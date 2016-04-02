Con presencia de Cartes serán inaugurados nuevos viaductos y otras obras en el Este
El Gobierno Nacional prevé inaugurar el miércoles de la próxima semana las el viaducto y paso a desnivel construidos por la Itaipu Binacional en Ciudad del Este, capital del departamento de Alto Paraguay. Estas son algunas de las obras más importantes en la historia de la binacional, destacó su director, James Spalding. El director anunció que el miércoles 6 de abril el presidente de la República, Horacio Cartes, va a estar en Alto Paraná, en los distritos de Ciudad del Este, Presidente Franco y Minga Guazú.
En esa visita, el mandatario va a inaugurar “una de las obras más importantes de la historia de Itaipu, que es la construcción del viaducto del kilómetro 4 y el paso a desnivel del kilómetro 5”, anunció Spalding.
El director explicó que la inversión de la Itaipu para la conclusión de estas obras ha sido de casi 10 millones de dólares, generados con los ahorros logrados por la actual administración. “Nuevamente con recursos genuinos de Itaipu y con el mejoramiento de la gestión se pudo realizar”, dijo.
Valoró que con la entrada en funcionamiento de estas obras de infraestructura se va a reducir el tiempo de paso por estos puntos de 20 a 3 minutos. “Mejora muchísimo el flujo de tránsito en una ciudad que hoy es la segunda ciudad más importante del país”, destacó.
HABILITAN
PROVISORIAMENTE
La colectora (avenida) Monseñor Rodríguez será clausurada este sábado, 2 de abril, de 8:00 a 12 horas, en el tramo comprendido desde la avenida Ignacio A. Pane, hasta la primera conexión de la vía con la ruta internacional número 7. Ante esta situación, se habilitará, en forma provisoria, el paso vehicular sobre el viaducto del km. 5,5 de la Ruta Internacional N° 7, en la calzada sur (dirección Asunción-Ciudad del Este). El bloqueo de la mencionada arteria se llevará a cabo a los efectos de proceder a los trabajos de señalización horizontal en la vía, según informaron representantes de la Superintendencia de Obras y Desarrollo (OD.CE) de Itaipu.
La mencionada tarea de señalización se realizará con el objetivo de agilizar los trabajos en las obras viales de los kilómetros 4 y 5,5 de Ciudad del Este.
Cabe destacar que serán colocadas todas las señalizaciones provisorias de seguridad de una obra, que se espera sean respetadas por los conductores.
I simply want to mention I am just all new to blogging and truly liked you’re web page. Almost certainly I’m planning to bookmark your website . You actually come with beneficial stories. With thanks for sharing with us your blog site.
dois je demander une facture de suite au serrurier
I haven¡¦t checked in here for some time since I thought it was getting boring, but the last several posts are great quality so I guess I will add you back to my daily bloglist. You deserve it my friend 🙂
I have to show some appreciation to you just for rescuing me from this particular scenario. Just after exploring through the the web and meeting techniques which are not pleasant, I believed my life was over. Living minus the strategies to the issues you have fixed all through this site is a serious case, as well as the ones which may have badly damaged my career if I had not discovered your website. Your competence and kindness in taking care of all the pieces was valuable. I’m not sure what I would’ve done if I had not come upon such a thing like this. It’s possible to at this moment look ahead to my future. Thanks for your time so much for this expert and results-oriented help. I will not be reluctant to endorse your web blog to any person who should get guidance on this matter.
I¡¦ll immediately grasp your rss as I can’t to find your email subscription hyperlink or e-newsletter service. Do you have any? Please permit me recognize so that I may just subscribe. Thanks.
You actually make it appear so easy along with your presentation however I to find this topic to be actually something that I believe I’d by no means understand. It sort of feels too complex and very wide for me. I’m looking ahead on your next post, I will try to get the cling of it!
Of course, what a great website and enlightening posts, I surely will bookmark your website.All the Best!
I have been absent for a while, but now I remember why I used to love this site. Thank you, I will try and check back more frequently. How frequently you update your site?
Thanks for the sensible critique. Me and my neighbor were just preparing to do a little research on this. We got a grab a book from our area library but I think I learned more from this post. I am very glad to see such fantastic info being shared freely out there.
I was recommended this blog by my cousin. I am not sure whether this post is written by him as nobody else know such detailed about my problem. You’re wonderful! Thanks!
