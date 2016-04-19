Condenan a 25 años de cárcel a hombre que mató de 15 balazos a un policía
Un hombre que mató de 15 balazos a un suboficial de Policía, tras atacarlo en su casa, fue condenado a 25 años de cárcel durante un juicio oral y público, que concluyó este lunes 18 de abril en el Poder Judicial de Ciudad del Este. Se trata de Albert Ernesto Maldonado Quiñónez (29), acusado de ultimar a tiros al suboficial inspector, Nicomedes Ferreira Colmán (36), quien prestaba servicios en la Jefatura de Policía de Alto Paraná. El condenado compurgará su pena el 13 de marzo de 2038.
El fiscal Enrique Gómez, en representación del Ministerio Público, demostró con suficientes elementos probatorios la culpabilidad del acusado en el homicidio doloso, y solicitó la condena de 25 años. En base a estas consideraciones, el Tribunal Colegiado de Sentencia -conformado por Efrén Giménez (presidente), Herminio Montiel y Haydée Barboza (miembros)- dictó el fallo condenatorio.
Según los antecedentes, el crimen ocurrió el 12 de julio de 2012, en el interior de una vivienda ubicada en el barrio San Francisco de la ciudad de Hernandarias. En la oportunidad, Maldonado Quiñónez llegó hasta la casa de la víctima en una motocicleta, guiada por un sujeto desconocido, y disparó los 15 balazos contra la humanidad del agente del orden, quien falleció casi en el acto al sufrir las heridas en la cabeza y el tórax. El crimen fue perpetrado frente a los hijos del suboficial, según el informe oficial de la época.
Tras consumar el homicidio, el autor huyó rápidamente del sitio, nuevamente en el biciclo que le aguardaba en las inmediaciones del lugar y tomó rumbo desconocido. Sin embargo, en el transcurso de la investigación, pudo ser identificado Albert Ernesto Maldonado Quiñónez y el 13 de marzo de 2013 fue detenido por agentes policiales y quedó a disposición del Ministerio Público. El asesinato habría sido cometido por encargado por cuestiones pasionales, según las sospechas.
La Fiscalía determinó primeramente su procesamiento y luego formuló la acusación correspondiente. El juicio oral comenzó el 12 de abril pasado, luego entró en un cuarto intermedio, y concluyó este lunes 18 con la condena de 25 años de cárcel del acusado.
