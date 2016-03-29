Comunidad educativa de Itakyry teme cierre de Escuela Superior y se reúnen con autoridades
Varios intendentes de la zona norte y diputados por el Alto Paraná, se reunieron con autoridades de la UNE, entre ellos el Rector Ing. Gerónimo Manuel Laviosa, a fin de pedir explicaciones sobre el supuesto cierre de la Escuela Superior del Cruce Itakyry, donde funcionan dos carreras.
Ante el temor de los pobladores sobre la situación planteada, la comitiva integrada por los diversos sectores, llegó hasta el Rectorado de la UNE para dialogar con los directivos de la casa de altos estudios, a fin de esclarecer las dudas que quedaron latentes tras la primera reunión informativa sobre el mismo tema, días antes en el local de la Escuela Superior de Educación del Cruce Itakyry.
En dicho lugar la Universidad Nacional del Este tiene habilitada dos carreras de grado, Ingeniería Agronómica y Licenciatura en Contabili-dad. Durante el encuentro el rector de la UNE Ing. Gerónimo Manuel Laviosa respondió a los cuestionamientos realizados por cada uno de los representantes. Además explicó que la Escuela Superior de Educación del Cruce Itakyry una vez convertida en Sede, igual seguirá funcionando con las mismas carreras y con los recursos disponibles. Solo las coordinaciones estarán a cargo de cada Facultad.
En otro momento, el Ing. Laviosa aclaró que con la apertura de Sede, los alumnos ya podrán acceder al título de grado que es expedido por las Facultades, y al mismo tiempo tendrán voz y voto ante el Consejo Superior Universitario. Por su parte, el intendente del Cruce Itakyry Carlos Miguel Soria, calificó de oportuna la reunión, pues pudieron dilucidar varias cuestiones que generaban dudas a los pobladores. Sostuvo que acompañarán todo el proceso junto a los directivos de la UNE, a fin de fortalecer la formación universitaria de los jóvenes en la zona norte del Departamento.
Finalmente, el diputado Oscar González Drákeford, quien también participó del encuentro, valoró la predisposición de las autoridades de la UNE a la comunidad educativa del Cruce Itakyry, ya que considera fundamental para el fortalecimiento de la Educación Superior hacia la zona norte.
Sostuvo que el diálogo es la mejor herramienta ante cualquier duda o inquietud sobre un tema que interesa a toda una comunidad. La reunión se realizó en el salón Paraninfo del Rectorado, donde participaron directivos de la UNE, los intendentes de Hernandarias, San Alberto, Mbaracayú e Itakyry. También estuvieron los parlamentarios Ramón Romero Roa y Oscar González Drákeford. Además la presencia de representantes estudiantiles, docentes y Comisión de padres de la Escuela Superior de Educación del Cruce Itakyry. “El objetivo principal es facilitar a los jóvenes de la región las posibilidades de la formación universitaria pública y que no esté distante del lugar donde residen y trabajan! Se acordó un calendario de actividades y la visita del Rector Ing. Gerónimo Laviosa y demás colaboradores el día 8 de abril del corriente año en la sede ubicada en el municipio de Itakyry. Lograr que los jóvenes accedan a la formación universitaria es un objetivo primordial en el Alto Paraná”, dijo el diputado Ramón Romero Roa.
I just want to mention I am just newbie to blogging and site-building and seriously savored your web site. Almost certainly I’m likely to bookmark your blog . You surely have wonderful articles and reviews. Thanks for sharing your website page.
Hey, you used to write magnificent, but the last several posts have been kinda boring¡K I miss your super writings. Past few posts are just a little out of track! come on!
I’ve been absent for some time, but now I remember why I used to love this web site. Thank you, I will try and check back more frequently. How frequently you update your site?
Wow! Thank you! I always wanted to write on my website something like that. Can I take a portion of your post to my blog?
I would like to express my thanks to the writer for bailing me out of this condition. As a result of exploring throughout the world wide web and seeing tricks which were not pleasant, I thought my entire life was over. Being alive without the presence of approaches to the difficulties you’ve fixed all through your entire guideline is a critical case, as well as the kind that would have badly affected my entire career if I hadn’t come across your blog. Your good training and kindness in controlling everything was important. I don’t know what I would’ve done if I had not discovered such a solution like this. I can also at this time relish my future. Thanks for your time very much for this specialized and result oriented help. I will not think twice to recommend your web blog to any individual who should get guidance about this issue.