I have to express my thanks to this writer just for bailing me out of this particular issue. Just after browsing throughout the the net and obtaining ways which are not helpful, I thought my entire life was well over. Being alive minus the strategies to the problems you have fixed by means of your good article content is a crucial case, as well as the kind which may have in a wrong way affected my career if I hadn’t come across your web site. Your own personal capability and kindness in controlling every part was important. I don’t know what I would have done if I hadn’t encountered such a subject like this. I’m able to at this moment relish my future. Thank you very much for this high quality and result oriented guide. I will not be reluctant to recommend your web site to any individual who would like recommendations about this problem.
What i don’t understood is in fact how you’re now not actually much more well-favored than you may be right now. You’re very intelligent. You know thus significantly relating to this subject, made me in my view imagine it from so many numerous angles. Its like women and men aren’t interested except it is one thing to do with Girl gaga! Your individual stuffs excellent. All the time take care of it up!
Thank you, I have just been searching for info approximately this topic for a while and yours is the greatest I’ve found out so far. However, what in regards to the conclusion? Are you certain in regards to the supply?
I truly appreciate this post. I have been looking everywhere for this! Thank goodness I found it on Bing. You’ve made my day! Thx again
I¡¦ll immediately clutch your rss feed as I can’t to find your e-mail subscription link or newsletter service. Do you’ve any? Please permit me realize so that I may subscribe. Thanks.
My brother recommended I might like this website. He was totally right. This post actually made my day. You cann’t imagine just how much time I had spent for this info! Thanks!
Its like you read my mind! You appear to know a lot about this, like you wrote the book in it or something. I think that you could do with a few pics to drive the message home a little bit, but instead of that, this is excellent blog. An excellent read. I will certainly be back.
It is appropriate time to make some plans for the future and it’s time to be happy. I’ve read this post and if I could I wish to suggest you some interesting things or tips. Maybe you could write next articles referring to this article. I want to read more things about it!
I have been checking out a few of your stories and it’s clever stuff. I will surely bookmark your blog.
You made a number of fine points there. I did a search on the issue and found mainly people will go along with with your blog.
I have been browsing online more than three hours today, yet I never found any interesting article like yours. It is pretty worth enough for me. In my view, if all web owners and bloggers made good content as you did, the internet will be much more useful than ever before.
Very nice post. I just stumbled upon your weblog and wanted to say that I’ve really enjoyed surfing around your blog posts. After all I’ll be subscribing to your feed and I hope you write again very soon!
I intended to write you a tiny remark to be able to say thanks a lot again for all the extraordinary strategies you have shown here. It is certainly seriously open-handed with people like you to make unhampered just what most people would have made available for an electronic book in making some money for their own end, primarily considering that you could have tried it in the event you considered necessary. Those smart ideas also served to be a great way to realize that someone else have the same desire just as my personal own to learn a whole lot more on the subject of this condition. I believe there are thousands of more fun situations up front for people who scan through your website.
I am just commenting to let you understand what a terrific discovery my wife’s daughter had checking your site. She figured out a good number of pieces, which include what it’s like to possess an incredible teaching heart to make other folks completely have an understanding of certain complex subject areas. You truly did more than my expectations. Many thanks for producing such good, safe, explanatory and also unique tips on the topic to Jane.
magnificent issues altogether, you simply gained a new reader. What might you recommend about your put up that you made a few days in the past? Any positive?
Good blog! I truly love how it is easy on my eyes and the data are well written. I’m wondering how I could be notified when a new post has been made. I have subscribed to your RSS feed which must do the trick! Have a great day!
Wow, marvelous blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you make blogging look easy. The overall look of your web site is magnificent, as well as the content!
As a Newbie, I am continuously searching online for articles that can aid me. Thank you
Good web site! I truly love how it is easy on my eyes and the data are well written. I am wondering how I might be notified when a new post has been made. I’ve subscribed to your RSS feed which must do the trick! Have a great day!
I think this is one of the most significant information for me. And i’m glad reading your article. But want to remark on some general things, The website style is great, the articles is really great : D. Good job, cheers
I like what you guys are up also. Such clever work and reporting! Keep up the superb works guys I have incorporated you guys to my blogroll. I think it will improve the value of my web site 🙂
I loved as much as you’ll receive carried out right here. The sketch is tasteful, your authored material stylish. nonetheless, you command get got an shakiness over that you wish be delivering the following. unwell unquestionably come further formerly again as exactly the same nearly a lot often inside case you shield this increase.
I don’t even know how I ended up here, but I thought this post was good. I don’t know who you are but certainly you’re going to a famous blogger if you aren’t already 😉 Cheers!
you are truly a good webmaster. The web site loading velocity is incredible. It sort of feels that you’re doing any unique trick. Furthermore, The contents are masterwork. you have performed a great process on this matter!
