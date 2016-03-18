Crean “Asociación de Víctimas de la Justicia del Paraguay” en Alto Paraná LOCALES

E stá en formación aquí en CDE una ONG, con miras a aglomerar a las “víctimas de la justicia paraguaya”, con la intención de hacer llegar y tener un acompañamiento a todos aquellos que hayan sido o se sientan víctimas del sistema judicial paraguayo en forma totalmente imparcial y tendenciosa, manejado por poderes fácticos y contra todo tipo de actos de manifiesta imparcialidad de los Jueces y fiscales del Paraguay.

Andreas Brítez, uno de los coordinadores, mencionó que actualmente la ciudadanía común esta totalmente desprotegida y que aquello de dar a cada uno lo que corresponde de justicia pronta y barata e imparcial no existe en nuestro país, manejado por Jueces, Fiscales y Camaristas que solo responden a clanes, que manejan discrecionalmente a la justicia de acuerdo a sus intereses.

Brítez indicó que están formando esta organización para poder velar y acompañar la injusticia de muchísimas víctimas de los sistemáticos abusos del “Poder Judicial” para manipular la justicia.Brítez indicó que uno de los primeros pasos luego de la conformación total y legal de la ONG, será hacer plenarias públicas para tratar cada caso, con la invitación a los Ministros de la Corte Suprema de Justicia y de las víctimas de la justicia paraguaya. “Saben todo (por los ministros de la Corte), pero si no abordamos y denunciamos por más que pueda ser que también estén formando parte del sistema, si no todos, la gran mayoría esta manejada por la clase política, pero por lo menos buscar que la sociedad civil se vaya manifestando y la justicia tenga si independencia”, refirió Brítez.

Mencionó que ya están organizados para la conformación y confección de los estatutos sociales, para su implementación para que en los próximos 10 días estén totalmente conformados, como una Organización no Gubernamental, sin fines de lucro, esto para que las pobres víctimas de la injusticia paraguaya puedan tener un acompañamiento en convenio con diferentes gremios de abogados y con la propia súper intendencia del poder judicial para tratar de erradicar la corrupción del sistema judicial, que actualmente está empotrada en todo el país y en especial en el Alto Paraná.

Pidió participación masiva de la ciudadanía que vaya sumándose a la innumerable cantidad de victimas de la injusticia, para liderar el esfuerzo sistemático contra la negligencia para proteger el derecho de los ciudadanos.

Manifestó que existen denuncias de todo tipo, a todos los fiscales y jueces de la circunscripción que operan fueras de las normas legales inclusive con parcialidad manifiesta, hacia los poderes fáctico de turno ya sean políticos y/o privados.

Anunció que la sede será en Ciudad del Este, en el Barrio Obrero donde estarán recibiendo a todas las víctimas de la justicia del país en forma totalmente gratuita para garantizar el derecho subjetivo y objetivo de la justicia en toda su expresión.