Con argumentos pobres, Junta pide intervención de la comuna de CDE
En una tensa sesión, la Junta Municipal de Ciudad del Este aprobó el pedido de intervención de la administración de la intendente Sandra McLeod de Zacarías (ANR). Durante la votación se impusieron los miembros de la multibancada logrando 7 votos a favor del pedido de intervención contra 4 de los colorados. Los oficialistas afirman que el pedido carece de pruebas. Ahora el Ministerio del Interior debe expedirse sobre la petición de los miembros de la corporación legislativa comunal y remitirla a Diputados, en caso de darle curso favorable.
El propio presidente del órgano deliberativo, Juan Carlos Barreto Miranda (ANR), presentó el pedido mediante una minuta donde expuso 25 motivos por el cual la gestión de la intendente Sandra McLeod de Za-carías amerita una intervención. La votación fue de la siguiente manera: siete a favor, cuatro en contra y un ausente.
Los concejales del G-7, Miguel Prieto, Celso “Kelembú” Miranda (In-dependiente), Juan Carlos Barreto (ANR), Herminio Corvalán (Tekojoja), Ma-ría Portillo, Teodoro Mercado y Javier Bernal (PLRA) votaron a favor del pedido de intervención.
Mientras que cuatro concejales colorados Alejandro Zacarías, Perla de Cabral, Lilian Gonzá-lez, y Miguel Ángel Coronel votaron en contra y el edil colorado Juan Ángel Núñez estuvo ausente.
Entre los motivos por los cuales se solicita ahora al Ministerio de Interior enviar el pedido de intervención a la Cámara de Diputados están; el mal desempeño en sus funciones, obras inconclusas, sobrefacturaciones y supuestas malversaciones.
En los próximos días la Junta Municipal debe de remitir una resolución al Ministerio del Interior, sobre la determinación adoptada en la sesión ordinaria de la víspera. Posteriormente la cartera del interior deber solicitar a los miembros de la Cámara de Diputados el pedido de intervención, en este cuerpo legislativo se necesitan las dos terceras partes de votos de entre los miembros de la cámara baja para aprobar la petición.
De conseguirse los resultados necesarios el pedido luego se envía al Poder Ejecutivo. De cumplirse con los pasos, el presidente de la República debe designar un interventor y apartar del cargo por 90 días a la actual intendente.
Posterior a este procedimiento, si corre, el interventor debe de informar del resultado de su trabajo a la cámara de diputados donde nuevamente debe de tratarse el caso, y decidir si se destituye o no a la administradora comunal. Ayer, a la tarde diputados colorados de la zona ya adelantaron que de momento no se cuentan con los votos necesarios para lograr la intervención de la comuna, incluso mencionando que los argumentos presentados por el G-7 son bastantes flácidos y tendrían trasfondo meramente político.
“Las supuestas pruebas son muy débiles”
La intendente Sandra Zacarías, afirmó que a pesar de lo risible de varios puntos citados para la intervención, augura que se sigan los trámites lo más rápido posible de modo a poder seguir trabajando por la ciudadanía. La misma adelantó que si bien no cree que corra el pedido en diputados pues las supuestas pruebas presentadas son “muy débiles”, afirmó que aguardará los pasos legales y estará siempre a disposición de la ciudadanía y de los entes contralores.
Agregó que “mienten mucho, dicen muchas barbaridades, los concejales opositores inventan historias hasta fantásticas para tratar simplemente de sacarnos de un cargo para el cual fuimos elegidos. La gente no es tonta, se da cuenta cuando alguien quiere entrar por la ventana y busca artimañas para lograr sus objetivos. Estamos tranquilos, nuestros informes a los entes contralores están al día, nuestras transferencias a la gobernación, nuestros salarios, las transferencias a la caja de jubilaciones, las obras están en ejecución, están funcionando los dispensarios, la escuela municipal, la escuela de artes y oficios, la comuna tiene crédito en los bancos porque tiene solvencia, en fin, es demasiado descabellado todo pero vamos a aguardar que las instituciones den su parecer y se sigan los pasos legales, no tenemos miedo absolutamente, pero tampoco queremos que algunos mientan y pierdan el tiempo en cuestiones tan absurdas”.
Sandra Zacarías agregó que los concejales opositores se mueven con denuncias ligeras, políticas, algunas cuestiones bien generales, sin nada concreto y sin pruebas.
En otro momento, consultada sobre si se maneja desde el oficialismo si se tendrían los votos necesarios para aprobar la intervención, pues corre la información de que el oficialismo colorados en cámara baja cerraría filas a favor de la jefa comunal, prefirió no opinar, alegando “que nosotros vamos a respetar lo que digan las instituciones y nos vamos a guiar con pruebas y documentos, no con meras especulaciones como lo están haciendo algunos”, refiriéndose a los concejales opositores.
“Me hubieran enseñado las famosas pruebas”
La concejal municipal de Ciudad del Este, Lilian Aguinagalde solicitó a sus colegas que presenten las documentaciones necesarias para sostener el pedido de intervención. “No tenemos que ser románticos, con las disculpas, debemos resolver y ser autoridad nosotros, estamos tratando nada más que la intervención del municipio”, afirmó la edil colorado.
Siguió diciendo durante su intervención “me parece importante que haya expresión ciudadana, somos un voto cada uno y requiere de responsabilidad para emitir el voto. Se solicita que se intervenga la municipalidad de Ciudad del Este, soy concejal municipal, si alguien de esta junta tiene pruebas que ameriten la intervención porqué no tenemos esa documentación, me hubiera encantado que por respeto me hubieran enseñado las famosas pruebas que escucho en los medios, a más de tres concejales le pedí que me muestren las pruebas y yo misma voy a votar a favor y no me pueden negar los colegas”, sostuvo.