Very nice article and right to the point. I don’t know if this is in fact the best place to ask but do you folks have any thoughts on where to employ some professional writers? Thanks 🙂
Helpful information. Lucky me I discovered your website accidentally, and I’m surprised why this twist of fate did not took place in advance! I bookmarked it.
We are a group of volunteers and starting a new scheme in our community. Your web site provided us with valuable information to work on. You have done a formidable job and our entire community will be grateful to you.
I loved as much as you’ll receive carried out right here. The sketch is attractive, your authored material stylish. nonetheless, you command get got an shakiness over that you wish be delivering the following. unwell unquestionably come more formerly again since exactly the same nearly a lot often inside case you shield this increase.
I simply wanted to develop a small remark so as to say thanks to you for these stunning hints you are giving out here. My long internet look up has at the end been recognized with awesome knowledge to talk about with my close friends. I would suppose that many of us website visitors are quite fortunate to exist in a magnificent community with so many awesome people with good points. I feel truly happy to have seen your entire web site and look forward to some more entertaining moments reading here. Thanks a lot once again for everything.
Hello, i think that i saw you visited my blog so i came to “return the favor”.I’m attempting to find things to enhance my website!I suppose its ok to use a few of your ideas!!
Super-Duper blog! I am loving it!! Will come back again. I am taking your feeds also
Well I truly enjoyed reading it. This subject procured by you is very helpful for good planning.
Great remarkable issues here. I am very glad to see your article. Thank you a lot and i am taking a look ahead to contact you. Will you please drop me a mail?
Wow! Thank you! I always wanted to write on my website something like that. Can I implement a part of your post to my site?
It truly is practically extremely difficult to come across well-educated users on this content, nonetheless you appear like you realize whatever you’re posting on! With Thanks
hello!,I like your writing very a lot! proportion we keep in touch more approximately your article on AOL? I require a specialist in this house to unravel my problem. May be that’s you! Taking a look forward to peer you.
Hello.This article was really interesting, especially because I was searching for thoughts on this subject last Friday.
Well I really enjoyed studying it. This subject provided by you is very practical for good planning.
Hullo there, just turned out to be mindful of your blogging site through yahoo, and found that it’s genuinely informational. I’ll truly appreciate if you persist these.
hello!,I like your writing so much! percentage we communicate more about your post on AOL? I require a specialist on this area to solve my problem. May be that’s you! Taking a look ahead to see you.
I have been exploring for a little for any high-quality articles or blog posts in this kind of area . Exploring in Yahoo I eventually stumbled upon this site. Reading this information So i am happy to show that I’ve an incredibly just right uncanny feeling I discovered exactly what I needed. I so much for sure will make certain to don¡¦t disregard this web site and give it a glance on a constant basis.
What i don’t understood is in truth how you are no longer really much more well-appreciated than you may be right now. You’re very intelligent. You know therefore considerably in the case of this matter, made me in my opinion believe it from numerous numerous angles. Its like men and women aren’t involved until it¡¦s one thing to do with Girl gaga! Your individual stuffs excellent. At all times maintain it up!
You actually make it appear so easy along with your presentation but I find this matter to be actually something which I feel I might never understand. It kind of feels too complicated and extremely large for me. I am having a look forward for your subsequent put up, I will try to get the hold of it!
Wonderful paintings! This is the kind of information that are supposed to be shared around the internet. Disgrace on the search engines for now not positioning this put up higher! Come on over and discuss with my site . Thank you =)
A lot of thanks for every one of your hard work on this blog. Ellie really loves conducting investigations and it is easy to see why. We all hear all regarding the dynamic method you produce very helpful solutions by means of the website and as well strongly encourage contribution from others on this theme while our own girl is without a doubt starting to learn so much. Take pleasure in the rest of the new year. You’re carrying out a splendid job.
naturally like your website but you have to check the spelling on several of your posts. Many of them are rife with spelling problems and I to find it very troublesome to inform the truth then again I¡¦ll certainly come back again.
You could definitely see your expertise within the paintings you write. The arena hopes for more passionate writers like you who are not afraid to mention how they believe. Always go after your heart.
You actually make it seem so easy with your presentation but I find this topic to be actually something that I think I would never understand. It seems too complex and extremely broad for me. I’m looking forward for your next post, I will try to get the hang of it!
I¡¦ve recently started a site, the info you provide on this website has helped me tremendously. Thanks for all of your time & work.
