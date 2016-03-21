Cuatro heridos en grave accidente
Tres mujeres y un hombre quedaron gravemente heridos luego de que el automóvil en que viajaban chocara violentamente contra una columna del tendido eléctrico de la ANDE. De acuerdo a los datos, las víctimas circulaban a alta velocidad, el conductor perdió el control del rodado ocasionando el accidente. El percance ocurrió anoche sobre la Ruta Internacional N° VII a la altura del Km 8 de Ciudad del Este. Todos los ocupantes fueron auxiliados y derivados al hospital de traumas donde quedaron internados en estado grave.El accidente se registro alrededor de las 20:00 de ayer cuando un automóvil Toyota Corolla, azul, con matrícula BAN 390 en cuyo interior viajaban Victorio Fernández, Paola Penayo, Zully Penayo y otra mujer, a cuyos datos no pudimos acceder debido a que no contaba con su documento de identidad en el momento del percance.Según testigos del hecho, a la hora indicada el citado rodado circulaba a alta velocidad con destino Km. 10 – Microcentro de Ciudad del Este. En un momento dado al alcanzar el Km. 8, el conductor perdió el control del automóvil y fue a chocar violentamente contra una columna de la ANDE. Tras el fuerte impacto, los cuatro ocupantes salieron despedidos del interior del automóvil y cayeron al suelo, gravemente heridos. Inmediatamente fueron auxiliados por miembros del Cuerpo de Bomberos y trasladados de urgencia hasta el hospital de traumas, donde quedaron internados en estado delicado. Agentes de la comisaría segunda del barrio Ciudad Nueva, quienes intervinieron en el hecho, mencionaron que todos los ocupantes del auto aparentemente estaban en estado de ebriedad, teniendo en cuenta la alta velocidad en que impacto y quedó en la cuneta con las ruedas para arriba.
