! I am loving it!! Will be back later to read some more. I am taking your feeds also
You really make it appear so easy together with your presentation but I to find this topic to be actually something which I believe I might by no means understand. It kind of feels too complicated and very vast for me. I’m taking a look ahead on your subsequent publish, I will attempt to get the dangle of it!
Hey, you used to write excellent, but the last several posts have been kinda boring¡K I miss your tremendous writings. Past few posts are just a little bit out of track! come on!
I have been browsing online more than three hours as of late, but I never discovered any attention-grabbing article like yours. It¡¦s lovely price enough for me. Personally, if all website owners and bloggers made just right content material as you probably did, the net will probably be much more useful than ever before.
Thank you for every other wonderful article. Where else may anyone get that type of information in such a perfect method of writing? I have a presentation subsequent week, and I am at the search for such information.
Hi there, You have done an excellent job. I will definitely digg it and personally recommend to my friends. I am confident they will be benefited from this site.
I like the valuable information you provide in your articles. I’ll bookmark your blog and check again here regularly. I am quite certain I will learn a lot of new stuff right here! Best of luck for the next!
Magnificent beat ! I would like to apprentice while you amend your web site, how could i subscribe for a blog web site? The account helped me a acceptable deal. I had been tiny bit acquainted of this your broadcast offered bright clear concept
Thank you for the auspicious writeup. It in fact was a amusement account it. Look advanced to more added agreeable from you! However, how could we communicate?
Thank you for the auspicious writeup. It in fact was a amusement account it. Look advanced to more added agreeable from you! By the way, how could we communicate?
I must show thanks to you just for rescuing me from such a instance. Because of looking out through the online world and getting tips which were not pleasant, I figured my life was over. Being alive devoid of the strategies to the difficulties you’ve fixed by way of the guide is a critical case, and the kind that would have in a negative way affected my career if I hadn’t noticed your blog. Your personal natural talent and kindness in dealing with the whole lot was very helpful. I don’t know what I would have done if I had not encountered such a subject like this. I am able to now look forward to my future. Thanks so much for this high quality and sensible help. I won’t think twice to suggest your blog to anyone who would need care about this situation.
I was curious if you ever considered changing the layout of your website?
Its very well written; I love what youve got to say. But maybe you could a little
more in the way of content so people could
connect with it better. Youve got an awful lot of text for only having one or two
pictures. Maybe you could space it out better?
It¡¦s really a cool and helpful piece of info. I am glad that you just shared this helpful information with us. Please keep us informed like this. Thanks for sharing.
Great post and right to the point. I don’t know if this is actually the best place to ask but do you folks have any thoughts on where to employ some professional writers? Thx 🙂
It’s perfect time to make some plans for the future and it’s time to be happy. I have read this post and if I could I want to suggest you some interesting things or suggestions. Perhaps you could write next articles referring to this article. I want to read more things about it!
I don’t even know how I ended up here, but I thought this post was good. I do not know who you are but certainly you’re going to a famous blogger if you are not already 😉 Cheers!
I precisely desired to appreciate you again. I do not know what I would have taken care of in the absence of the actual aspects provided by you concerning my concern. It actually was a real challenging problem in my position, nevertheless considering the very specialized way you resolved the issue took me to weep with fulfillment. I am just happy for the advice and as well , hope that you know what a powerful job you’re providing educating men and women through your site. Probably you haven’t got to know any of us.
I carry on listening to the reports lecture about getting free online grant applications so I have been looking around for the finest site to get one. Could you advise me please, where could i get some?
Thank you for any other great post. The place else may anybody get that kind of information in such a perfect method of writing? I have a presentation subsequent week, and I’m at the search for such information.
I like what you guys are up too. Such smart work and reporting! Carry on the excellent works guys I¡¦ve incorporated you guys to my blogroll. I think it’ll improve the value of my site 🙂
I am continuously looking online for tips that can help me. Thx!
Hello here, just turned out to be alert to your writings through Google, and have found that it’s really useful. I will appreciate if you continue on this idea.