Hi, i think that i saw you visited my weblog thus i came to “return the favor”.I’m trying to find things to enhance my website!I suppose its ok to use some of your ideas!!
I’ve been browsing online more than three hours today, yet I never found any interesting article like yours. It is pretty worth enough for me. Personally, if all website owners and bloggers made good content as you did, the internet will be a lot more useful than ever before.
Hiya, I am really glad I’ve found this information. Today bloggers publish only about gossips and internet and this is really frustrating. A good website with exciting content, that is what I need. Thank you for keeping this web-site, I will be visiting it. Do you do newsletters? Can’t find it.
I have been checking out a few of your articles and it’s pretty clever stuff. I will definitely bookmark your site.
What i don’t realize is in reality how you are not really much more well-preferred than you may be right now. You’re so intelligent. You recognize therefore considerably when it comes to this matter, made me in my opinion imagine it from so many varied angles. Its like men and women are not involved until it is one thing to do with Girl gaga! Your individual stuffs outstanding. Always maintain it up!
I have been reading out a few of your posts and i can claim pretty clever stuff. I will surely bookmark your blog.
I am really impressed with your writing skills as well as with the layout on your blog. Is this a paid theme or did you modify it yourself? Anyway keep up the nice quality writing, it’s rare to see a nice blog like this one these days..
Great post. I was checking constantly this blog and I am impressed! Extremely useful info particularly the last part 🙂 I care for such info a lot. I was looking for this particular information for a long time. Thank you and good luck.
I have been reading out a few of your stories and i can state clever stuff. I will surely bookmark your blog.
Keep functioning ,splendid job!
Nice read, I just passed this onto a colleague who was doing some research on that. And he just bought me lunch because I found it for him smile Therefore let me rephrase that: Thanks for lunch!
Thank you for the sensible critique. Me and my neighbor were just preparing to do some research on this. We got a grab a book from our area library but I think I learned more from this post. I’m very glad to see such great info being shared freely out there.
I’m still learning from you, while I’m improving myself. I absolutely enjoy reading all that is written on your website.Keep the information coming. I loved it!
I’ve been surfing on-line greater than 3 hours today, yet I never found any interesting article like yours. It is beautiful price sufficient for me. Personally, if all webmasters and bloggers made excellent content material as you probably did, the internet shall be much more useful than ever before.
You made some decent points there. I looked on the internet for the topic and found most people will agree with your website.
I am very happy to read this. This is the type of manual that needs to be given and not the random misinformation that is at the other blogs. Appreciate your sharing this best doc.
Hello there, just became alert to your blog through Google, and found that it is truly informative. I’m gonna watch out for brussels. I will be grateful if you continue this in future. Many people will be benefited from your writing. Cheers!
Whats up very nice site!! Man .. Excellent .. Superb .. I’ll bookmark your site and take the feeds also¡KI am satisfied to find so many helpful info right here within the publish, we want develop extra strategies on this regard, thanks for sharing. . . . . .
It can be mostly close to impossible to see well-educated visitors on this niche, nonetheless you come across as like you fully understand what you’re posting on! Thanks
I in addition to my friends were reading the excellent hints on your web page and then instantly I got a terrible feeling I never expressed respect to the site owner for them. All the boys are actually so happy to see them and now have in actuality been tapping into these things. Appreciation for indeed being really accommodating and then for deciding upon this form of important subject areas millions of individuals are really desperate to discover. Our honest regret for not expressing appreciation to earlier.
Heya here, just started to be mindful of your blogging site through Search engines like google, and realized that it’s seriously beneficial. I’ll truly appreciate should you maintain this idea.
I was recommended this blog by my cousin. I’m not sure whether this post is written by him as nobody else know such detailed about my problem. You’re incredible! Thanks!
Thank you a lot for giving everyone an extraordinarily memorable opportunity to check tips from here. It’s always so brilliant and also packed with a lot of fun for me personally and my office mates to visit your blog minimum thrice in one week to study the new guidance you will have. And lastly, I’m also usually contented concerning the good suggestions served by you. Selected two tips in this article are truly the very best we’ve ever had.
