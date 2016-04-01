Declaran de interés nacional construcción de nueva sede del Poder Judicial en CDE
La Cámara de Diputados declaró de interés nacional la construcción de una sede propia para la VI Circunscripción Judicial del Alto Paraná tras la clausura del Tribunal Penal por peligro de derrumbe. Varios gremios de abogados también se manifestaron y exigieron la edificación de una nueva sede para el Poder Judicial. Actualmente los juzgados penales funcionan en un predio colindante con el Juzgado de Paz, detrás de donde funcionaba anteriormente. Durante la sesión de la Cámara Baja realizada ayer, los diputados entendieron que la situación del Poder Judicial en Alto Paraná es crítica y que debe declararse de interés nacional la construcción de un nuevo local que ofrezca seguridad a todos. En la Declaración N° 404, los parlamentarios mencionaron el “riesgo de derrumbe” del predio donde funcionaba el Tribunal Penal “por causa de los graves daños estructurales sufridos en la infraestructura edilicia debido a la filtración de la red de distribución de agua de la Entidad Binacional Itaipú”.
Por ello la Cámara de Diputados considera “que el servicio de Justicia ofrecido a la ciudadanía es de vital importancia para una adecuada convivencia y desarrollo”. Agrega que “la seguridad de los funcionarios y ciudadanos usuarios del Sistema Judicial es un tema que no amerita mayores retrasos en la construcción de un nuevo edificio para la sede de la Circunscripción Judicial del X Departamento Alto Paraná”, y recuerda nuevamente que “el edificio donde actualemente está asentado dicho Poder Judicial, en calidad de alquiler, ha sufrido graves daños en la infraestructura.
