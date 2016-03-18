Clausuran la discoteca “Twin’s” por polución sonora y contaminación
PRESIDENTE FRANCO. La juez penal de garantías de Presidente Franco, Carina Frutos Recalde ordenó ayer la clausura del local nocturno Twin’s Bar Karaoke por los supuestos hechos punibles de contaminación del aire y ruidos molestos. El cierre del local obedece a una investigación de la Fiscalía del Medio Ambiente, a cargo de la abogada Zunilda Ocampos Marín, quien recibió innumerables quejas de vecinos del local bailable, quienes ya no podían siquiera descansar, puesto que el ahora clausurado lugar funcionaba de lunes a lunes.
La clausura se llevó a cabo alrededor de las 15:00 horas de ayer por una comitiva judicial encabezada por la magistrada Carina Frutos Recalde y agentes del Grupo Especial de Operaciones (GEO) de la Policía Nacional, quienes llegaron al local de Twin’s Bar Karaoke e inmediatamente procedieron a lacrar el lugar quedando a partir de ahora totalmente inhabilitado para volver a operar.
La argumentación Judicial para el cierre del local está especificada en la Resolución Judicial A.I. (Auto Interlocutorio) N° 286 de fecha 17 de marzo de 2016, donde se ordena el cese inmediato de las actividades de Twin’s Bar, propiedad de Fernando José Coronel Mongelós y su hermano Luis Coronel Mongelós, ubicado sobre la supercarretera de Presidente Franco, por los supuestos delitos contra la bases naturales de la vida humana (Contaminación del aire y emisión de ruidos molestos) y contra la ley 1100/97 (polución sonora).
Cabe recordar que en varias oportunidades, vecinos del lugar ya realizaron denuncias contra el local nocturno, alegando que no podían siquiera descansar pues el local funcionaba de lunes a lunes, hasta el amanecer. La Fiscalía Especializada del Medio Ambiente, tomó intervención en el hecho y procedió a la investigación que culminó ayer con la clausura del local.
VECINOS CONTENTOS
Al enterarse de la clausura del local, los vecinos que viven en la adyacencias de Twin’s se mostraron muy satisfechos, asegurando que por fin se hizo caso a sus reclamos y ya podrán descansar como corresponde a partir de hoy.