I simply couldn’t go away your web site prior to suggesting that I really loved the usual info an individual supply to your guests? Is going to be back ceaselessly to inspect new posts
Hi, Neat post. There’s an issue together with your website in web explorer, could check this¡K IE still is the market chief and a good part of folks will miss your magnificent writing because of this problem.
I do accept as true with all of the concepts you’ve introduced for your post. They are very convincing and can definitely work. Nonetheless, the posts are very quick for novices. May just you please lengthen them a little from next time? Thanks for the post.
It is actually practically unthinkable to come across well-aware users on this theme, unfortunately you seem like you comprehend which you’re preaching about! Many Thanks
I have been reading out a few of your posts and it’s pretty clever stuff. I will definitely bookmark your blog.
It¡¦s in point of fact a nice and useful piece of information. I am glad that you shared this useful info with us. Please keep us up to date like this. Thanks for sharing.
Great goods from you, man. I have understand your stuff previous to and you are just too great. I actually like what you’ve acquired here, really like what you’re saying and the way in which you say it. You make it entertaining and you still take care of to keep it wise. I can not wait to read much more from you. This is actually a terrific website.
Keep working ,fantastic job!
As I website possessor I believe the content matter here is rattling great , appreciate it for your efforts. You should keep it up forever! Best of luck.
Hi, i think that i saw you visited my weblog so i came to “return the favor”.I’m trying to find things to improve my website!I suppose its ok to use some of your ideas!!
We are a group of volunteers and opening a new scheme in our community. Your website offered us with valuable information to work on. You’ve done a formidable job and our entire community will be grateful to you.
I do not even know how I ended up here, but I thought this post was great. I do not know who you are but certainly you are going to a famous blogger if you aren’t already 😉 Cheers!
It certainly is almost unthinkable to encounter well-aware parties on this area, however , you look like you understand the things that you’re indicating! Appreciate It
I have to get across my passion for your kind-heartedness for folks who should have help on this important subject matter. Your special commitment to passing the message all over ended up being unbelievably insightful and have continuously allowed guys and women much like me to reach their desired goals. This important tutorial entails a great deal to me and further more to my colleagues. Best wishes; from everyone of us.
Thank you for the auspicious writeup. It in fact was a amusement account it. Look advanced to more added agreeable from you! By the way, how can we communicate?
I like the valuable information you provide in your articles. I’ll bookmark your blog and check again here regularly. I am quite certain I’ll learn lots of new stuff right here! Best of luck for the next!
There is apparently a bundle to realize about this. I believe you made certain nice points in features also.
Wow! This can be one particular of the most useful blogs We have ever arrive across on this subject. Actually Magnificent. I’m also a specialist in this topic therefore I can understand your hard work.
Valuable info. Lucky me I found your website by accident, and I’m surprised why this accident didn’t came about earlier! I bookmarked it.
You made some nice points there. I did a search on the subject matter and found most persons will consent with your blog.
I think this is among the most vital information for me. And i’m glad reading your article. But wanna remark on some general things, The site style is wonderful, the articles is really nice : D. Good job, cheers
I am now not certain where you are getting your info, but great topic. I must spend some time learning much more or figuring out more. Thanks for wonderful info I was in search of this info for my mission.
You made some nice points there. I looked on the internet for the issue and found most people will agree with your site.
I keep listening to the news update talk about receiving boundless online grant applications so I have been looking around for the top site to get one. Could you tell me please, where could i find some?
Great amazing things here. I am very happy to look your post. Thanks so much and i am having a look forward to touch you. Will you please drop me a e-mail?
Hi there, I discovered your web site by means of Google while looking for a related matter, your web site came up, it seems great. I’ve bookmarked it in my google bookmarks.
There is visibly a lot to identify about this. I consider you made various nice points in features also.
Thank you for each of your effort on this site. Kate delights in going through research and it’s really obvious why. We learn all concerning the dynamic method you offer precious thoughts via this blog and as well as strongly encourage contribution from the others about this matter plus our favorite daughter is certainly studying a whole lot. Take pleasure in the rest of the new year. You are conducting a wonderful job.
