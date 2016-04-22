Cónsul paraguayo e intendenta coordinaron tareas para salvaguardar imagen de CDE
El trabajo conjunto entre la Municipa-lidad de Ciudad del Este y el consulado paraguayo en Argentina es producto de varias reuniones mantenidas en el marco del fortalecimiento del turismo regional y salva guardar la imagen de la ciudad. En una reunión entre la Intendenta Municipal de Ciudad del Este, Sandra Zacarías y el Cónsul paraguayo en Puerto Iguazú Argentina, Magno Álvarez, se acordó no generar inconvenientes a los visitantes y brindar asistencia ante cualquier circunstancia requerida.
Luego de la intervención en esta estafa a los turistas argentino el Cónsul Paraguayo, Magno Álvarez, manifestó que este tipo de estafa solamente daña la imagen de la ciudad, “como representación diplomática consular, nos esforzamos en incentivar la presencia de turistas en territorio paraguayo, sin embargo, cuando se maltrata o estafa a turísticas argentinos en Paraguay, se juega en contra del interés general de la población, fomentando una propaganda totalmente negativa de nuestros atractivos”, indicó.
Asimismo destacó la rápida intervención realizada por la comuna esteña. “Hoy acompañé a una pareja de turistas argentinos que fueron víctimas de comerciantes inescrupulosos en Ciudad del Este, específicamente de la firma Sony Mega Stylo HD, quienes de manera fraudulenta, literalmente “vaciaron” las tarjetas de crédito y débito de los turistas. Este tipo de hechos juega totalmente en contra de lo que se pregona en el día a día desde las instituciones oficiales, por lo que merecen sanciones severas”, expresó.
“Este tipo de robos no solo perjudica a las víctimas directas, pues la reacción es en cadena en torno a la mala publicidad y al final resultamos todos los paraguayos afectados. Nuestra gestión permitió que de manera inmediata se tome intervención de la Policía Turística, y del gobierno municipal, a través de la Oficina de Defensa al Consumidor, y se tenga la cancelación de la transacción, que por ende restituye el dinero a sus legítimos propietarios, así como el cierre del negocio”, indicó.
Finalmente agradeció a la municipalidad de Ciudad del Este por la rápida intervención. “Agradezco a los encargados de la institución policial y de la Municipalidad de Ciudad del Este por la respuesta contundente dada ante este caso, y reafirmo mi compromiso de seguir velando por el buen trato al turística extranjero, en el marco de la legalidad y el fortalecimiento del turismo en Paraguay”, culminó el Cónsul Paraguayo de Puerto Iguazú, Magno Alvarez.