La misma además agregó que en las peticiones figura todo con supuestos, con lo que se demuestra que no tienen pruebas o documentaciones. “Se dice supuestas obras no realizadas, o supuestos pedidos de coimas, hace 8 días hemos solicitados los informes al tribunal de cuentas, y hoy sin ningún documento queremos aprobar esto sin ningún documento, 5 años de oposición hice sola y hoy no puedo aprobar esto por qué es descabellado e irresponsable, hay concejales abogados entre nosotros y saben que los papeles cantan, no estoy opinando como política, y si yo puedo probar que hubo mal desempaño en el ejercicio de sus funciones estaría a favor de la intervención, pero no voy a decir ladrona una persona sin documentos, si no tengo documentos no voy a exponer los bienes de mi familia a una demanda”, indicó la legisladora municipal. Lilian González además solicitó que conste en acta su posición contraria a la intervención porque no quiere exponerse a un proceso judicial. “Que conste en acta esta posición mía, solicito que se haga una nota contraria a la que está expuesta en esa minuta, que vaya que no estoy de acuerdo cómo concejal municipal hasta tanto pueda emitir mi voto responsablemente, pido la copia del acta y vaya a la presidencia, al congreso nacional, al tribunal de cuentas y a la contraloría general de la república”, culminó la concejal municipal.
Kelembú irá caminando hasta Asunción
En controvertido y pintoresco concejal municipal Celso Miranda más conocido como Kelembú, anunció que irá caminando desde Ciudad del Este hasta Asunción para llevar la resolución del pedido de intervención hasta el Ministerio del Interior. De esta forma sarcástica el edil una vez más pretende llamar la atención de la prensa y la ciudadanía.
Lejos de ser una autoridad responsable y seria, el edil expresó ayer que decidió ir caminando desde la capital departamental hasta Asunción. Según dijo estará acompañado por algunos políticos como ser Ulises Quintana, Jorge Brítez, el abogado Paraguayo Cubas entre otros.
Kelembú dijo que irá caminando como una forma de demostrar el esfuerzo del pueblo esteño para pedir transparencia y hacer ver a todo el país el sacrificio de liberar a la Ciudad de Este de las personas que hoy día administran la comuna.
“Estos quieren entrar por la ventana en la municipalidad”
A su vez el concejal oficialista Alejan-dro Zacarías, sostuvo que esto es más bien un tema político y que la Municipalidad de Ciudad del Este es el municipio más auditado del país incluso por el Congreso Nacional y que se rigen por chismes de pasillo. “Esto se debe a un circuito político, porque no tienen pruebas de nada y quieren entrar por la ventana en el municipio, es porque están en contra de alguien, hace 14 años entonces no eran independientes la cámara de senadores, de diputados la contraloría tribunal de cuentas, todos los entes han controlado todos los informes y no vieron ninguna irregularidad porque siempre se ha manejado con transparencia, ahora dicen que todo está mal hecho y se rigen por chismes de pasillo y no por documentaciones”, indicó.
Asimismo agregó que no tienen ninguna prueba de irregularidades porque estas no existen. “No nos van a dar las pruebas porque no existen, la colega (Lilian Aguinagalde) cuando estábamos conversando nos manifestó que durante 5 años buscó y no encontró ninguna irregularidad cometida por la intendenta o el municipio, me allano a lo expresado por Lilian, no me voy a hacer responsable de cualquier acto jurídico, no voy a ser responsable de ser el mentor de un atropello al municipio y a la voluntad popular que quieren hacer los concejales opositores.
Para culminar el concejal agregó que la verdadera intención es entrar por la ventana en la institución. “Se quieren agarrar de donde sea para atacar y nuestro deber es defender con la verdad y no con las mentiras que profesan a diario, vamos a defender la institucionalidad de un municipio que tanto le dio a la gente y le sigue dando, hace 15 años veo que cambió el rumbo de la ciudad, y la gente se promulgó en las elecciones pasadas en donde la gente emitió su vos para que continúe, pido que respeten la democracia y que no busquen cualquier artimaña para entrar al municipio”, finalizó el concejal Alejandro Zacarías.
En Diputados el pedido no tendría eco favorable
El pedido de intervención a la comuna esteña aprobado por la Junta Municipal finalmente no tendría eco favorable en la cámara de Diputados, teniendo en cuenta la gran mayoría que posee el Partido Colorado en la cámara baja. No se descarta incluso un pronunciamiento oficial de parte de la Junta de gobierno en ese sentido, pues consideran que la decisión de la Junta Municipal tiene más que ver con la coyuntura política que con las razones valederas para el pedido de intervención.
Las bancadas coloradas que generalmente votan en bloque sumas 46 diputados, por lo que en estos momentos se requieren por lo menos 7 votos más, sin descartar que algunos legisladores de otros partidos puedan no acompañar este pedido. El respaldo político del presidente Horacio Cartes a los Zacarías sería otro punto que trabajaría a favor de la actual intendenta, pues existe un mandato del presidente de no acompañar este tipo de pedidos si no se tienen pruebas contundentes contra administradores colorados.
Otro de los puntos llamativos es la celeridad con la que se solicitó esta intervención, sin ni siquiera esperar el resultado de los pedidos de informes al tribunal de cuentas. No se descarta que esta pueda incluso ser una estrategia del oficialismo de modo a apurar el tratamiento y descartarlo definitivamente, pues es bien sabido que en caso contrario seguiría la campaña mediática de los concejales de la oposición.
