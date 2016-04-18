“Con asunción de Alliana el partido seguirá sometido a Cartes” POLITICA

Lo afirmó el referente de Colorado Añeteté en Alto Paraná, Ulises Quintana, mencionando que el Partido Colorado va seguir sometido al presidente de la República, Horacio Cartes, porque el diputado Pedro Alliana, quien es proclamado hoy como nuevo titular de la Asociación Nacional Republicana (ANR), fue elegido y financiado con su dinero.

El político esteño, manifestó que en la próxima conducción de la ANR ni siquiera habría debate de los temas importantes del país, porque sería copado en forma monopólica por adherentes del cartismo y a expresas órdenes del mismo, serán simple funcionarios.

Este sector tendrá a 66 miembros de los 90 en total que conforman la Junta de Gobierno de la ANR. Quintana advirtió que con la actitud de “sometimiento y abyección” que muestra Alliana, el Partido Colorado seguirá sometido y sin cumplir su necesaria función orientadora a la gestión de Gobierno nacional, solo estará a sus órdenes y caprichos. No descarta que los oficialistas ni siquiera dejen participar en la nueva mesa directiva de la Junta al sector disidente de Colorado Añeteté, liderado por el senador Marito Abdo Benítez. “Vamos a volver a ser un partido sometido, sin dignidad, sin debate interno, es lo peor que le puede suceder a nuestra democracia que pone en peligro la intención de permanecer en el poder en el 2018”, indicó.

Enfatizó que el país y el departamento necesitan de “un Partido Colorado crítico” que cuestione lo que está mal y no solamente aplaudir todo. Afirmó que Alliana debe ser el que convoque a los sectores disidentes para integrar la mesa directiva como lo han hecho en su momento cuando ocuparon la presidencia partidaria Luis M. Argaña, Nicanor Duarte Frutos y la propia Lilian Samaniego.

Ratificó que Colorado Añeteté no participará del acto de proclamación de las nuevas autoridades previstas para mañana a partir de las 18:00 en sede partidaria. Dijo que se adoptó esta postura en solidaridad con los políticos cuyas candidaturas fueron excluidas de las internas. La ausencia es una demostración de desconfianza a la gestión del titular del Tribunal Electoral Partidario, Blas Chamorro.