Thanks for sharing superb informations. Your website is very cool. I am impressed by the details that you have on this site. It reveals how nicely you perceive this subject. Bookmarked this website page, will come back for extra articles. You, my friend, ROCK! I found just the info I already searched all over the place and just could not come across. What a perfect site.
naturally like your web-site however you have to take a look at the spelling on several of your posts. A number of them are rife with spelling issues and I to find it very bothersome to inform the reality nevertheless I¡¦ll definitely come again again.
Well I sincerely enjoyed reading it. This subject provided by you is very effective for accurate planning.
There is noticeably a bundle to realize about this. I suppose you made certain good points in features also.
Thank you for the auspicious writeup. It in fact was a amusement account it. Look advanced to more added agreeable from you! However, how could we communicate?
Useful information. Lucky me I found your website unintentionally, and I’m surprised why this twist of fate didn’t happened in advance! I bookmarked it.
I am not positive where you are getting your info, however great topic. I must spend a while finding out much more or working out more. Thanks for fantastic information I was searching for this info for my mission.
Thanks for the sensible critique. Me and my neighbor were just preparing to do a little research on this. We got a grab a book from our area library but I think I learned more from this post. I am very glad to see such magnificent information being shared freely out there.
You are a very smart individual!
Thank you a bunch for sharing this with all people you really recognise what you’re speaking approximately! Bookmarked. Kindly additionally discuss with my website =). We can have a link alternate agreement among us!
I have been examinating out some of your posts and it’s nice stuff. I will surely bookmark your website.
It’s almost impossible to come across well-educated parties on this content, however you appear like you understand whatever you’re talking about! Appreciate It
My husband and i got absolutely peaceful Edward could conclude his analysis through the entire precious recommendations he grabbed when using the web pages. It’s not at all simplistic just to continually be giving out things which others may have been selling. We know we’ve got the website owner to give thanks to for this. The entire illustrations you have made, the easy web site navigation, the friendships your site help to foster – it is most great, and it’s really making our son and the family reason why this theme is excellent, and that’s really indispensable. Thank you for everything!
Hi there, You have done an incredible job. I’ll definitely digg it and personally recommend to my friends. I am confident they’ll be benefited from this web site.
I have been checking out many of your articles and i can claim clever stuff. I will make sure to bookmark your site.
Fantastic site. Plenty of helpful information here. I¡¦m sending it to some buddies ans additionally sharing in delicious. And certainly, thank you in your sweat!
Pretty section of content. I just stumbled upon your site and in accession capital to assert that I acquire in fact enjoyed account your blog posts. Any way I’ll be subscribing to your feeds and even I achievement you access consistently rapidly.
Wonderful web site. A lot of helpful info here. I am sending it to a few buddies ans also sharing in delicious. And obviously, thank you in your effort!
There is clearly a lot to identify about this. I suppose you made some good points in features also.
Wow! This can be one particular of the most helpful blogs We have ever arrive across on this subject. Actually Excellent. I’m also an expert in this topic therefore I can understand your hard work.
hello!,I really like your writing so so much! share we be in contact extra approximately your article on AOL? I require an expert in this space to resolve my problem. Maybe that’s you! Looking forward to see you.
Great blog here! Also your site loads up very fast! What host are you using? Can I get your affiliate link to your host? I wish my site loaded up as fast as yours lol
I truly appreciate this post. I¡¦ve been looking everywhere for this! Thank goodness I found it on Bing. You’ve made my day! Thank you again
Thank you, I’ve just been searching for info about this subject for a while and yours is the best I’ve discovered so far. However, what concerning the bottom line? Are you positive concerning the supply?
Hi there, I discovered your web site via Google whilst searching for a comparable topic, your site came up, it appears good. I’ve bookmarked it in my google bookmarks.
I like what you guys are up too. Such intelligent work and reporting! Carry on the superb works guys I¡¦ve incorporated you guys to my blogroll. I think it’ll improve the value of my web site 🙂
I¡¦ll immediately grab your rss as I can’t to find your e-mail subscription hyperlink or newsletter service. Do you have any? Kindly permit me recognise in order that I could subscribe. Thanks.