As I web-site possessor I believe the content material here is rattling wonderful , appreciate it for your efforts. You should keep it up forever! Best of luck.
It’s near extremely difficult to see well-informed men and women on this matter, yet somehow you come across as like you comprehend what exactly you’re indicating! Gratitude
Whats Going down i’m new to this, I stumbled upon this I have found It positively useful and it has aided me out loads. I am hoping to contribute & assist different customers like its helped me. Great job.
I’m not sure where you’re getting your info, but great topic. I needs to spend some time learning much more or understanding more. Thanks for great information I was looking for this info for my mission.
Good write-up, I am normal visitor of one¡¦s web site, maintain up the nice operate, and It’s going to be a regular visitor for a long time.
I simply desired to thank you very much again. I’m not certain the things that I would’ve done without those basics provided by you relating to that field. It truly was a troublesome setting in my opinion, however , being able to view this well-written style you handled the issue forced me to weep for contentment. Now i’m thankful for this service as well as pray you find out what an amazing job that you’re accomplishing teaching other individuals all through your webblog. I am certain you have never got to know all of us.
Very nice post. I just stumbled upon your blog and wished to say that I have really enjoyed browsing your blog posts. After all I’ll be subscribing to your feed and I hope you write again soon!
Magnificent beat ! I would like to apprentice while you amend your site, how could i subscribe for a blog site? The account aided me a acceptable deal. I had been a little bit acquainted of this your broadcast offered bright clear idea
Hello there, I found your website by means of Google whilst searching for a similar topic, your website got here up, it looks great. I have bookmarked it in my google bookmarks.
whoah this weblog is excellent i like reading your articles. Stay up the good work! You already know, many individuals are looking round for this information, you can aid them greatly.
I’m still learning from you, while I’m making my way to the top as well. I certainly liked reading everything that is written on your website.Keep the stories coming. I enjoyed it!
Heya i am for the first time here. I came across this board and I find It truly useful & it helped me out much. I hope to give something back and aid others like you helped me.
Hello, Neat post. There’s a problem with your website in web explorer, would check this¡K IE still is the marketplace chief and a large portion of folks will leave out your wonderful writing because of this problem.
I like the helpful info you provide in your articles. I will bookmark your blog and check again here frequently. I am quite sure I’ll learn many new stuff right here! Best of luck for the next!
Hi there, just became alert to your blog through Google, and found that it’s truly informative. I’m going to watch out for brussels. I’ll be grateful if you continue this in future. Lots of people will be benefited from your writing. Cheers!
Whats Happening i’m new to this, I stumbled upon this I have discovered It positively useful and it has helped me out loads. I’m hoping to give a contribution & assist different users like its aided me. Great job.
hi!,I like your writing so so much! proportion we communicate more approximately your post on AOL? I need an expert on this space to solve my problem. Maybe that is you! Having a look ahead to peer you.
Normally I don’t learn article on blogs, however I would like to say that this write-up very pressured me to try and do it! Your writing style has been amazed me. Thanks, quite nice post.
I haven¡¦t checked in here for a while as I thought it was getting boring, but the last several posts are great quality so I guess I¡¦ll add you back to my daily bloglist. You deserve it my friend 🙂
Just wish to say your article is as astonishing. The clarity in your post is just cool and i could assume you are an expert on this subject. Well with your permission allow me to grab your feed to keep up to date with forthcoming post. Thanks a million and please carry on the enjoyable work.
Whats up very nice blog!! Man .. Excellent .. Amazing .. I’ll bookmark your site and take the feeds also¡KI am satisfied to find a lot of helpful info here in the submit, we need develop more strategies on this regard, thank you for sharing. . . . . .
I’ve been absent for some time, but now I remember why I used to love this site. Thank you, I¡¦ll try and check back more often. How frequently you update your site?
Whats Going down i am new to this, I stumbled upon this I have found It absolutely useful and it has aided me out loads. I’m hoping to contribute & assist other customers like its helped me. Great job.
Hello. splendid job. I did not imagine this. This is a fantastic story. Thanks!
I have read some just right stuff here. Certainly price bookmarking for revisiting. I surprise how a lot attempt you set to create one of these magnificent informative website.
Hi my loved one! I want to say that this post is awesome, nice written and include approximately all significant infos. I¡¦d like to see more posts like this .
Thank you for sharing excellent informations. Your web-site is so cool. I’m impressed by the details that you¡¦ve on this web site. It reveals how nicely you perceive this subject. Bookmarked this web page, will come back for more articles. You, my friend, ROCK! I found simply the information I already searched everywhere and just could not come across. What a great web-site.
