Concejales del G-7 harán hoy su “propio” censo en la cuarta etapa LOCALES

Concejales municipales del “G-7” anunciaron que realizarán a partir de hoy un censo a los trabajadores de la Cuarta Etapa, acompañados de escribanos públicos, ante la negativa de los gremios y del Ejecutivo Municipal de proveer el listado de quiénes serán beneficiados.

El concejal Miguel Prieto anunció que pese a la negativa de los gremialistas que responden a sus patrones, los Zacarías, y mediante escribano público irán a visitar con acompañamiento policial y de la prensa, con el objetivo de hacer un censo de los que trabajan en vía publica y en la zona de la Cuarta Etapa, para saber quiénes son los beneficiados.

Mencionó que pese a la negativa de los trabajadores de la Vía Publica y de amenazas de no permitir que se haga el censo porque la Junta no tiene atribuciones para hacerlo, indicó que lo harán porque el ejecutivo municipal no remite el censo realizado por la intendenta Municipal de Ciudad del Este Sandra de Zacarías. “La intención es evitar que los Zacarías metan a sus monos”, dijo Prieto, mencionando que existe gente que esta asustada y desesperada que no se haga el censo, porque no quieren que se transparente el proceso de adjudicación de las casillas, donde inclusive todo se va a realizar entre gallos y media noche para ser entregados a sus propietarios.

Indicó que existen varias cosas que no quedan claras y que no se tiene acceso a la información de tantas cosas oscuras. Dijo que ya fueron tres pedidos reiterados para acceder al censo, en Febrero mediante la Junta se hizo el primer pedido por Celso Miranda y ahora en marzo es el tercer pedido con la utilización del pedido de informe que envió al ejecutivo pidiendo copias del censo de los mesiteros beneficiarios de la 4ta etapa. La intención es saber y dar a conocer a la gente datos amparados en la ley No. 5282/2014 del libre acceso a la información pública.

Manifestó una vez más que cuestiona porque se esconden estos datos y en vista a que no tienen respuesta, nos vemos obligados a realizar el censo, esto ayudaría a controlar la posible ubicación de “monos” o “golondrinas” en medio de los legítimos beneficiarios.