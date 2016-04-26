Condenan a “Abelito” por muerte de mujer durante accidente de tránsito
El exvocalista de la agrupación musical “Rumberos”, Abel Ricardo Alfonzo Alarcón, fue condenado ayer a dos años con suspensión a la prueba, por un tribunal colegiado. La condena es por la muerte de Rosa Amelia Molinas Caballero, fallecida en accidente de tránsito ocurrido en diciembre del 2012, a la altura del Km. 4,5 de CDE. “Abelito” estaba al mando de una camioneta y venía a velocidad excesiva, según se constató durante el juicio. Familiares de la víctima, quien dejó dos hijos huérfanos, reclamaron además que el condenado nunca se hizo responsable de los gastos, en ese sentido el abogado de la familia adelantó que pedirá unos G. 200.000.000.
El Juicio oral y público concluyó ayer y el Tribunal de Sentencia conformado por las juezas Zunilda Martínez (presidente), Haidee Barboza y Alba Meza decidieron por unanimidad condenar al exvocalista a dos años con suspensión a prueba, es decir que no pisará la cárcel, pero deberá firmar de mes en mes en el Tribunal Penal de Ciudad del Este, además de otras disposiciones que las juezas deberán imponerle dentro de ocho días, oportunidad en que la sentencia será leída y quedará firme.
Los familiares de la víctima Rosa Amelia Molinas Caballero, quien dejó huérfanos a sus dos hijos, reclamaron durante la audiencia pública que “Abelito” nunca se hizo responsable de los gastos ocasionados por la muerte de la mujer.
En ese sentido, Edgar Cuevas, abogado querellante de la familia anunció que iniciará una acción civil exigiendo un resarcimiento económico para los hijos de la fallecida consistente en unos G. 200 millones.
ANTECEDENTES DEL CASO
El 27 de diciembre de 2012 “Abelito” circulaba a alta velocidad (según testigos) a bordo de su camioneta Mercedes Benz, blanco, con chapa OAT447) y embistió violentamente contra la motocicleta con chapa 630 CBN, en que viajaba Rosa Analía Molinas Caballero, quien tras el fuerte impacto falleció de manera instantánea. El accidente se registró en el kilómetro 4.500 de la ruta internacional N° 7. Para la Fiscalía, el conductor viajaba en una velocidad no permitida, ya que el velocímetro de su vehículo se trabó en 100 kilómetros por hora, según el acta de imputación.