I am very happy to read this. This is the type of manual that needs to be given and not the accidental misinformation that’s at the other blogs. Appreciate your sharing this best doc.
Fantastic beat ! I would like to apprentice while you amend your website, how could i subscribe for a blog web site? The account helped me a acceptable deal. I had been tiny bit acquainted of this your broadcast offered bright clear idea
Definitely, what a magnificent blog and enlightening posts, I definitely will bookmark your site.Best Regards!
This is really interesting, You’re a very skilled blogger. I have joined your rss feed and look forward to seeking more of your excellent post. Also, I have shared your website in my social networks!
I have to express appreciation to this writer just for bailing me out of such a circumstance. After surfing around throughout the online world and obtaining principles which are not pleasant, I assumed my entire life was well over. Existing without the approaches to the difficulties you’ve resolved by means of your guideline is a serious case, as well as ones that would have adversely affected my entire career if I hadn’t come across your website. Your good knowledge and kindness in taking care of every part was crucial. I am not sure what I would have done if I had not encountered such a stuff like this. It’s possible to now look forward to my future. Thanks for your time very much for this specialized and results-oriented help. I won’t hesitate to propose the website to any person who would need recommendations about this situation.
I’ve been absent for a while, but now I remember why I used to love this website. Thank you, I will try and check back more frequently. How frequently you update your website?
I loved as much as you will receive carried out right here. The sketch is tasteful, your authored material stylish. nonetheless, you command get got an shakiness over that you wish be delivering the following. unwell unquestionably come more formerly again as exactly the same nearly a lot often inside case you shield this hike.
I have recently started a site, the info you provide on this web site has helped me greatly. Thanks for all of your time & work.
I would like to express my appreciation to you just for bailing me out of this type of trouble. Just after checking throughout the the web and coming across proposals which were not beneficial, I figured my entire life was done. Existing minus the answers to the problems you’ve solved by means of your entire site is a crucial case, and ones which may have in a negative way damaged my career if I had not discovered your web site. Your own personal competence and kindness in dealing with all the pieces was important. I am not sure what I would’ve done if I had not encountered such a point like this. I can at this time look forward to my future. Thanks a lot so much for your expert and amazing help. I will not hesitate to endorse your blog post to any person who would like recommendations on this area.
Pretty section of content. I just stumbled upon your website and in accession capital to assert that I get in fact enjoyed account your blog posts. Anyway I will be subscribing to your feeds and even I achievement you access consistently quickly.
You’ll find it near impossible to come across well-updated individuals on this subject, still you look like you know exactly what you’re revealing! Excellent
It’s almost unthinkable to encounter well-qualified viewers on this content, regrettably you come across as like you know whatever you’re posting on! Appreciate It
Thanks for sharing superb informations. Your website is so cool. I am impressed by the details that you have on this web site. It reveals how nicely you understand this subject. Bookmarked this web page, will come back for extra articles. You, my pal, ROCK! I found just the information I already searched all over the place and just couldn’t come across. What an ideal site.
I delight in, cause I found exactly what I used to be having a look for. You’ve ended my 4 day long hunt! God Bless you man. Have a great day. Bye
My wife and i felt absolutely happy Peter could round up his studies with the precious recommendations he obtained through the web pages. It is now and again perplexing just to always be handing out ideas the rest have been making money from. And we also already know we have the website owner to give thanks to for that. The type of explanations you made, the simple web site menu, the friendships you aid to promote – it’s got everything exceptional, and it’s making our son in addition to us know that the content is enjoyable, and that is especially pressing. Thank you for the whole lot!
I am always invstigating online for posts that can assist me. Thank you!
We are a group of volunteers and starting a new scheme in our community. Your web site offered us with valuable info to work on. You have done a formidable job and our entire community will be grateful to you.
Good write-up, I am regular visitor of one¡¦s web site, maintain up the excellent operate, and It’s going to be a regular visitor for a lengthy time.