Con saña asesinan a joyero septuagenario en Santa Rita DESTAQUE

SANTA RITA (Sergio Rubinich, corresponsal) Desconocidos mataron con saña y crueldad a un septuagenario, conocido joyero de ésta ciudad. La víctima fue estrangulada con un cable y luego le perforaron la yugular con una tijera, falleciendo desangrado, según informe del forense. Atendiendo las características del homicidio, la Policía sospecha de un crimen de tinte pasional. El caso está siendo investigado por agentes de Homicidios, quienes actualmente analizan imágenes de circuito cerrado para encontrar más pistas sobre el caso.

La víctima fatal fue identificada como Francisco de Jesús Buera Ortigoza, paraguayo, separado de 72 años, domiciliado en vida en el barrio San Paulí de ésta ciudad. De acuerdo a los datos, el mismo tenía una pequeña joyería en ésta ciudad. El jueves a la tarde, el hombre debía buscar a uno de sus hijos de la escuela, sin embargo, no apareció, lo cual levantó las sospechas de la madre y expareja del fallecido. La misma alertó a la Policía y alrededor de las 21:00 horas, agentes policiales de la comisaría 18 de ésta jurisdicción se constituyeron en la vivienda de Ortigoza, y al no abrir, forzaron la entrada a la casa. En una de las habitaciones, encontraron el cuerpo desnudo de la víctima, con un cable liado al cuello, el cual fue utilizado para estrangularlo. También tenía una tijera clavada en la yugular.

Se presume que el hombre estaba por bañarse cuando fue sorprendido por el o los asesinos, ya que la ducha estaba abierta.

Los policías alertaron al agente fiscal de turno, Eduardo Cazenave y al médico forense, Dr. Fernando Moreira, quien diagnosticó como causa de muerte shock hipovolémico (el anciano falleció desangrado).

El cadáver presentaba rigidez cadavérica y se presume que falleció unas 24 horas antes de su hallazgo. De acuerdo a los datos, el hombre vivía solo, llevando en cuenta que era separado, no obstante tenía pareja, cuya identidad aún no trascendió.

Se hicieron también presentes agentes de Homicidios de la Jefatura de Policía del Alto Paraná, quienes levantaron evidencias y se encargaron de la investigación del caso. Pese a que había objetos de valor en la casa, el o los asesinos no llevaron absolutamente nada, solo el teléfono celular de la víctima. Atendiendo estos datos, se presume de un crimen de tinte pasional, adelantaron los investigadores policiales. Según las últimas informaciones respecto al caso, los agentes encargados de la investigación están analizando las imágenes de circuito cerrado de viviendas vecinas, a fin de detectar si se logró captar algo que pudiera ayudar a llegar a esclarecer el caso.