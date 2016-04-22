Clausuran local comercial que estafó a dos turistas
La dirección de Defensa al Consumidor dependiente de la Municipalidad de Ciudad del Este y el consulado paraguayo en Puerto Iguazú, Argentina evitaron que se consuma un nueva estafa a turistas argentinos. Gracias a este trabajo conjunto pudieron resarcir el daño a los turistas quienes fueron estafados en el microcentro de la ciudad. La pareja de turistas Ariel Eitel y Betania Tintilay, residentes en Quilmes, fueron las nuevas víctimas por parte de un centro comercial en el centro de Ciudad del Este.
Los mismos llegaron, en la mañana del pasado jueves, hasta Sony Mega Stylo HD, en donde adquirieron productos electrónicos por valor de diez mil pesos, abonando en tarjeta de crédito. Grande fue la sorpresa que cuando llegaron al hotel donde estaban hospedados, verificaron la factura y notaron una sobrefacturación que rondaba los 12 mil pesos. La municipalidad de Ciudad del Este intervino en el local y luego de intensas mediaciones el propietario del local procedió a resarcir el daño económico causado, dejando sin efecto la transacción que por ende restituye el dinero a los turistas. Posteriormente la dirección de defensa al consumidor decidió clausurar el local Sony Mega Stylo HD, ubicado sobre la avenida Carlos Antonio López, además los propietarios del local recibirán una fuerte multa y sanción administrativa por este nuevo hecho de estafa, como así también la apertura de un proceso judicial por hechos de estafa.
Estuvieron presentes acompañando el operativo además de Defensa al Consumidor, el Cónsul de Puerto Iguazú Argentina, Magno Álvarez, quién destacó la rápida respuesta y solución dada por la municipalidad de Ciudad del Este a los turistas y la Policía Nacional de Turismo.
El director de Defensa al Consumidor, César Ortiz, manifestó que la directrices de la intendenta Sandra Zacarías, es velar por los derechos de los turistas, “tenemos instrucciones directas de la intendenta de dar soluciones a los turistas que vienen a Ciudad del Este, de resarcir el daño ocasionado por personas inescrupulosas que cometen estos hechos ilícitos y que dejan mal parado a la ciudad”, indicó.
Siguió manifestando que, “les decimos a la gente, a los turistas que en Ciudad del Este existe toda la seguridad necesaria para que puedan realizar sus compras, que vengan se acerquen a la oficina de defensa al consumidor y que cualquier inconveniente vamos a solucionar”, culminó el director de Defensa al Consumidor.
La señora argentina Betania Tintilay, destacó la rápida respuesta realizada por la municipalidad de Ciudad del Este, “agradezco a la municipalidad y a todas las personas que nos ayudaron a poder solucionar este problema, conseguimos que dejen sin efecto la transacción realizada, lo que debemos destacar es la rápida respuesta y la solución que nos dieron, muchas gracias a todas las personas que nos ayudaron”.
Sobre la forma de estafa que realizaron los vendedores del local comercial manifestó que, “nosotros realizamos compra de tres artículos por valor de 10 mil pesos, retiramos la mercadería y nos dirigimos a nuestro hotel, al descargar, verificar la mercadería y nuestro extracto de pago nos dimos cuenta que en realidad nos han cobrado 12 mil pesos, recurrimos al cónsul y él nos acompañó a realizar la denuncia a Defensa al Consumidor del municipio, luego intervinieron y lograron resarcir el daño causado”.
Al ser preguntada si volvería a realizar las compras en Ciudad del Este sostuvo que lastimosamente existen personas que dañan la imagen de todo un país a causa de las estafas que cometen a los visitantes, “algunas personas en mi país justamente me estaban alertando para que venga a realizar compras en Ciudad del Este por este tipo de estafas, a pesar de esa advertencia nosotros decidimos comprar en Paraguay, lastimosamente existen personas que dejan mal parado o dañan la imagen de todo un país, pero tengan la certeza que nosotros vamos a divulgar que en Ciudad del Este existen instituciones que funcionan y realizan bien su trabajo, que dan respuesta de forma inmediata”, culminó la señora de nacionalidad Argentina, residente, Betania Tintilay.