I have not checked in here for a while as I thought it was getting boring, but the last several posts are good quality so I guess I will add you back to my daily bloglist. You deserve it my friend 🙂
It¡¦s really a great and helpful piece of information. I¡¦m satisfied that you shared this helpful info with us. Please keep us informed like this. Thank you for sharing.
you’re truly a excellent webmaster. The site loading pace is incredible. It kind of feels that you’re doing any unique trick. Furthermore, The contents are masterwork. you’ve done a fantastic activity on this subject!
magnificent points altogether, you simply gained a emblem new reader. What could you recommend about your post that you made a few days in the past? Any certain?
Hiya, I’m really glad I’ve found this info. Nowadays bloggers publish only about gossips and web and this is actually annoying. A good blog with exciting content, this is what I need. Thanks for keeping this web site, I will be visiting it. Do you do newsletters? Can not find it.
Someone essentially help to make critically articles I would state. That is the very first time I frequented your web page and thus far? I amazed with the analysis you made to make this actual publish extraordinary. Wonderful task!
It’s actually nearly unattainable to see well-aware visitors on this theme, nevertheless you seem like you comprehend the things that you’re preaching about! Excellent
Might be almost not possible to come across well-advised americans on this theme, nonetheless you look like you fully grasp what you’re posting on! Gratitude
You could certainly see your skills within the work you write. The sector hopes for more passionate writers like you who aren’t afraid to say how they believe. All the time follow your heart.
You actually make it seem so easy with your presentation but I find this matter to be actually something which I think I would never understand. It seems too complicated and extremely broad for me. I am looking forward for your next post, I’ll try to get the hang of it!
My brother recommended I might like this blog. He was totally right. This post actually made my day. You can not imagine simply how much time I had spent for this info! Thanks!
You made various fine points there. I did a search on the theme and found nearly all persons will go along with with your blog.
Useful information. Lucky me I discovered your web site by chance, and I am surprised why this coincidence did not took place earlier! I bookmarked it.
I¡¦ve recently started a site, the information you offer on this site has helped me greatly. Thanks for all of your time & work.
I have been surfing online more than three hours as of late, but I by no means discovered any fascinating article like yours. It¡¦s beautiful worth sufficient for me. In my view, if all website owners and bloggers made excellent content material as you probably did, the web can be much more helpful than ever before.
I’m still learning from you, as I’m trying to reach my goals. I absolutely love reading all that is written on your website.Keep the information coming. I enjoyed it!
I am extremely impressed with your writing skills and also with the layout on your blog. Is this a paid theme or did you customize it yourself? Anyway keep up the excellent quality writing, it is rare to see a nice blog like this one today..
Good ¡V I should definitely pronounce, impressed with your web site. I had no trouble navigating through all tabs as well as related info ended up being truly simple to do to access. I recently found what I hoped for before you know it at all. Reasonably unusual. Is likely to appreciate it for those who add forums or something, site theme . a tones way for your customer to communicate. Excellent task..
I’m really impressed with your writing skills as well as with the layout on your blog. Is this a paid theme or did you modify it yourself? Anyway keep up the nice quality writing, it’s rare to see a nice blog like this one today..
Normally I do not learn post on blogs, however I would like to say that this write-up very compelled me to check out and do so! Your writing taste has been amazed me. Thank you, quite great article.
Hiya, I’m really glad I’ve found this information. Nowadays bloggers publish just about gossips and net and this is really frustrating. A good site with interesting content, this is what I need. Thanks for keeping this site, I will be visiting it. Do you do newsletters? Can not find it.
My brother suggested I might like this blog. He was totally right. This post actually made my day. You cann’t imagine simply how much time I had spent for this information! Thanks!
I just could not depart your web site before suggesting that I extremely loved the usual info a person provide to your guests? Is gonna be again continuously in order to investigate cross-check new posts
I¡¦ve recently started a site, the info you offer on this site has helped me tremendously. Thanks for all of your time & work.
I was just searching for this information for a while. After 6 hours of continuous Googleing, finally I got it in your website. I wonder what’s the lack of Google strategy that don’t rank this type of informative web sites in top of the list. Usually the top sites are full of garbage.
I like the valuable info you provide in your articles. I will bookmark your weblog and check again here regularly. I am quite sure I’ll learn many new stuff right here! Good luck for the next!
As I website possessor I believe the content matter here is rattling wonderful , appreciate it for your hard work. You should keep it up forever! Good Luck.