Attractive section of content. I just stumbled upon your weblog and in accession capital to assert that I get in fact enjoyed account your blog posts. Any way I’ll be subscribing to your augment and even I achievement you access consistently rapidly.
magnificent points altogether, you simply gained a new reader. What could you suggest in regards to your publish that you made some days ago? Any sure?
Thank you for your whole efforts on this site. My mum really loves engaging in investigation and it is obvious why. A lot of people notice all concerning the lively ways you produce vital strategies through this website and as well cause contribution from visitors on that subject plus our own child is actually starting to learn a whole lot. Take pleasure in the rest of the year. Your doing a pretty cool job.
You can definitely see your enthusiasm in the work you write. The sector hopes for even more passionate writers like you who are not afraid to say how they believe. Always go after your heart.
Usually I don’t read article on blogs, however I would like to say that this write-up very forced me to try and do it! Your writing style has been amazed me. Thanks, very nice article.
Definitely believe that which you said. Your favorite reason seemed to be on the web the easiest thing to be aware of. I say to you, I definitely get irked while people think about worries that they just do not know about. You managed to hit the nail upon the top and defined out the whole thing without having side effect , people could take a signal. Will probably be back to get more. Thanks
I’m writing to let you understand what a extraordinary experience our princess went through using your web site. She learned a wide variety of things, with the inclusion of what it is like to possess an awesome teaching character to get others easily know just exactly some extremely tough issues. You actually did more than our expectations. I appreciate you for coming up with such practical, safe, edifying and as well as fun tips about your topic to Mary.
Thanks for sharing superb informations. Your web site is so cool. I am impressed by the details that you¡¦ve on this site. It reveals how nicely you understand this subject. Bookmarked this web page, will come back for extra articles. You, my pal, ROCK! I found just the information I already searched everywhere and simply could not come across. What an ideal website.
Hello. excellent job. I did not expect this. This is a great story. Thanks!
I haven¡¦t checked in here for some time as I thought it was getting boring, but the last few posts are great quality so I guess I¡¦ll add you back to my everyday bloglist. You deserve it my friend 🙂
Wow, amazing weblog structure! How lengthy have you been blogging for? you make blogging look easy. The full look of your website is magnificent, as smartly as the content!
I have been checking out some of your stories and it’s pretty nice stuff. I will surely bookmark your website.
Thank you for the auspicious writeup. It in fact was a amusement account it. Look advanced to far added agreeable from you! However, how could we communicate?
whoah this weblog is fantastic i really like studying your articles. Stay up the good work! You understand, lots of people are hunting round for this information, you can help them greatly.
Very nice post. I just stumbled upon your weblog and wished to say that I’ve truly enjoyed surfing around your blog posts. In any case I will be subscribing to your rss feed and I hope you write again very soon!
Wow! Thank you! I permanently wanted to write on my website something like that. Can I include a part of your post to my site?
Might be near unthinkable to see well-advised men and women on this niche, but you look like you fully grasp the things you’re writing about! Appreciate It
Hi there, just became aware of your blog through Google, and found that it is truly informative. I am gonna watch out for brussels. I’ll be grateful if you continue this in future. Numerous people will be benefited from your writing. Cheers!
Hello very cool website!! Guy .. Excellent .. Wonderful .. I’ll bookmark your blog and take the feeds also¡KI’m happy to seek out so many useful information right here in the publish, we’d like develop extra techniques in this regard, thank you for sharing. . . . . .
I¡¦ve read several good stuff here. Definitely value bookmarking for revisiting. I wonder how a lot effort you set to make this sort of great informative site.
I truly appreciate this post. I have been looking all over for this! Thank goodness I found it on Bing. You have made my day! Thx again
I have been reading out some of your articles and i can claim pretty good stuff. I will make sure to bookmark your website.
Excellent read, I just passed this onto a friend who was doing a little research on that. And he just bought me lunch as I found it for him smile Therefore let me rephrase that: Thanks for lunch!
Normally I don’t read article on blogs, but I would like to say that this write-up very compelled me to try and do so! Your writing taste has been amazed me. Thanks, very great article.